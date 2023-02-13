Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: Multiple tractor-trailer crashes

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for February 4 through February 10, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/04/2023 0527hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residential alarm at a camp on Hotel Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

02/04/2023 0813hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a security check at a residence on Staples Pond Road in Temple.

02/04/2023 0943hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a hit and run which occurred in the driveway of a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. A 2011 Subaru Legacy was legally parked in a driveway when it was backed into by a 2011 Chevy Traverse (caught on video) then failed to stop and was driven off. Investigation revealed that Chloe Couturier (24) of Industry was the driver of the Chevy Traverse and was charged with Failing to Notify of a Motor vehicle Accident.

02/04/2023 1059hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check at an apartment on Main Street in Rangeley. The owner of a local establishment had not seen an employee for several days and was concerned. Investigation revealed the person had moved back to his home in Myrtle Beach South Carolina.

02/04/2023 1503hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a two-vehicle accident on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. Catherine Jacobson (51) of Raleigh NC was driving a 2022 Chevy Traverse southbound, John Tompkins (37) of Farmington was driving a 2023 GMC pickup northbound. Both units hit each other while traveling in opposing directions on a private road.

02/04/2023 1612hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/04/2023 1818hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of suspicious activity at Tuttle’s Auto in New Sharon. This turned out to be a vehicle swap in progress. All parties were identified.

02/04/2023 2333hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Park Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/05/2023 0906hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/05/2023 0944hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

02/05/2023 1240hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call near Annie’s Market on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/05/2023 1336hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from a gentleman complaining that his driveway is not being plowed on route 4 in Avon. The person was giving a noticed regarding the misuse of 911.

02/05/2023 1557hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Knox SO with an investigation where the suspect lives in Phillips. He was unable to locate the vehicle or suspect.

02/05/2023 1848hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Gregory Ferreri (48) of Rangeley was charged with criminal speed 87/55.

02/05/2023 2006hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Morrison Hill Road in Wilton.

02/05/2023 2110hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a missing person on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. While speaking with the complainant the missing person returned.

02/05/2023 2126hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Victor Fazekas (40) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 BMW when the collision occurred.

02/05/2023 2206hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Croswell Road in Chesterville. Thevehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/05/2023 2353hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle next to Edmunds Market in Phillips.

02/06/2023 0509hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. Nikia Dixon (46) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

02/06/2023 0646hrs, Deputy Couture conducted traffic control at a job site on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

02/06/2023 0902hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated an aggravated assault complaint which occurred inside the jail between inmates. Myles Lynch (20) of Farmington will be charged with Aggravated Assault.

02/06/2023 0952hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint from a person at a college in NY State complaining they were being harassed by a person on Day Mountain Road in Temple. Couture located the alleged offender and notified him to stop with the texts.

02/06/2023 1000hrs, Det. Davol completed an investigation regarding harassment in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Darlene Power (59) of New Sharon was charged with Harassment by Electronic device.

02/06/2023 1022hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/06/2023 1420hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. No damage was done to the vehicle, Koob’s Garage removed the vehicle.

02/06/2023 1441hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 disturbance call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue between former girlfriend/boyfriend.

02/06/2023 1458hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on West Branch Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/06/2023 1709hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a camp alarm on Porter Lake in New Vineyard. The building was secure.

02/06/2023 1755hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a person driving a snowmobile onto the property of the complainant on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. and then abandoning it there walking away.

02/06/2023 1950hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Dylan Ellis (18) of Carthage was driving a 2014 Ford F150 when the collision occurred. DEW came to retrieve the deer.

02/06/2023 2139hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a beagle running at large near the cemetery on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

02/06/2023 0636hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

02/07/2023 0917hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

02/07/2023 1120hrs, Deputy Frost received a missing persons complaint from Shadagee Apartments in Phillips. The missing person was supposed to travel to a family members house in town but never showed up and has been missing for 12 hours. Investigation eventually led to New York City where police there had the person in their custody for medical reasons and was taking the person to a hospital to be evaluated. The person suffers from dementia.

02/07/2023 1148hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

02/07/2023 1311hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of an abandoned car at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

02/07/2023 1426hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a dead deer on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

02/07/2023 1605hrs, Deputy Gray summonsed Alfred Bufalino (51) of Eustis for Failure to report an Accident by Quickest Means as a result of an accident investigation on February 3 in Wyman Twp.

02/07/2023 1855hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a call on Eustis Ridge Road where a person located a cell phone on a trail while out snowmobiling.

02/07/2023 2344hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. Cody Steward (24) of Strong was driving a 2006 Nissan when the collision occurred. No reportable damage.

02/08/2023 0723hrs, Deputy Frost received a late report of a car vs. deer accident which occurred on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Brianna Miller (24) of Carthage was driving a 2017 Nissan when the collision occurred.

02/08/2023 0756hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Square Road in Avon. Caleb Beal (39) of Avon was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

02/08/2023 0839hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. Neither of the parties involved claimed a crime occurred.

02/08/2023 1141hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a person who appeared to be unresponsive in a parked vehicle on the Edelheid Rod in Sandy River Plt. Upon arrival he discovered that the person was not breathing well and in medical distress. Two doses of Narcan were administered by Sholan. The Rangeley Fire Chief assisted at the scene and NorthStar transported the individual to FMH.

02/08/2023 1303hrs, Sgt. Richards received a late report of a disturbance that occurred on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. This is an involving a dementia patient, adult protective services have been called.

02/08/2023 1338hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on the Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon. Adam Luce (18) of Strong was driving a 2014 Kenworth when he attempted to go around a truck performing tree work. The driver went too far over causing a driver side wheel to go into the ditch making the entire rig roll over onto its side. The rig was fully loaded with logs. No injuries were reported. Dutch Gap Auto removed the truck. New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

02/08/2023 1445hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a parking lot accident at Poland Springs in Kingfield. Larry Goebel (74) of Weatherford TX was backing a 2023 Mack truck when he struck a parked 2022 Peterbilt.

02/08/2023 1606hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carry Road in Rangeley. Jerald Mulloy (64) of North Berwick was driving a Ford F350 when the collision occurred. No damage was reported.

02/08/2023 1814hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

02/08/2023 1838hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of intoxicated persons at Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville. The people there were not intoxicated.

02/08/2023 1938hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted an elderly person with dementia that was lost and from out of the county. He transported the person to their home in Androscoggin County.

02/08/2023 1939hrs, Deputy Morgan received a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Michael Gordon (44) of Carthage was driving in a 2010 Toyota Prius when the collision occurred.

02/08/2023 2300hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Owen Ogden (18) of Wilton was driving a 2004 Subaru Forester when the collision occurred.

02/09/2023 0719hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Helen Storer (52) of Avon was driving a 2019 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

02/09/2023 1110hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/09/2023 1548hrs, Deputy Gray visited the Phillips Elementary School in Phillips.

02/09/2023 1117hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Phillips Road in Strong.

02/09/2023 1123hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

02/09/2023 1222hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Main Street in Strong. Investigation revealed the driver was just trying to avoid potholes.

02/09/2023 1748hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

02/09/2023 1800hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two tractor trailers stuck on route 27 in New Vineyard. Donna Marley (34) of Nashville TN was driving a 2020 Freightliner when she became stuck on the hill during a snowstorm shutting down traffic. Farrell Narcisse (63) of Harwood Heights IL was driving a 2018 Freightliner and got his truck stuck. Both incidents occurred on the hill near the “pink farm” in New Vineyard. DOT was called as well as Dutch Gap to pull the trucks out of their predicament. The road was closed for at least two hours.

02/09/2023 1803hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Michael Baker (35) of Strong was driving a 2005 Toyota when he lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

02/09/2023 1812hrs, Sgt. Close arrested Brandon Ryder (39) of Weld on a Warrant who is currently incarcerated at the jail.

02/09/2023 1849hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of a black SUV off the road in Strong. No damage was reported.

02/09/2023 2037hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a stuck Fabian Tanker Truck in the middle of the road in Sandy River Plt. The driver was able to extricate himself before Gray arrived.

02/09/2023 2258hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a Western Express truck that was stuck on the road on South Strong Road in Strong as it was attempting to navigate via GPS to the water plant in Kingfield. Raymond Choy (56) of Waynesboro VA was driving a 2020 International when he became stuck. Dutch Gap Auto responded to the scene to assist.

02/10/2023 0019hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a Western Express truck who was attempting to drive north on South Strong Road in Farmington. Morgan convinced the driver to turn around and to travel north on route 27.

02/10/2023 0609hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

02/10/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Donald Fleming (43) of Rangeley was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

02/10/2023 1018hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

02/10/2023 1104hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on River Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

02/10/2023 1150hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Phillips Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Frost arrested the passenger Annabel Gilmore (34) of Phillips on a Warrant.

02/10/2023 1640hrs, Sgt. Close received a missing teen complaint from a residence on West Side Road in Weld. The 15-year-old was located by Close, and family was notified.

02/10/2023 1900hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Zachary Vadnais (31) of New Sharon was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

02/10/2023 2012hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Twp E. Chris Renaud (45) of Wells was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado when he lost control and ran off the road. No damage was done to the vehicle. Koob’s removed the vehicle.

02/10/2023 2153hrs, Sgt. Close received a welfare check request at a residence on the Cohoon Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was there and not suicidal, just intoxicated.

02/10/2023 2236hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed, both parties were intoxicated.

02/10/2023 2224hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on the Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm.

02/10/2023 2326hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. The source the call was not located.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 30 building checks and responded to 15 false 911 calls.