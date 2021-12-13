Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Multiple vehicle accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 4–10, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

12/04/2021 0040hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at the Herbert Hotel in Kingfield.

12/04/2021 0146hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

12/04/2021 0730hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

12/04/2021 0754hrs, Deputy Cusson received a harassment complaint via Facebook at a residence on the River Road in Madrid.

12/04/2021 0824hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to assist Wilton police with a track regarding an accident on the Temple Road in Wilton where the operator left the scene of the accident.

12/04/2021 0912hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a male subject threatening his father at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

12/04/2021 1017hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on Woodstock Lane in Eustis. The complainant stated a snow fence had been vandalized.

12/04/2021 1124hrs, Sgt. Bean received a welfare check request at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

12/04/2021 1157hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in New Sharon. The person was transported to Redington Fairview in Skowhegan by Northstar.

12/04/2021 1347hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on Bean’s Corner Road in New Sharon.

12/04/2021 1445hrs, Deputy Couture received an alleged theft complaint at a residence on Russell Street in Carthage.

12/04/2021 1508hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driving into different camp locations on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt.

12/04/2021 1725hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Karen Holbrook (52) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry when the collision occurred.

12/04/2021 1743hrs, Sgt. Close, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Dyllan Nile (32) of Strong was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and was transported to jail.

12/04/2021 2238hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 16 in Dallas Plt. Jacob House (20) of Sandy River Plt. was driving a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling westbound when it lost control and ran off the road.

12/05/2021 0015hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a disturbance call at a residence on School House Road in Freeman Twp. No charges were filed as a result.

12/05/2021 1046hrs Sgt. Bean received a report of a suspicious incident at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville. The complainant reported that a grey SUV pulled into his driveway and a male got out of the vehicle and appeared to be casing the residence. Bean located the vehicle and identified the occupants.

12/05/2021 1047hrs, Deputy Cusson received a theft complaint at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be a civil issue.

12/05/2021 1455hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

12/06/2021 0643hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident by Jack’s Trading Post on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Trenton Reed (19) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2018 VS Jetta southbound when the collision occurred.

12/06/2021 0909hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Raymond Lewis (69) of Strong was driving a 2007 Ford Edge when the collision occurred.

12/06/2021 0934hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at Greens Garage in New Sharon.

12/06/2021 1020hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an online scam complaint at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

12/06/2021 1038hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant civil issue at Lakeshore apartments in Eustis.

12/06/2021 1308hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Ryan Keaten (17) of Farmington was driving a 2003 Chevy Suburban when he lost control and ran off the road. Industry Fire & Rescue personnel assisted at the scene, the vehicle was towed by Farmington Towing.

12/06/2021 1410hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a sex crime at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage.

12/06/2021 1519hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of kids playing on the rocks by the River in Phillips.

12/06/2021 1555hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. James Fronglillo (63) of Billerica, Mass., was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

12/06/2021 1630hrs, Sgt. Close responded to report of a suicidal teen at a residence in Strong. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

12/06/2021 1759hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Jamey Howard (28) of Eustis was driving a 2007 Yukon when it ran off the road, striking a utility pole.

12/06/2021 1816hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint at the port of entry in Coburn Gore where it was reported that a driver had driven into Canada with a handgun in the vehicle. He was turned around and turned over to U.S. Customs officials.

12/06/2021 1843hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Narrow Gauge Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

12/06/2021 1922hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a reported hit and run accident in the parking lot of 243 Main St. in Kingfield.

12/06/2021 2002hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Eustis. As a result of the stop William Cuddy (59) of Eustis was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

12/07/2021 0729hrs, Deputy Morgan received a civil complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong regarding the possession of a dog after the breakup of a couple there.

12/07/2021 0805hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a theft of beer complaint at the Dollar General store in Kingfield.

12/07/2021 0847hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Manor Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

12/07/2021 1011hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint which originated at Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon where employees there were harassed by a local man. The man was located and issued a trespass notice.

12/07/2021 1118hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a tractor trailer rollover accident in the area known as “the causeway” located north of Stratton Village in Eustis. Torrey Moore (44) of Anson was driving a 2013 Western Star tractor trailer owned by Mainely Trees but hauling for Thorndike Inc. southbound on Route 27 when it lost control on the corner and flipped the truck over. Eustis Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene and extricated the driver from the cab also rendering first aid. Moore was transported via Northstar ambulance. State Police Commercial vehicle Troopers responded to the scene to evaluate the scene. Dutch Gap Auto out of Chesterville was called to retrieve the truck.

12/07/2021 1330hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a juvenile with a vaping pen at Kingfield Elementary School.

12/07/2021 1835hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a driver with a disabled motor vehicle on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley.

12/07/2021 1846hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. Timothy Martin (47) of Strong was driving a 2016 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

12/07/2021 1902hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Brandon Bowie (35) of Carthage on a warrant at Bowie’s residence in Carthage. He was transported to jail without incident.

12/07/2021 2027hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close responded to the Iisalo Road in Temple regarding a report of a possible accident there. Upon arrival there was no evidence of a crash.

12/08/2021 1253hrs, Sgt. Richards following up on a theft of beer complaint from the Dollar Store in Kingfield identified the suspect and had him return to the store to pay for the beer and also receive a trespass notice from the business.

12/08/2021 1312hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Isaac Hayden (22) of Skowhegan was traveling northbound when he tried to negotiate a corner at an alleged imprudent speed, lost control and ran off the road rolling over. No injuries were reported by either the driver or passenger. New Sharon Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

12/08/2021 1339hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to a request for a K-9 at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

12/08/2021 1406hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a residential alarm on the Weld Road in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

12/08/2021 1430hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Cory Conner (27) of Tullahoma, Tenn., was driving 2006 Honda 4-door southbound, lost control on the snow and ran off the road into the ditch. There were no injuries to either the driver or passenger.

12/08/2021 1600hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. William Verry (79) of Cambridge, Mass., was driving a 2015 Toyota southbound when it lost control on the snow and ran off the right side of the road. No injuries were reported.

12/08/2021 1650hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The complainant wanted a woman removed from his residence who did not live there. The woman was transported to the Comfort Inn in Wilton.

12/08/2021 1856hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Paula Tyler (56) of Strong was driving a 2010 Ford Focus when the collision occurred.

12/08/2021 2202hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Route 27 Kingfield north of town. Sean Sullivan (23) of Centerport, N.Y., was driving a 2010 Honda when it passed a NorthStar ambulance at a high rate of speed, lost control in the snow and crashed. The driver was charged with operating under the influence by Sgt. Close, then was transported by Deputy Davol to FMH to be evaluated.

12/09/2021 0618hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a 911 call at a residence on Mt View Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

12/09/0818hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence in New Vineyard where it was reported that a 14-year-old female was out of control. The female was transported to FMH for evaluation.

12/09/2021 1210hrs, Deputy Morgan, Det. Charles and Lt. St. Laurent investigated a theft of firearms at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

12/09/2021 1304hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an accident on Route 27 just north of Natanis Point in Chain of Ponds Twp. where a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse was off the road. Upon arrival the investigation revealed that this was not the first accident that the involved the Mitsubishi. Approximately 15-20 minutes earlier, the same Mitsubishi was parked on the right side of the road in Stratton facing northbound. At that time a northbound L’Breton tractor trailer operated by Andre Pelquin (57) of Coaticook, Quebec, started to pass to the left of the parked car when the driver of the car, John Rinehart (68) of Kingfield drove out of his parked position striking the side of the passing tractor trailer. Both drivers stopped and agreed to meet at the Pine’s Market to exchange information because the location of the initial accident was dangerous. The Pelquin driver stopped at the store, but Mr. Rinehart kept traveling northbound. The Rinehart vehicle was eventually found off the road just south of the Coburn Gore border crossing. The driver was conscious but obviously have a medical issue. Northstar ambulance transported Rinehart to Kingfield where he was Life Flighted to Eastern Maine General Hospital. Border Patrol officers and Eustis Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene, Brian’s Auto of New Vineyard recovered the Mitsubishi.

10/09/2021 1632hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a stray dog on Main Street in Rangeley. He dropped the stray black lab off at the Rangeley Station.

12/09/2021 1734hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Officer Boyd with a disturbance call at a residence on High Street in Farmington.

12/09/2021 1752hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/10/2021 0950hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on School Street in Perkins Twp. Walker Wright (16) of Weld was driving a 2008 Ford 4 dr. when it lost control and ran off the road.

12/10/2021 0952hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon next to Sandy River Farm Supply. Jessie Sillanpaa (42) of New Sharon was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup and attempting to drive into the parking lot of the store when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Honda CRV operated by Ellen Hurlburt (70) of Farmington. No injuries were reported.

12/10/2021 1012hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on the Chick Road in Industry.

12/10/2021 1114hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. Jacqueline Morton (25) of Wilmington, Del., was driving a 2016 GMC pickup owned by Inland Fisheries and Wildlife southbound on the Rangeley Road attempting to negotiate a corner when it lost control in the snow and slid sideways into the path of a northbound 2019 Hino 20 box truck operated by Donald Zaluski (36) of New Sharon. Neither party was injured. Phillips Fire dept. personnel assisted at the scene.

12/10/2021 1213hrs, Deputy Frost received a request from Togus to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. The person was located and found to be ok.

12/10/2021 1431hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

12/10/2021 1438hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Dixfield at the request of Oxford SO for a K-9 drug search.

12/10/2021 1536hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a person who was living at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville at the request of the Post Office. The person was located at another residence and ok.

12/10/2021 1602hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of abandoned dogs at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. The ACO was also brought into the investigation and the dogs were transferred to a better location.

12/10/2021 1653hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Frost participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

12/10/2021 1742hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle tractor trailer accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. Ibrahim Ali (52) of Savage, Minn., was driving a 2006 Freightliner when it lost control and rolled over on a corner. Dutch Gap brought its heavy lift wrecker to clear the scene. Rangeley Fire personnel responded to the scene. DEP and State Police Commercial Vehicle troopers responded to the scene. Koob’s wrecker service assisted in removing the trailer from the road.

12/10/2021 1759hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on a person who resides on Avon Valley Road in Avon at the request of the caller who is a family member. The person was found to be ok.

12/10/2021 2208hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Fuller Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

12/10/2021 2307hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Center Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

12/10/2021 2312hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the boat launch in New Sharon.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks. Deputies also conducted nine elder checks and responded to seven false 911 calls.