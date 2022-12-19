Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: Multiple reports of abandoned vehicles

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 10 through December 16, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/10/2022 0039hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. Tesaira Rodrigue (28) of Windham was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester northbound when she lost control and rolled the vehicle over coming to rest on the driver’s side. New Sharon Fire department personnel responded to the scene as well as Northstar ambulance. The driver was transported to FMH for injuries.

12/10/2022 0204hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a male sleeping in his vehicle outside of the caller’s residence on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt. The man was located and transported to FMH to be evaluated.

12/10/2022 1130hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint to assist a citizen at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The complainant was saying a person they could not identify was cussing at them. As it turns out the person was a spouse, the complainant has severe dementia and calls frequently.

12/20/2022 1407hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint which turned out to be a civil issue. Caller stated that a person the caller shares ownership of vehicle with sold the vehicle without informing them.

12/10/2022 1438hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a missing person from a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The missing person was later located by friends.

12/10/2022 1540hrs, Deputy Frost investigate a report of a fake 100-dollar bill being passed at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville.

12/10/2022 1549hrs, Sgt. Richards participated in the Winter Wonderland event on Main Street in Phillips.

12/10/2022 1755hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at the public library in Phillips. A male there was using profane language and openly drinking near children at the library. The man was transported to his home and given a disorderly conduct warning.

12/10/2022 2208hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley on a vehicle with suspected intoxicated driver. After conducting a sobriety check as well as a breath test on the driver, it was determined that he was not legally intoxicated.

12/11/2022 0800hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle off the side of the road on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

12/11/2022 0907hrs, Sgt. Richards participated in a community policing event (breakfast with Santa) at the fire auxiliary in Rangeley.

12/11/2022 1046hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a missing persons complaint from a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The person was located.

12/11/2022 1135hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of needles being located by the town line of Avon and Phillips on the River Road. The needles were collected.

12/11/2022 1148hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Sundown Lane in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/11/2022 1337hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint where a vehicle almost ripped the gas pump off the island at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The person involved contacted the store.

12/11/2022 2049hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the Dollar General Store in New Sharon regarding lost credit cards from customers.

12/11/2022 2353hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of gunshots being fired on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

12/12/2022 0734hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a driver who was reporting they had hit an owl on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Warden Service was made aware of the location of the owl.

12/12/2022 1620hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The driver of a car hit the emergency button while driving, there was no emergency.

12/12/2022 1711hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to two residential alarms at the same place on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Both times these were false alarms.

12/12/2022 1749hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Deputy Morgan responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Leavitt Hill Road in New Vineyard. A juvenile called to report that his mother and father were fighting. This was a verbal altercation; no charges have been filed.

12/12/2022 1819hrs, Sgt. Bean received a residential alarm on the Golden Road in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

12/12/2022 1832hrs, Sgt. Close assisted school staff in Strong regarding a homeless juvenile.

12/13/2022 1040hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Erik Howard (30) of Augusta was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

12/13/2022 1321hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop the driver Travis Johnson (36) of Livermore Falls was arrested for multiple Warrants, one of which from Somerset County. Deputy Lyman of Somerset SO arrived at the scene to take Johnson into custody and transport to Somerset.

12/13/2022 1409hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong.

12/13/2022 1616hrs, Sgt. Close received a school bullying complaint at the Stratton Elementary School in Eustis.

12/13/2022 1634hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to an alarm at the credit union in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

12/13/2022 1826hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to an alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

12/13/2022 1905hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a person at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The person was located and informed Sgt. Bean they did not wish to have contact with the complainant. The complainant was notified.

12/14/2022 0903hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on Overlook Drive in Eustis. This was a false alarm; contractors were off at the residence.

12/14/2022 1542hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Investigation revealed that this was only a vehicle had turned off onto the turnout south of the AT.

12/14/2022 1543hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of juveniles sitting in an older green Jeep with a lift kit revving their engine on Church Hill Road in Strong.

12/14/2022 1616hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 hang-up complaint on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The source was not immediately identified and after an hour and half of searching, the source of the call called back to say that a child had accidentally dialed 911 when shutting off his phone.

12/14/2022 1644hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned motor vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong. The vehicle had been left there for approximately a month and a half. The property owners wanted it removed.

12/14/2022 1714hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an Amish buggy being driven after dark on the Farmington Falls Road with no lights or reflective equipment to make it easier to see.

12/14/2022 2021hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at B&B Auto on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Nothing was found in the area.

12/14/2022 2040hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on North Main Street in Strong. Ruben Arangure (59) of Strong was driving a 2004 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

12/14/2022 2100hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Jay Police with a request for a K-9 on Main Street in Jay.

12/15/2022 0703hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on route 27 in Coplin Plt.

12/15/2022 0945hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

12/15/2022 1000hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted an Elder Check at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

12/15/2022 1028hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of illegal trash dumping on North Ross Ave. in Phillips.

12/15/2022 1040hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check on an elderly person at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. Adult protective Services was notified about the conditions the person was living in. The person was signed up for Elder Checks.

12/15/2022 1213hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of a student with a vape at school at Stratton Elementary School. Parents were contacted.

12/15/2022 1555hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. John Farrell (62) of Eustis was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

12/15/2022 1812hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on the Chandler Road in Strong.

12/16/2022 0922hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of road rage on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

12/16/2022 1621hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. This turned into just a single reported accident with several other vehicles who just lost control and slid off the road until a wrecker could pull them out. In the accident Jonathan Serino (25) of Brookfield CT was driving a 2018 Mazda northbound when he lost control, crossed the center line, and ran off the road. No injuries were reported. The road was shut down for at least an hour until Mountain Side garage to remove the vehicles.

12/16/2022 1630hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial

12/16/2022 1720hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Township E. Scott King (48) of Winterport was driving a 2022 Chevy Colorado just north of Smalls Falls in the “S-turns area” when he ran off the road. Koob’s wrecker removed the vehicle, no injuries were reported.

12/16/2022 1721hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Melissa Genoter (21) of Townsend Mass was driving a 2008 Infinity when she lost control of her vehicle in the snow and ran off the road. No injuries were reported. Mountainside removed the vehicle.

12/16/2022 1722hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident located on the Rome side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Katelyn Helger (40) of New Sharon was driving a 2005 GMC 2500 north bound going uphill when she lost control of her truck, causing it to spin 180 degrees then off the road coming to a rest on its side. The driver was not injured. Dutch Gap Auto recovered the vehicle at the scene, New Sharon Fire Dept personnel also assisted with traffic control.

12/16/2022 1741hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a truck hauling a trailer jackknife accident on the New Sharon side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Richard Froemling (35) of Spring Texas was driving a 2006 Ford 1-ton dual wheel and hauling a 40-foot 5th wheel trailer loaded with a small excavator northbound going downhill when he lost control and jackknifed his rig blocking the entire road way. Traffic was shut down for 2 hours until Dutch Gap Auto was able to come to the scene and remove the rig out of the road. Ironically the accident occurred next to the Swisher residence on Mile Hill Road near the same location where a tractor trailer had crashed 3 weeks ago. Since New Sharon Fire Dept. units and two SO units were basically trapped south of the accident, Chesterville Fire Dept. personnel came to the scene to assist with traffic located downhill (north) of the accident scene. The Swisher family graciously allowed the placement of the truck and trailer onto their property until Dutch Gap could return to retrieve it. No injuries were reported.

12/16/2022 1731hrs, Deputy Cusson received a report of a single vehicle accident which had occurred on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. John Evans was driving a Chevy 2500 pickup when the operator ran off the road due to road conditions. No injuries were reported.

12/16/2022 18342hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Karen Roberts (36) of South Paris was driving a 2011 Chevy impala southbound when she lost control on slippery road and ran off the road striking a sign. No injuries were reported however the driver was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

Deputies also conducted 13 elder checks, 17 building checks, and responded to 4 false 911 calls.