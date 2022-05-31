Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: multiple property line disputes

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 21–27, 2022

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/21/2022 0350hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/21/2022 0800hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a community policing event at Wilton Fish and Game.

05/21/2022 1533hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/21/2022 1618hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

05/21/2022 2058hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the jail and arrested Bowe Murphy (36) of Jay on a warrant after he had turned himself in.

05/22/2022 0108hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be a medical call.

05/22/2022 1348hrs, Deputy Cusson charged Maysie Lowe (20) of Union for Theft by Deception and Aggravated Forgery for purchasing a puppy using fake 100 dollar bills in New Sharon two weeks prior.

05/22/2022 1513hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at the ATM on School Street in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

05/22/2022 0516hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a single vehicle accident on route 16 in Coplin Plt. William Lerchen (79) of Bridgeport CT was driving a 2021 Ford east bound when he fell asleep and ran off the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Mountainside wrecker removed the vehicle.

05/22/2022 0744hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of a person on an ATV doing “burn outs” on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The driver struck a street sign.

05/22/2022 0956hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of a license plate form a vehicle at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

05/22/2022 1406hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington Police in locating a Weld person regarding an investigation in Farmington.

05/22/2022 1543hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an assault complaint on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This turned out to be a dispute between neighbors regarding property lines. No charges were filed.

05/22/2022 1623hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was not located.

05/23/2022 0140hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on the Route 4 S-turns in Sandy River Plt. Daniel Metzler (59) of Lewiston was driving a tractor trailer hauling a water tank ran off the road striking a utility pole causing the lines to drop. Dutch Gap Auto responded to the scene to remove the truck. No injuries were reported. Rangeley Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene to assist.

05/23/2022 0710hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

05/23/2022 1034hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a student walking out of the elementary school in Phillips. Deputy Frost found the child walking on Blake Hill Road. He was returned to the school and was reunited with his mother.

05/23/2022 1357hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of an unknown person walking on the complainant’s property which was caught on camera at a camp on the Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield.

05/23/2022 1409hrs, Detective Davol charged James Lane (38) of Brahmer Road in New Vineyard for Misuse of Identity class D as a result of an investigation into a fraud complaint which was started in November 2021. Lane used the name and DOB of another person with a similar name to obtain an insurance policy.

05/23/2022 1621jrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This is an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

05/23/2022 1822hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Kristi Yoos (25) of Waterville was summonsed for driving with a suspended registration.

05/23/2022 1857hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial at a softball game.

05/23/2022 2033hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driven in an erratic manner on Route 27 in Kingfield.

05/23/2022 2149hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment via text complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

05/23/2022 2242hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Travis Stymiest (26) of Stratton was driving a 2008 Mazda when the collision occurred. The moose ran off into the woods, no injury was reported.

05/24/2022 0007hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residence on Allen Street in Rangeley regarding an emergency mental health complaint.

05/24/2022 0549hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Mark White (63) of Avon was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound when the collision occurred.

05/24/2022 0920hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on York Hill road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

05/24/2022 1223hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Nancy Shaffer (41) of Rangeley while she was leaving the hospital in Farmington for Violation of Protective Order and Violating Conditions of Release.

05/24/2022 1252hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill road in Chesterville at the request of the complainant. The person was located and found to be okay.

05/24/2022 1607hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint at a residence on Avon Valley road regarding a complaint of cyber bullying between students at Mt. Abram HS.

05/24/2022 1619hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a potential disturbance between parents of children regarding issues on a school bus in Weld.

05/24/2022 2120hrs, Deputy Couture arrested Benjamin Pilsbury (39) of Strong on a probation hold at the request of his Probation Officer and was transported to jail.

05/25/2022 0031hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Sean Ames (31) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Toyota north bound when he swerved to avoid a deer, struck the guardrail which caused his vehicle to cross to the other side of the road coming to rest in the ditch.

05/25/2022 0705hrs, Deputy Cusson arrested Barry Hall (33) of Jay on a warrant after Mr. Hall turned himself in at the jail.

05/25/2022 1020hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to an alarm at a residence on Herrick Mountain road in New Vineyard. This was a false alarm.

05/25/2022 1022hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of theft from a U-Haul establishment in Oklahoma. The trailer was not returned. The trailer was located at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. The trailer was recovered by a local dealer.

05/25/2022 1058hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a camp off Arnold Trail in Jim Pond Twp.

05/25/2022 1311hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to the town park off Burbank Hill road in Strong regarding alleged drug activity.

05/25/2022 1550hrs, Detective Davol and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Eustis Ridge road in Eustis. Carrabassett Police also responded to the scene, it was reported that the break in may be in progress. Investigation did not reveal any evidence of a break in.

05/25/2022 1738hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a property line dispute at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. One neighbor accused the other of vandalism to a lilac bushes.

05/25/2022 1852hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two car accident on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon next to Tuttle’s Auto. Christopher Gauthier (35) of Farmington was driving a 2011 Nissan Frontier east bound when he slowed down for traffic ahead when his pickup was struck in the rear by a 2014 Chrysler driven by Evens Sterling (16) of New Sharon. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

05/26/2022 2351hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple where it was reported that someone was walking around the caller’s house shining a flashlight on it. The person was not located upon arrival.

05/26/2022 0609hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a Moose doing circles in the road on route 17 in Letter D Twp. The moose was gone upon arrival.

05/26/2022 0837hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville at the request of Wilton Police regarding a worker who had not been seen at work for several days. The person was found and okay.

05/26/2022 1112hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Carthage road in Carthage. As a result of the stop the driver Shawn Hutchinson (56) of Weld was summonsed for “Operating with a suspended license”.

05/26/2022 1851hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency (drug overdose) at a residence on the Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. The person there was revived by people at the scene using Narcan prior to first responders arriving.

05/26/2022 2218hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of trucks in the scenic turnout in Eustis.

05/27/2022 0644hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. This was an accidental dial.

05/27/2022 0834hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible fraud issue at the Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield.

05/27/2022 1026hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

05/27/2022 1136hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Kennebec SO with an investigation at a residence on the Ridge road in Chesterville.

05/27/2022 1439hrs, Deputy Frost received what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a chain saw at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

05/27/2022 1737hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a fight between juveniles at Saddleback VW in Rangeley.

05/27/2022 1759hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Borough Road in Chesterville, as a result of the stop Martin Farrington (46) of Jay was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

05/27/2022 1833hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a property line dispute between neighbors on Main Street in New Sharon.

05/27/2022 1836hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at the ATM on School Street in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

05/27/2022 2034hrs, Deputy Frost received an animal custody complaint at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage.

05/27/2022 2205hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a motorist with a disabled motor vehicle on the Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

Deputies conducted building 4 checks. Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.