Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: November 18 – 24

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for November 18 through November 24, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/18/2023 0845hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game.

11/18/2023 0853hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suspicious person on Hammon Land in Strong. He identified the person and removed him from the area.

11/18/2023 0941hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

11/18/2023 1535hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver in a gray Honda 4 door on route 156 in Chesterville. He was unable to intercept.

11/18/2023 1527hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on route 27 in Wyman Twp.

11/18/2023 1557hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. As a result of the investigation Selena McKenzie (23) of Washington Twp. was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention.

11/18/2023 1919hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Wayne Eaton (65) of Salem was driving a 2006 Subaru westbound when he crossed the center line of the road and into the eastbound ditch landing in the wood line.

11/18/2023 2302hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon for a 911 call which was called in twice however the caller kept disconnecting with dispatch. As a result of the investigation Ashley Drezak (32) of Skowhegan was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

11/18/2023 2342hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a dodge pickup burning tires on Park Street in Phillips. A video of the incident was obtained as evidence.

11/19/2023 0638hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Lyle Paul (72) of Chesterville was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred. There was not enough damage for a report.

11/19/2023 0731hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Judkins Road in Temple. As a result of the investigation a person there was transported to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

11/19/2023 1011hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the stop the driver Janessa Thomas (33) of Phillips was charged with OAS & VCR.

11/19/2023 1124hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Falls Road in Letter E Township. Norman Young (60) of Byron was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado east bound when his vehicle bottomed out in the road, striking a large rock doing damage to his undercarriage. No injuries were reported.

11/19/2023 1313hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil dispute between neighbors on the Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield.

11/19/2023 1515hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro & Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong. AS a result of the investigation Joseph Wetson (62) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

11/19/2023 1638hrs, Det. Davol responded to a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville where a juvenile was in some sort of mental health crisis. The juvenile was transported to FMH for evaluation.

11/20/2023 0644hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Jakobe Herrera (18) of Livermore was driving a 2007 Honda Civic when the collision occurred.

11/20/2023 0838hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested David Small (59) of Coplin Plt. on a Warrant at Small’s residence in Coplin Plt.

11/20/2023 0907hrs, Det. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. The residence was secure.

11/20/2023 1015hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon and arrested Joshua Hayes (36) of New Sharon on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

11/20/2023 1113hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Conrid Houghton (71) of Carthage was driving a 2012 Chevy Equinox when the collision occurred.

11/20/2023 1131hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the River Road in Carthage.

11/20/2023 1308hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. As a result, Theodore Fischer (34) of Wilton was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

11/20/2023 1411hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. Wiles Funeral home responded to the scene.

11/20/2023 1414hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at the Phillips Elementary School.

11/20/2023 1639hrs, Det. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carry Road in Rangeley. Nicholas Lurz (29) of Sabattus was driving a 2021 BMC Fed Ex truck when the collision occurred.

11/20/2023 1732hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Tripp Road in Chesterville. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

11/21/2023 0019hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Stewart Ave. in Strong.

11/21/2023 0515hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on South Main Street in Strong. David Boles (67) of Strong was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel, crossing the center line and drove into a mailbox on the southbound side of Main Street coming to rest into a ditch. Wingnut towing retrieved the vehicle.

11/21/2023 0625hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on top of Blake Hill in Phillips.

11/21/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Morgan received a civil complaint at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

11/21/2023 1037hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

11/21/2023 1517hrs, Det. Davol investigated a late report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. As a result of the investigation, Dakota Bell (29) of Rangeley was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault class D at a residence of one of his friends on Arnold Trail in Eustis and was transported to jail.

11/21/2023 1901hrs, Det. Richards received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Weld Road in Washington Twp. The call turned out to be a check on a juvenile that no longer lived at the residence, the juvenile is okay.

11/21/2023 2323hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Felicia Hinkley (31) of Rangeley was driving a 2017 GMC Canyon when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

11/22/2023 0829hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of multiple tractor-trailers unable to move on route 27 in the Coburn Gore area due to snow.

11/22/2023 0933hrs, Deputy Wacome received a theft complaint from an inmate at the jail.

11/22/2023 1000hrs, Deputy Wacome received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips. The person was located and found to be okay, he just could not hear his phone.

11/22/2023 1013hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Arnold Trail in Alder Stream Twp. No damage was reported.

11/22/2023 1020hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 north of Kingfield. Polina Mamut (32) of New Vineyard was driving a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 northbound when she lost control due to snow and ran off the right side of the road into a ditch.

11/22/2023 1022hrs, Deputy Frost received what turned out to be a civil complaint regarding a vehicle that was loaned to a friend who has not returned it.

11/22/2023 1120hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Rachel Hovel (37) of Industry was driving a 2003 Honda Element when she ran off the road due to snow striking the pole.

11/22/2023 1221hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Crash Road in Jay at the request of Jay PD. Sky McWilliams (18) of Poland ME was driving a 2012 Ford Focus when she lost control in the snow and ran off the road.

11/22/2023 1240hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a pickup off the road on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. There was no damage, the owner called for a wrecker to haul the vehicle out.

11/22/2023 1245hrs, Deputy Couture responded to report of a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield Deborah Witkin (39) of Malden Mass was driving a 2017 Subaru when she lost control in the snow and ran off the road. No report was taken, minimal damage.

11/22/2023 1257hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. John Goulet (64) of New Sharon was driving a 2022 Chevy 2500 pickup northbound when he lost control due to snow, crossed the centerline striking a utility pole which was no longer in service. No injuries were reported, Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

11/22/2023 1341hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. This was not an accident, just a pickup that had slid off the road.

11/22/2023 1353hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

11/22/2023 1540hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a disturbance call at Edmunds Market in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Ronald Haley (58) of Dixfield was arrested for Illegal possession of a Firearm, Violation of Protection from Abuse Order and VCR. He was transported to jail.

11/22/2023 1607hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Nancy Gould (62) of Farmington was driving a 2007 Mercury when she lost control due to snow and ran off the road. Bryans Towing removed the vehicle.

11/22/2023 1909hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on West Mills Road in Industry. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

11/22/2023 1922hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Andre Crevier (61) of Milford Mass was driving a 2007 Honda when they ran off the road due to snow and hit a tree.

11/22/2023 2003hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt located just north of the S-turns. Benjamin Haas (23) of Rangeley was driving a 2012 Subaru outback when he lost control and ran off the road due to snow. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

11/22/2023 2312hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. The building was all secure.

11/23/2023 0810hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. No damage was reported, and the operator called for a wrecker.

11/23/2023 2037hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

11/24/2023 0549hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Scott Bousquet (35) of Rumford was driving a 2000 Toyota 4 Runner westbound when he lost control on ice and ran off the road into an embankment. No injuries were reported.

11/24/2023 0624hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of a disabled vehicle on the River Road in Avon.

11/24/2023 0834hrs, Sgt. Close received a residential alarm at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This was another false alarm from this location.

11/24/2023 1021hrs, Sgt. Close received a residential alarm on Church Street in New Vineyard. This was a false alarm.

11/24/2023 1157hrs, Sgt. Close responded to the jail regarding a report that an inmate has contraband drugs upon his person as he was being processed at intake. As a result, Kirk Richards (32) of Jay was charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs & Trafficking in Prison Contraband.

11/24/2023 1236hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

11/24/2023 1457hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Bernice Cote (58) of Farmington was driving a 2021 Buick when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

11/24/2023 1952hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Ray Searles (41) of Phillips was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

11/24/2023 2206hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Dylan Starbird (22) of Strong was driving a 2014 Honda Accord when the collision occurred.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 8 building checks and responded to 3 false 911 calls.