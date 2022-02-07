Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Multiple vehicles off the road

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

01/29/2022 0140hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Aaron Barker (39) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Ford F150 when it lost control and ran off the road striking the pole. CMP was called to the scene to take care of transformer concerns.

01/29/2022 0409hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of the Chandler Road in Strong. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/29/2022 1221hrs, Deputy Gray received an alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. All was secure.

01/29/2022 1244hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington police in locating a person in the Industry area.

01/29/2022 1250hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a snowmobile vs car accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. An 11-year-old female of Wolfboro, N.H., was following family members on a ride and attempted to cross the road on a 2020 Polaris when it crossed in front of a 2013 Dodge sedan driven by Andrew Collins (37) of Eustis. Fortunately the Dodge was being driven slowly due to the snowy conditions. As a result the child received minor injuries. The Maine Warden Service is investigating this issue as well.

01/29/2022 1521hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Beech Lane in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/29/2022 1550hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Farmington Road in Strong. Dawn Haines (48) of Phillips was driving a 2018 Ford escape when it lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

01/29/2022 1621hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Bog Road in Lexington. Jennifer Gagnon (47) of Benton was driving a 2004 GMC when the vehicle became disabled and stopped on the roadway with the 4-way flashers on.

01/29/2022 1643hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Albin Cruz (28) of Philadelphia, Penn., was driving a 2016 Dodge van southbound when it lost control and ran off the road. Bryan’s Auto removed the vehicle from the ditch.

01/29/2022 1655hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two vehicles off the road on Main Street in Kingfield. Poulin’s wrecker service removed the vehicles. David Rodrigues (35) of Harwich, Mass., was driving a 2013 Subaru when it went off the road. Brian Denton (26) of Massachusetts was driving a 2016 Mazda when it went off the road. No damage to the vehicles were reported.

01/29/2022 1733hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a CMP truck vs guardrail on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Gary Rumley (33) of Rumford was driving a 2019 Freightliner owned by CMP westbound when it lost control and slid into a guardrail. DOT was called because of the damage to the rails. CMP made their own arrangements to haul the vehicle away.

01/29/2022 1800hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist whose vehicle had slid off the road on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Jonathan Edwards (20) of Wilton was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma when it lost control and slid off the road. No damage was reported.

01/29/2022 1922hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival the driver was not at the scene. Further investigation revealed that Rachel Oliver (46) of New Sharon was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado when it lost control and ran off the road. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

01/29/2022 2036hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Kingfield. Tyler Jensen (19) of Kingfield was driving a 2015 Volkswagen when it lost control and ran off the road. Poulin’s wrecker service removed the vehicle.

01/29/2022 2354hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on George Thomas Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/30/2022 0938hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car off the road on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Raymond Plog (70) of Madrid was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma when it lost control and slid off the road. No injuries were reported.

01/30/2022 0942hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Webber Road in Chesterville.

01/30/2022 1113hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/30/2022 1122hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call that appears to have originated on Saddleback Mtn. This was a skier who accidentally dialed while skiing.

01/30/2022 1130hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/30/2022 1357hrs, Detective Charles assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck on the scenic turn-out off Arnold Trail in Eustis.

01/30/2022 1528hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial from a motor vehicle.

01/30/2022 1553hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Cusson responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation no charges were filed however one of the participants was removed from the residence and transported to a motel in Farmington.

01/30/2022 1834hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to the jail regarding an unruly inmate.

01/30/2022 2321hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Arnold Trail in Coburn Gore. Mojdehi Gazal (42) of Toronto, Canada, was driving a 2021 Hyundai when it lost control and went off the road.

01/30/2022 2343hrs, Deputy Cusson and Farmington Officer Rosie responded to the jail to help jail staff with an unruly inmate who was reportedly being combative.

01/31/2022 1147hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Saddleback Mtn. This appears to be a skier and an accidental dial.

01/31/2022 1434hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

01/31/2022 1553hrs, Det. Davol investigated a trespassing complaint on the Hymie Norton Road in Industry.

01/31/2022 1904hrs, Det. Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

01/31/2022 1919hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a disabled vehicle off the road on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

01/31/2022 2004hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt.

01/31/2022 2005hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on the Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

01/31/2022 2057hrs, Det. Davol received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/31/2022 2116hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville.

02/01/2022 0803hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of potential harassment at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

02/01/2022 0804hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car off the road on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/01/2022 0827hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. utility pole accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Michael Allen King (28) of Pawtucket, R.I., was driving a Chevy sedan when it lost control, ran off the road striking a pole dropping all the power lines. The road was closed for several hours until CMP could arrive and stabilize the scene.

02/01/2022 0901hrs, Deputy Frost received a residential alarm at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

02/01/2022 1415hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. This was a landlord/tenant dispute.

02/01/2022 1501hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call that originating on a snowmobile trail in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/01/2022 1920hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Road in Strong.

02/02/2022 0711hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Brian Wroble (42) of Wilton was driving a 2008 Honda Pilot eastbound when it lost control on a corner, spun 180 degrees and ran off the road. Farmington Towing responded to the scene.

02/02/2022 0757hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Miller Road in New Vineyard. Patrick Barr (50) of Avon was driving a 2010 Nissan when it slid off the road.

02/02/2022 0844hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suspicious fire at a camp off School Street in Weld. The state Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted at the scene.

02/02/2022 1850hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. This was an incident between family members, no charges were filed.

02/02/2022 1914hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a suspicious box truck at Jack’s Trading Post in Farmington.

02/02/2022 1218hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Phillips Elementary School in Phillips.

02/02/2022 1226hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of a snowmobile vs. car accident which occurred on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. The incident occurred two days prior where a snowmobile operator accidentally backed into a 2017 Toyota Corolla being operated by Stanton Wentworth (75) of Columbia, N.H. The complainant did not obtain the information from the operator of the snowmobile.

02/02/2022 1241hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Kelly Knight (44) of Madison was driving a 2007 Nissan Titan when it lost control and rolled the vehicle over. The driver injured her hip and was transported by Northstar ambulance to Reddington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. The vehicle had alleged illegally attached plates on the vehicle. Sgt. Bean will be following up with possible charges against the driver of illegal plate attachment.

02/03/2022 0529hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a 2022 Freight liner tractor trailer was off the road on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Billy Robinson (53) of Enterprise, Alabama, was the driver. Dutch Gap Auto was called to retrieve the truck from the ditch.

02/03/2022 0710hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of a multiple tractor trailers off the road on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp. The road conditions were very icy. Coburn Gore customs was asked to close down all southbound traffic until DOT was able to treat the roads.

02/03/2022 1027hrs, Sgt. Bean received a theft of a car complaint at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This is actually a civil issue as the renter of a Hertz rental car did not return it, the complainant’s friend borrowed the car and has not returned it and the complainant is being charged for the costs.

02/03/2022 1024hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Joseph Salemme (69) of Temple was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 when he fell asleep and his vehicle ran off the road.

02/03/2022 1339hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an accident that occurred on the Parlin Road in Phillips. Christopher Steward (49) of Phillips was operating a 2014 International town plow truck winging the roads when an ATV driven by a young person came around a corner on the wrong side of the road. The driver tried to avoid hitting the ATV and ended up hitting a tree and breaking the wing. The identity of the driver of the ATV is unknown.

02/03/2022 1430hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Mill Street in Kingfield.

02/03/2022 1605hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

02/03/2022 1707hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a stranded motorist on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington.

02/03/2022 1807hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance of an out-of-control 12-year-old at a residence in Avon. Western Maine Behavioral services was called and the child was transported by Northstar to St. Mary’s.

02/03/2022 1834hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of a lost dog on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

02/04/2022 0713hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of two tractor trailers stopped in the road due to snowy road conditions on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/04/2022 0904hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Matthew Healy (48) of Madison was plowing a driveway off Route 27 in New Vineyard when he was backing out of a driveway and into the path of a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Bruce Merrill (37) of Wilton. No injuries were reported.

02/04/2022 0941hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon.

02/04/2022 1034hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a plow truck off the road on South Main Street in Phillips. Ephraim Toothaker (68) of Strong was driving a 1999 plow truck for the town when an oncoming vehicle forced him into the ditch. The identity of the other vehicle is unknown.

02/04/2022 1037hrs, Sgt. Bean received a residential alarm on the Holley Road in Farmington. This was a false alarm.

02/04/2022 1238hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/04/2022 1522hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a tractor trailer that was stuck on a hill blocking traffic on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Dutch Gap Auto came with their large wrecker to remove the vehicle.

02/04/2022 1745hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Harry’s Way in Strong.

02/04/2022 2204hrs, Deputy Elmes and several Border Patrol officers responded to Moose Alley on Main Street in Rangeley for a report of an ongoing brawl between two groups. The groups were separated, no charges were filed.

02/04/2022 2233hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Cedar Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/04/2022 2320hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call from a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon, but the source of the call was not located.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks, one building was found not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to 13 false 911 calls.