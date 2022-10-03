Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Multiple thefts, crashes investigated

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for the week of September 24-30, 2022. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/24/2022 0644hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of trees in the road on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

09/24/2022 0824hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on Overlook Drive in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

09/24/2022 0921hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call to a residence on Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage.

09/24/2022 0931hrs, Deputy Morgan participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. The annual “touch a truck” event was held in conjunction with the New Sharon Fire Dept.

09/24/2022 1011hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

09/24/2022 1041hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. The complainant’s vehicle had two tires removed from it.

09/24/2022 1550hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

09/24/2022 2028hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a key lock box that had been broken into at a residence on Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon.

09/24/2022 2328hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a disturbance call at Sarges Pub in Rangeley where three patrons refused to leave and were threatening the bartender and other customers. No charges were filed.

09/25/2022 1018hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible suicidal person in Rangeley. Investigation revealed that the person was now in New Hampshire.

09/25/2022 1411hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of an RV from a piece of property on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

09/25/2022 1430hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of trespassing at a camp on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp.

09/25/2022 1457hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Holley Road in Farmington.

09/25/2022 1740hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located.

09/25/2022 1800hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Rachel Marble (71) of Wilton was driving a 2014 Dodge avenger when the collision occurred.

09/25/2022 2349hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an injured moose on the Weld Road in Phillips.

09/26/2022 0737hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a south bound vehicle being driven all over the road on the Farmington Road in Strong. Morgan located the vehicle, identified the erratic driving and stopped the vehicle. As a result of the investigation Robert Cote (41) of Phillips was arrested for Driving to Endanger and transported to jail. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

09/26/2022 0913hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Day Mountain Regional School regarding a student who left the school.

09/26/2022 1226hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of vandalism at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. This turned out to be an unfounded complaint.

09/26/2022 1409hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted MDEA with an investigation in Phillips.

09/26/2022 1505hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

09/26/2022 1729hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop the driver Ricky Rice (39) of Freeman Twp. was charged with Driving with a Suspended License.

09/26/2022 2234hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request to assist Oxford SO locating a person with a warrant at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. Before arriving, he was informed by Oxford that they had the suspect in custody.

09/27/2022 0604hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a tractor trailer vs. moose accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. No damage was reported to the tractor trailer, the moose was deceased.

09/27/2022 0651hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the Rome side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival it was determined that the accident occurred 20 yards inside of Kennebec County. Joseph Ford (54) of Phillips was driving a 2013 Subaru southbound and had slowed to allow for a school bus to back into a driveway which had its yellow warning flashers engaged, when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 1998 Jeep Cherokee being driven by Tracy Rackliffe (52) of Strong. Nichols assisted Kennebec Sheriff Deputies with the crash.

09/27/2022 0713hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Taylor Carey (29) of Rumford was driving a 2015 Nissan Frontier when the collision occurred.

09/27/2022 0849hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the driveway of the complainant on the River Road in Avon. This was a Spectrum service vehicle working on the lines.

09/27/2022 0924hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of gunshots in Madrid, however the caller’s number originated from a land line in Washington County. The source of the complaint was not located.

09/27/2022 0941hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong.

09/27/2022 0945hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a medical emergency on Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage.

09/27/2022 2031hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Hayden Durrell (16) of Madrid was driving a 2013 Mitsubishi when he lost control and ran off the road.

09/27/2022 2147hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to an alarm at Sandy River Cash Fuel in Strong. This was a false alarm.

09/27/2022 2234hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Moore Ave. in Farmington. The suspicious vehicles turned out to be a neighbor.

09/28/2022 0703hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Sarah Beal (36) of Strong was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

09/28/2022 1212hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request from a caller to conduct a welfare check at a residence on West Branch Road in Kingfield. The person was located and found to be okay.

09/28/2022 1331hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious person on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

09/28/2022 1350hrs, Deputy Gray and Lt. St. Laurent responded to a residence on the Flagg Road in New Sharon regarding a medical emergency. Because of the circumstances State Police Major Crimes investigators were called to the scene.

09/28/2022 1706hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to the Dollar General Store in New Sharon regarding an incident that occurred while an employee was being fired.

09/28/2022 1722hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driven in an erratic manner on route 27 in New Vineyard.

09/28/2022 1741hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Amanda Adams (43) of Farmington was driving a 2012 Subaru when the collision occurred.

09/28/2022 1821hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to Dixfield to meet with Oxford Deputies who had prisoner they had arrested on a Franklin County Warrant. Alexander Allan (42) of Rumford was arrested on the Warrant and transported without incident.

09/28/2022 1858hrs, Det. Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Malcolm Sawyer (70) of Kingfield was driving a 2010 Subaru Outback when the collision occurred.

09/29/2022 0813hrs, Deputy Couture received an animal complaint on West Mills Road in Industry.

09/29/2022 0927hrs, Sgt. Richards received a residential alarm on the Weld Road in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

09/29/2022 1108hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a VIN check at a residence on Maple Lane in Industry.

09/29/2022 1117hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a probation officer at a residence on the River Road in Avon. There was not enough information to support this claim.

09/29/2022 1505hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a speeding motor vehicle on route 27 in Kingfield.

09/29/2022 1635hrs, Deputy Elmes received a trespassing complaint at a camp on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

09/29/2022 2358hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious activity at the baseball Field in Strong.

09/30/2022 0822hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a school bus backing into a car on the Intervale Road in Temple. Richardie Kelley (51) of Temple was backing a 2018 Bluebird school bus to turn around when he struck a 2005 Toyota 4 Runner being driving by Andrew Moffitt (30) of Wilton. No injuries were reported

09/30/2022 1111hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at the Stratton Elementary School in Eustis.

09/30/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a runaway teen at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple.

09/30/2022 1254hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Frank Orcutt (64) of Farmington was driving a 2011 GMC pickup eastbound and attempting to take a left onto Charline Drive when a 20011 Peterbilt truck driven by Shane Picard (50) of Clinton could not stop and struck the pickup truck on the front driver’s side. No injures were reported.

09/30/2022 1434hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at the Day Mountain Regional School in Strong.

09/30/2022 1634hrs, Deputy Sholan served a PFA on a person at a residence on Mt. View Ave in Avon.

09/30/2022 1807hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on the Scott Road in Eustis. This turned out to be a duck hunter.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 2 building checks and responded to 4 false 911 calls.