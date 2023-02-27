Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: Multiple motor vehicle crashes

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for February 18 through 24, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/18/2023 0025hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Beech Hill Road in Madrid Twp. This was an accidental dial by an intoxicated person.

02/18/2023 0940hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Intervale Road in New Sharon.

02/18/2023 1107hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Fish Hatchery Road in Madrid Twp. this was an accidental dial.

02/18/2023 1108hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Cell tower Road in Carthage. The source of the call was not located.

02/18/2023 1356hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a Ford pickup hauling a trailer which struck a telephone pole. The alleged suspect vehicle did not stay at the scene and there was little damage to the pole. CMP was made aware.

02/18/2023 1632hrs, Deputy Elmes received a welfare check request from a caller from South Portland who was concerned about the wellbeing of an ex-boyfriend. The ex-boyfriend was located at a residence on Wilson Mill’s Road in Rangeley and found to be okay.

02/18/2023 1643hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Spring Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial by a teen.

02/18/2023 2009hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Michael Marobella (63) of Anson was driving a 2013 Toyota pickup southbound when he ran off the road into a tree. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle from the scene, no injuries were reported.

02/18/2023 2149hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of red lights in the sky off the Basin Road in Carthage. This turned out to be the redlights of the windmill towers.

02/18/2023 2228hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of shots being fired near a residence on the Varnum Pond Road on Temple.

02/18/2023 2309hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of single vehicle accident on Depot Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be a truck only stuck in the ditch and not an accident.

02/19/2023 0524hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a duress alarm at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was a false alarm.

02/19/2023 0958hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a complaint within the jail to be investigated.

02/19/2023 1031hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on an ITS trail in Salem Twp. Dispatch was able to determine this was someone on a snowmobile and was an accidental dial.

02/19/2023 1049hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley. This turned out to be a skier.

02/19/2023 1112hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. this was a skier who accidentally dialed.

02/19/2023 1309hrs, Deputy Couture arrested Dalton Abbott (28) of Starks on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

02/19/2023 1325hrs, Sgt. Richards while sitting in his cruiser on the Ridge Road in Chesterville and was approached by an individual who was in a mild mental health. The person did not display any suicidal ideations. Sgt. Richards was able to convince the person return to their home in Farmington.

02/19/2023 1525hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Joel Jusiak (51) of Holland NY was driving a 2022 Subaru when he went off the road striking a pole dropping utility lines. Eustis Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene; CMP was notified as well as Spectrum.

02/19/2023 1616hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint on Hennessey Road in Industry.

02/19/2023 1704hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a posted road complaint on the Bailey Road in Industry.

02/19/2023 1925hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

02/19/2023 1951hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the River Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

02/19/2023 2038hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 complaint at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. Dispatch was able to determine that this was an accidental dial.

02/20/2023 1043hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial by a pedestrian.

02/20/2023 1212hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Kingfield and assisted the Warden Service as needed.

02/20/2023 1342hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Main Street in Kingfield. John Brucker (68) of Kingfield was driving a 2003 Nissan Northbound when he lost control, ran off the road to the right and rolled over back onto to Main Street. Farmington Towing responded to the scene as well as Kingfield Fire Dept units.

02/20/2023 1457hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

02/20/2023 1947hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. This turned out to be a civil issue regarding an eviction.

02/20/2023 2157hrs, Det. Davol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. No charges were filed.

02/20/2023 2213hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Dowd Road in Eustis.

02/21/2023 0012hrs, Deputy Gray received an alarm at Saddleback Ridge Wind Project in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

02/21/2023 0017hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Antonio Campbell (21) of Phillips was driving a 2005 Honda Civic northbound when he ran off the road to the right. No injuries were reported.

02/21/2023 0726hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Stratton Lumber in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

02/21/2023 1145hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/21/2023 1253hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/21/2023 1534hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a parking lot accident at Poland Springs Bottling in Kingfield. There was not enough damage to be reportable.

02/21/2023 1722hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a person on Main Street in New Sharon.

02/21/2023 1757hrs, Det. Davol investigated a car vs deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Brett Rollins (61) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Subaru when the collision occurred.

02/21/2023 1947hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the West Side Road in Carthage to assist Medcare EMT’s while they were trying to provide medical attention to an intoxicated person in the presence of other intoxicated persons.

02/22/2023 0752hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Kaden Hewett-Adams (17) of Wilton was driving a 2010 GMC pickup lost traction in the slick condition and struck a guardrail of a bridge. No injuries were reported.

02/22/2023 1205hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request to assist a truck driver at the Poland Springs Bottling plant in Kingfield. The driver requested assistance recording the fact that he had busted an air hose on his truck while driving inside the truck area.

02/22/2023 1247hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Davol worked with Adult Protective Services regarding checking on the living conditions of an elderly man living with his son on the Industry Road in Industry.

02/22/2023 1313hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a man with dementia sitting in the lobby of the Franklin Somerset Credit Union in Kingfield. Sholan followed the man to his house to ensure he got home safely.

02/22/2023 1321hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle near Smalls Falls Rest Area in Madrid Twp.

02/22/2023 1336hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Masterman Neighbor Road in Weld. Michael Willard (18) of Freeport was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 westbound following his GPS to Saddleback and was driving too fast for the conditions on the road and ran into a snowbank. No injuries were reported.

02/22/2023 1403hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request to conduct a welfare check at the request of a trucking company on one of their drivers who was not moving from a location in Eustis for 15 hours. Richards found the driver and had him contact his employer.

02/22/2023 1455hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This is an ongoing issue in this area regarding false 911 calls, the source is never identified.

02/22/2023 1745hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

02/22/2023 1941hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an online harassment complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

02/22/2023 2145hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a citizen in recovering his cell phone that was left on the back of a truck and fell off. The complainant traced the location of his phone to an address on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The homeowner there admitted to having the phone and stated they had found it on the road.

02/22/2023 2234hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Hill Top Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

02/23/2023 0017hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Officer Mutschin with a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

02/23/2023 0545hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a DOT plow truck vs. car on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Tyler Jenness (30) of Chesterville was driving a DOT 2020 plow truck when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 Ford Escape being driven by Michael Marchetti (65) of Farmington. No injuries were reported.

02/23/2023 0923hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

02/23/2023 1050hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to an alarm at a residence on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

02/23/2023 1418hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residence on True Hill Road in Strong regarding a person in mental health crises. The person was not harmful to themselves.

02/23/2023 1439hrs, Det. Davol arrested Richard Bradbury (59) of Lewiston on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the Jail.

02/23/2023 1622hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

02/23/2023 1836hrs Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

02/23/2023 1841hrs Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by the same intoxicated person who had dialed a few minutes earlier.

02/23/2023 2120hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a male running down the middle of the road on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Close found the man and transported him to UMF.

02/24/2023 0928hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residential alarm on route 27 in New Vineyard. This was a false alarm.

02/24/2023 0003hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Federal Row in Industry.

02/24/2023 1031hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Time Square Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

02/24/2023 1852hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Kyle Seiders (37) of Kingfield was driving northbound in a 2020 Ford Transit Van when he became distracted and drove off to the right causing the vehicle to come to rest on its side in the ditch. Bryans Auto responded to the scene to remove the vehicle, no injuries were reported. New Vineyard Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

02/24/2023 1942hrs, Sgt. Richards received a compliant of found property on the Carry Road in Rangeley.

02/24/2023 2013hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Hampshire Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial at an Air B&B there.

02/24/2023 2233hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible violation of a Protection Order at a residence on the River Road in Avon. Evan Holt (23) of Industry was driving south when he lost control, ran off the road into mailboxes and a tree. No injuries were reported.

02/24/2023 2300hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

02/24/2023 2335hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Rabbit Hollow Road in Lang twp. This was an accidental dial.

02/24/2023 2350hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Rabbit Hollow Road in Lang twp. This was the second accidental dial at this location.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 24 building checks and responded to 20 false 911 calls.