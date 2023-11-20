Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: November 11 – 17

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for November 11 through November 17, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/11/2023 1005hrs, Deput Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Spaulding Road in Strong. No charges were filed against the participants.

11/11/2023 1331hrs, Deputy Morgan received a late report of trespassing at a camp off Ski Loop Road in Wyman Twp.

11/11/2023 1359hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint off the Jobie Road in Avon.

11/11/2023 1240hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of people trespassing onto a construction site off the Vienna Road in Chesterville The people were gone upon arrival.

11/11/2023 1338hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Taylor Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

11/11/2023 1708hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a medical emergency at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. It was reported that a person there was overdosing while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Northstar Rescue responded to the scene to render aid, however other persons at the scene administered Narcan prior to first responder arrival. The person was transported to FMH.

11/11/2023 2019hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of shots being fired at a campsite off the Weld Road in Phillips.

11/12/2023 0157hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Farmington Officer Ryan Rosie responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Jacob Luce (25) of Kingfield was driving a 1999 Toyota Runner northbound when he fell asleep, crossed the center line, and ran off the road rolling over his vehicle. The driver then fled the scene. As a result of the investigation Jacob Luce was charged with Failing to Report an Accident by Quickest Means.

11/12/2023 1137hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a trespassing complaint on Tyler Drive in New Vineyard.

11/12/2023 1346hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

11/12/2023 1522hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a southbound pickup truck losing trash out of the back of it on route 27 in New Vineyard.

11/12/2023 1605hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a trespass complaint at a residence off the Industry Road in New Sharon.

11/12/2023 1658hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Winter Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

11/13/2023 0128hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm at Overlook Drive in Eustis. A door was found unlocked, the building was cleared.

11/13/2023 0615hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon debris in the road at the intersection of Fairbanks Road and route 27 in Farmington.

11/13/2023 0733hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay. His phone had stopped working because it had been shut down.

11/13/2023 0947hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School in Phillips.

11/13/2023 1111hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a drug overdose at a residence on Cottage Road in Kingfield. Northstar transported the person to FMH.

11/13/2023 1246hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

11/13/2023 1350hrs, Det. Richards received a DHHS referral for an investigation in Kingfield.

11/13/2023 1748hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a residence on route 2 in Carthage where it was discovered that a squatter was trespassing there. The trespasser was removed.

11/13/2023 1826hrs, Deputy Gray arrested David Moody (54) of Readfield on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

11/14/2023 0705hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a local man standing on the edge of the road wearing all black acting abnormally causing concerns with traffic, the man was also reportedly carrying a pole that looked like a spear on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

11/14/2023 0835hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call near Edmunds Market in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Patrick Barr (52) of Avon was arrested for Criminal Mischief class D, Reckless Conduct class D and Violation of Conditions of Release class E and transported to jail.

11/14/2023 1027hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. Deputy Morgan was able to locate the homeowner, all is okay.

11/14/2023 1201hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested a juvenile on a Warrant at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville and transported her to Long Creek Youth Development Center. The four warrants were for Criminal Threatening, Theft, Assault & Criminal Trespass.

11/14/2023 1209hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a late report of a theft from the White Elephant in Strong.

11/14/2023 1618hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of road rage on route 27 in Kingfield. The complainant stated that a tractor trailer driver hauling logs was following too closely to her vehicle as they traveled southbound. It was described as a blue truck with white lettering. He was unable to intercept the vehicle.

11/14/2023 1626hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. This turned out to be an eviction in process and the person being evicted did not approve.

11/14/2023 1736hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a two-car accident on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. According to witnesses, and the investigation Victor Fazekas (40) of Rangeley was driving a 2005 Subaru west bound. Daniel Didonna (44) of New Vineyard was driving a 2009 Honda CRV following the Fazekas vehicle. As the Didonna Honda was attempting to pass, Fazekas hit his brakes in the Subaru causing the Didonna vehicle to slam into the rear of the Fazekas vehicle. No injuries were reported.

11/14/2023 1818hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Farmington Road in Strong. David Pillsbury (62) of New Vineyard was driving a 2022 Dodge Pickup northbound when the collision occurred.

11/14/2023 2200hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Maple Ave. in Farmington at the request of Farmington Police. Margret Purcell (18) of New Sharon was driving a 2012 Nissan eastbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

11/15/2023 1830hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call from a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

11/15/2023 1426hrs, Det. Richards assisted a citizen with concerns about a possible illegal substance at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

11/15/2023 1702hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Rebecca Wilson (50) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Kia when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

11/15/2023 2208hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Ayla Presby (29) of Oakdale CT was driving a 2019 Subaru when she lost control by driving into the breakdown lane then into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

11/16/2023 0600hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Colby Gilchrist (38) of Avon was driving a 1999 GMC Yukon east bound when the collision occurred.

11/16/2023 0700hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Jennifer Landry (47) of Phillips was driving a 2018 Jeep south bound when the collision occurred.

11/16/2023 1036hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of fraud utilizing a gas card. The complaint lives on the Paul Road in Chesterville however the fraud was committed out of state.

11/16/2023 1054hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Cranberry Creek Drive in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/16/2023 1618hrs, Deputy Frost received a sex crimes complaint at a residence in Strong. The case was turned over to CID for investigation.

11/16/2023 1743hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. No charges were filed, both parties were separated.

11/16/2023 2059hrs, Deput Elmes and Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call on Cote Way in Eustis. No charges were filed, both parties were intoxicated.

11/16/2023 2325hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a missing person complaint from South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. A silver alert was issued for the missing person (Frank Van-Soeren 67) of Scarborough Ontario who eventually returned to his family camp on the 18th safe and sound.

11/17/2023 0028hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville No charges were filed, one of the involved parties was transported to a local motel for the evening. The case is still under investigation.

11/17/2023 0749hrs, Deputy Gray, Lt. Rackliffe, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture participated in the Coffee with a Cop program at Schoolhouse Variety in Weld.

11/17/2023 0845hrs, Det. Richards arrested Michael Masterman (37) of Strong on a Warrant at his residence off Stewart Drive in Strong.

11/17/2023 0912hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips.

11/17/2023 1402hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a violation of a protection order at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Christopher Akers (49) of Chesterville was charged with Violation of a Protection Order.

11/17/2023 1517hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Stephen Monroe (29) of Jay on a Warrant after Monroe had turned himself at the jail.

11/17/2023 1754hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon. The person to be checked on contacted Sgt. Close later that evening to report that they were okay.

11/17/2023 1959hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile at a residence on Evergreen Circle in Dallas Plt. The Juvenile was located and found to be okay.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 26 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.