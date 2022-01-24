Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Multiple vehicles off the road

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 15–21, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

01/15/2022 0020hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Mallory Lewis (29) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Subaru when the collision occurred.

01/15/2022 0804hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle fire at Moose Alley in Rangeley. Rangeley Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene to knock the fire down. The Fire Marshal’s Office was notified, Sheriff’s Office deputies are continuing with the investigation.

01/15/2022 0830hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Porter Lake in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/15/2022 1127hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of vandalism at the Mt. Blue Garage on the Temple Road in Weld.

01/15/2022 1147hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a child custody dispute at a residence on Forster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

01/15/2022 1356hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Mill Street in Weld, as a result of the stop Jacob Jackson (30) of Carthage was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of release.

01/15/2022 1501hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. Before Frost could make contact he was advised to disregard, contact was made.

01/15/2022 1954hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of suspicious activity near the town garage in Phillips. The vehicle and driver were identified, no crime.

01/15/2022 2231hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. This was determined to be a false complaint.

01/16/2022 1729hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld.

01/16/2022 1740hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

01/16/2022 1814hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Iverson Heights in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/16/2022 1826hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Officer Rosie with a suicidal person in Farmington.

01/16/2022 2018 Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Jenna Curtis (18) of Wilton was driving a 1997 Toyota when it lost control and slid off the road into a tree. No injuries were reported; Collins wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene.

01/16/2022 2046hrs, Deputy Gray received a harassment complaint via text at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The texts received did not reach the threshold of a threat.

01/16/2022 2117hrs, Deputy Davol received a disturbance call at a residence on the Cross Road in Avon.

01/16/2022 2247hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a structure fire on the South Strong Road in Strong. Strong Fire Dept. personnel were called to the scene. The Fire Marshal’s Office was notified.

01/17/2022 1008hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Flag Star Drive in Strong; this was an accidental dial.

01/17/2022 1109hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a tractor trailer driver who was stuck with his truck on a hill north of Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt. DOT was able to clear the road enough for the truck to pass.

01/17/2022 1131hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car in the ditch on the hill north of Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt. Koob’s wrecker pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.

01/17/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

01/17/2022 1207hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Officer Mutschin with a disturbance call behind Ron’s Market in Farmington.

01/17/2022 1227hrs, Deputy Gray assisted the driver of a tractor trailer who was stuck with his truck on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

01/17/2022 1511hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/17/2022 1849hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was a misdial.

01/17/2022 1922hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington on a suspect vehicle involved in an alleged vandalism complaint in Weld. As a result of the stop Eric Boncore (46) of Weld was arrested on charges of terrorizing and stalking and transported to jail.

01/17/2022 2242hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville where the caller thought they heard footsteps outside of their residence. It turned out to be snow sliding off the roof.

01/18/2022 0840hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at the Phillips Elementary School. This was an accidental dial by a student.

01/18/2022 1100hrs, Detective Charles assisted other agencies with research on cases they are working on.

01/18/2022 1223hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a recycling truck spilling bottles onto Route 27 in New Vineyard.

01/18/2022 1124hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/18/2022 1147hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

01/18/2022 1325hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Arnold Trail in Jim Pond Twp. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/18/2022 1437hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry.

01/18/2022 1518hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Donald Delong (57) of Kingfield was plowing with a 2020 Ford F-150 and as he was backing up his truck it struck a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Sarah Moody (38) of Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

01/18/2022 1614hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in Strong. The person was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

01/18/2022 1634hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Laura White (44) of Phillips was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when it lost control and crashed into a guardrail. Strong Fire Dept. responded to the scene, Main Street Service was called to recover the vehicle.

01/18/2022 2019hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Green Drake Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/18/2022 2027hrs, Sgt. Close investigated an alleged vandalism complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

01/19/2022 0903hrs, Detective Charles charged Grayhem Pinkham (21) of Avon with violation of conditions of release for reportedly contacting a prohibited person by phone while still incarcerated in jail.

01/19/2022 1301hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a single vehicle accident on True Hill Road in Strong. Jennifer Marden (45) of Strong was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty northbound when it lost control and ran off the road.

01/19/2022 1327hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was found to be ok.

01/19/2022 1328hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Jersey Ave in New Sharon. This was called by a juvenile and there was no emergency.

01/19/2022 1412hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on the Arnold Trail in Eustis. Marcel Bessette (69) of Magog, Quebec, was driving a 2020 Volvo truck owned by Bessette & Boudreau Inc. of Val-Joli, Quebec, when it lost control and slid off the road. Dutch Gap brought their heavy wrecker to retrieve the vehicle.

01/19/2022 1513hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist who was locked out of their vehicle in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong.

01/19/2022 1526hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint about dogs abandoned once again at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. This is an ongoing issue, the ACO was contacted.

01/19/2022 1648hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon a 2015 Toyota 4Runner which was off the road on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. As a result of his investigation, the driver Aaron Upham (41) of Boothbay Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

01/19/2022 1746hrs, Deputy Elmes received a motor vehicle complaint on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

01/20/2022 1220hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a suspicious vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Eustis.

01/20/2022 1338hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. Eric Geisman (28) of Jay was driving a 2017 Toyota box van when it lost control and ran off the road striking a utility pole. CMP was called to repair the pole and restore the lines.

01/20/2022 1452hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of a school bus/car accident on the Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The people allegedly involved had not reported the accident, but it was called in by a student who had just exited the bus. Accident is still under investigation.

01/20/2022 1454hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of a runaway teenager from Bryant Pond at a residence on West Side Road in Weld.

01/20/2022 1627hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/20/2022 1719hrs, Deputy Davol received a barking dog complaint on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

01/20/2022 1928hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/21/2022 0713hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a man dumping trash at a business on Center Hill Road in Weld.

01/21/2022 1058hrs, Deputy Morgan responded investigated a report of ice striking the complainant’s car on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp. The complainant called in after arriving at work at Saddleback Mountain.

01/21/2022 1321hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint that a school bus driver could not drop off kids at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple during early release day because there were not adults at the residence. The students were returned to school and one of the parents was contacted and picked the kids up at school.

01/21/2022 1719hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Emily Hardy (24) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Ford 4door when the collision occurred.

01/21/2022 1852hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a motorist whose vehicle had slid off the road on the Phillips Road in Strong.

01/21/2022 2109hrs, Deputy Couture responded to the town of Jay after Jay Officer Brandon Kelly stopped a vehicle belonging to Eric Boncore who was wanted for probable cause for his arrest. Couture took custody of Eric Boncore (46) ow Weld and arrested him on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

01/21/2022 2218hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop, Alison Potito (51) of Groton, Mass., was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

Deputies conducted 41 building checks, one building was found not secure. Deputies also conducted nine elder checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.