Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Multiple vehicles off the road

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 12-18, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

03/12/2022 0258hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of cars doing “burnouts” on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

03/12/2022 0849hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Antonio Fleury (33) of Augusta was driving a 2020 Chevy express when the collision occurred.

03/12/2022 0901hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious man on Echo Valley Road in Phillips.

03/12/2022 0919hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a dead deer on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The deer was given to the DEW farm.

03/12/2022 1120hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the S turns in Sandy River Plt. This was not an accident, only a car off the road.

03/12/2022 1204hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/12/2022 1252hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car off the road on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Poulin’s wrecker service removed the vehicle.

03/12/2022 1436hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma off the road on Arnold Tail by Ledge Hill in Chain of Ponds Twp.

03/12/2022 1504hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a car on the side of Main Street in New Sharon interfering with plowing operations.

03/12/2022 1552hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two head-on, side swipe accident on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. Matthew Jackson (33) of Searsport was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 northbound when it lost control on a corner crossed the centerline into the path of a 2017 KIA driving by Henry Yankowsky (66) of Dallas Plt. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene.

03/12/2022 1802hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a security escort during a child transfer between estranged parents at a residence in Chesterville.

03/12/2022 1849hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an accident of the parking lot of Saddleback Mountain. This was non-reportable.

03/12/2022 2010hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Shawn Niles (31) of Orrington was driving a 2010 GMC pickup when it lost control and ran off the road rolling over. A Northstar ambulance transported the driver to FMH.

03/12/2022 2345hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington Officer Rosie with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Weymouth Lane in Farmington. As a result of the investigation Levi Powers (30) of Farmington was arrested by Officer Rosie on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

03/13/2022 0621hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a Ford F-150 off the road on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

03/13/2022 0759hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suicidal person in Dallas Plt. The person was transported by Elmes to FMH for evaluation.

03/13/2022 0904hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup stuck on a snowmobile trail off Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville. The Warden Service was called.

03/13/2022 0935hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a plow truck vs. parked car accident on Green Drake Lane in Sandy River Plt. Bruce Lancaster (64) of Rangeley was backing up a 2004 Ford F550 plow truck when it slid into a parked 2021 Toyota Sienna owned by Joshua Gay (28) of Mashpee Mass.

03/13/2022 1026hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Michael Willey (33) of Austin, Texas, was driving a 2017 GMC pickup when it lost control and ran off the road. New Sharon Fire dept. responded to the scene.

03/13/2022 1106hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Eustis. No charges were filed.

03/13/2022 111554hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial

03/13/2022 1201hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of a car vs. utility pole on the Farmington Road in Strong. Cheney Tubman-Hinkley (36) of Farmington was driving a 2012 Chevy Pickup when it lost control ran off the road striking a utility pole dropping the lines. CMP was called to the scene, Farmington Towing service responded to the scene to remove the vehicle. Strong Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.

03/13/2022 1308hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of trees down across the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Chesterville Fire responded.

03/13/2022 1446hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close assisted State Police with a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon involving personal injury.

03/13/2022 1453hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a plow truck vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. No reportable damage.

03/13/2022 1615hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop David Bernard (69) of Hartland was charged with operating with a suspended license.

03/13/2022 2140hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main street in Eustis. AS a result of the investigation Shawn Lagasse (35) of Eustis was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

03/14/2022 0258hrs, Deputy Gay assisted a motorist who had driven into the unplowed parking area of Height of the Land in Township D. and got stuck.

03/14/2022 0711hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an unattended death on Park Street in Phillips. The case is still under investigation.

03/14/2022 1123hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a citizen at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage regarding information involving the possible sale of firearms.

03/14/2022 1421hrs, Sgt. Close assisted state animal welfare agents with a search warrant at a residence on West Mills Road in in Industry.

03/14/2022 1603hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2022 1726hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a Toyota Rav 4 being operated in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

03/14/2022 1738hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Storybook Lane in Strong. This was a false alarm.

03/14/2022 1801hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a Chevy pickup being driven in a high rate of speed on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

03/14/2022 2226hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Carver Drive in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2022 2332hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a release notification from the jail at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon of an inmate being released.

03/14/2022 0150hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at the Saddleback Mountain Lodge in Sandy River Plantation. Two men had been verbally fighting who had been snowmobiling together from Andover. Alcohol was involved, no charges were filed.

03/15/2022 0658hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a dead deer on the side of the Industry Road in Industry.

03/15/2022 1424hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of harassment via social media at a residence on Evergreen Circle in Dallas Plt.

03/15/2022 1534hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a hit and run parking lot accident at Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. A 2010 Subaru Outback was legally parked when hit by a black Chevy pickup.

03/15/2022 1609hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Granite Lane in Eustis. This was a drug related incident.

03/15/2022 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Aden Richard (16) of Strong was driving a 2006 Honda Civic south at a speed which caused it to lose control on a corner and run off the road into a ditch. Strong Fire dept. responded to the scene as well as Northstar.

03/15/2022 1704hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at Mainely Provisions on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial by a person in the car near the store.

03/16/2022 0156hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a Poland Spring truck which was stuck on Route 4 in the S-Turns in Sandy River Plt.

03/16/2022 0455hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a truck which was jack-knifed on Route 17 in Township D. Dutch Gap Auto was called to remove the vehicle.

03/16/2022 1131hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/16/2022 1559hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of debris in the road on Lake Street in New Vineyard.

03/16/2022 1611hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a vehicle that conducted an unsafe pass on the Farmington Falls road in Farmington.

03/16/2022 1637hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of dog running in the middle of Main Street in Kingfield. He tracked down the animal’s owner and gave a warning for allowing a dog to run at large.

03/16/2022 1651hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a notification regarding a jail release at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

03/16/2022 1705hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 complaint on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/16/2022 1828hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Farmington PD with a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner on Town Farm Road in Farmington.

03/16/2022 2138hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Officer Rosie with a disturbance call on Box Shop Hill in Farmington.

03/17/2022 0530hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a request to assist Windham police with a notification n Kingfield.

03/17/2022 1059hrs, Deputy Gray received a telephone fraud complaint in Temple where the complainant was threatened by someone who claimed to be part of the FBI.

03/17/2022 1317hrs, Lt. St. Laurent summonsed David Shanley (34) who is currently incarcerated in the jail on an assault charge.

03/17/2022 1533hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Albert Bryant (40) of New Vineyard was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

03/17/2022 1538hrs, Deputy Cusson received a harassment complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation Robert Warnock (59) of Strong was summonsed on a harassment charge.

03/17/2022 1554hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill road in New Sharon. Michael Black (28) of Jay was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion when a truck ahead of him stopped quickly to avoid a stopped school bus. Black drove off the road to the right into the woods to avoid colliding with the stopped vehicle.

03/17/2022 1641hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of juveniles riding skateboards down Main Street in Strong. He made contact with the kids and advised them to return to the school property to ride their skateboards.

03/17/2022 1958hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of plywood in the road just past the Dollar General store in New Sharon. The item was removed

03/17/2022 2339hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. No charges were filed, however one of the parties was taken to the Comfort Inn in Wilton.

03/18/2022 0755hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on East Shore Drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

03/18/2022 0915hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry. Upon arrival it was determined that the victim had passed away due to medical issues. No suspicious circumstances..

03/18/2022 0924hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a gas drive-off from Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The suspect was identified as a Madison resident.

03/18/2022 1424hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong.

03/18/2022 1826hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

03/18/2022 2031hrs, Deputy Couture, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

03/18/2022 2131hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/18/2022 2348hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Benjamin Scribner (33) of Eustis was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

Deputies conducted 63 building checks, one building was found to be not secure. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.