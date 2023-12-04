Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: November 25 – December 1

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for November 25 through December 1, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/25/2023 0320hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a residential alarm on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

11/25/2023 0432hrs, Deputy Wacome received a business alarm at Douin’s Market in New Sharon. This was just an employee.

11/25/2023 0732hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong where a complainant there said they saw 4 individuals in their residence. The complainant was hallucinating.

11/25/2023 1124hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Edward Feeley (64) of Phillips was driving a 1999 Toyota 4 Runner when he ran off the road rolling the vehicle over.

11/25/2023 1310hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a possible violation of bail conditions report at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation, Philip Caldwell (40) of Chesterville was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release.

11/25/2023 1341hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated an alleged assault between juvenile siblings at a residence on Salem Road in Salem Twp.

11/25/2023 1527hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Idlewood Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

11/25/2023 1558hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an alleged trespass complaint at a residence on Time Square Road in Industry.

11/25/2023 1559hrs, Sgt. Sholan charged Stephen Scherber (33) of Mexico for Violating Condition of Release as he was incarcerated at the jail.

11/25/2023 2336hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon which resulted in the death of the victim. The unattended death was not suspicious, Dan and Scott’s funeral services assisted at the scene.

11/26/2023 0441hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Richard Himes (61) of Altoona PA was driving a 2017 Toyota when the collision occurred.

11/26/2023 1254hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at the self-storage facility in New Sharon.

11/26/2023 1302hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Jenkins Road in Temple. No charges were filed.

11/26/2023 1455hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Ridge Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

11/26/2023 1636hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted Wilton police with an investigation regarding an accident in Wilton.

11/26/2023 2325hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the dollar store on the Mercer Road in New Sharon regarding a suspicious vehicle there. The operator of the vehicle was identified, no crime committed.

11/27/2023 0359hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Paul’s Path in Sandy River Plt. The area was secure with no evidence of activity, false alarm.

11/27/2023 0705hrs, Chief Lowell assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

11/27/2023 0919hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Laurie Coverdale (56) of Fort White FL was driving a 2020 Subaru Outback when she lost control and ran off the road.

11/27/2023 1000hrs, Det. Richards responded to a residence in Strong and as a result of an investigation started on November 13th, arrested Brook Webster (45) of Strong for Gross Sexual Assault & Aggravated Assault.

11/27/2023 1550hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a parking complaint at a camp off Arnold Trail in Eustis.

11/28/2023 0706hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Stephen Smith (32) of Stratton was driving a 2005 Chevy Equinox northbound when he crossed the center line of the road due to icy conditions into the path of a southbound 2003 Lexis being driven by James Boyle (59) of Stratton colliding head on. Northstar transported three people to FMH for injuries, Kingfield Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene, as well as Deputy Morgan.

11/28/2023 0805hrs, Deputy Morgan and Det. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Francis Pl in Weld. No charges were filed, one of the parties was given a ride to a residence in Auburn.

11/28/2023 0918hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at Strong Area Health Center in Strong. The facility wished to have a person trespassed from the property.

11/28/2023 1209hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Peter Richmond (54) of Phillips was driving a 2017 Toyota Tundra northbound when he drifted into a guardrail, lost control, and ran into the tree line.

11/29/2023 1600hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The black 2013 Kia had been parked there for two weeks. The registration came back to a person from Auburn.

11/29/2023 1622hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro served a PFA on a person in Eustis.

11/29/2023 1655hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

11/29/2023 1711hrs, Deputy Gray received a missing person complaint on Herrick Mountain Road in New Vineyard. This turned out to be a false report.

11/29/2023 1852hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Vienna Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be more of an informational call and not actually a request for a check.

11/29/2023 2011hrs, Deputy Tyler responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Jamie Hutchingson (60) of Old Orchard Beach was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra southbound when the collision occurred.

11/30/2023 0605hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. The person to be checked on was located at the hospital.

11/30/2023 0810hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a cement truck rollover on Red Fox Lane in Dallas Plt. Eric Gould (36) of Madison was driving a 2018 Oshkoch Cement truck when he lost control on ice, slid off the road and rolled the vehicle over.

11/30/2023 0829hrs, Deputy Wacome received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Marble Lane in New Vineyard. The person to be checked on was located at their residence and had their phone shut off.

11/30/2023 0905hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Andrew Roe (31) of Vienna on a Warrant after Mr. Roe turned himself in at the jail.

11/30/2023 1007hrs, Det. Richards assisted Wilton police as well as MDEA with a search warrant at an apartment on Main Street in Willton.

11/30/2023 1036hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Regional Middle school in Strong.

11/30/2023 1436hrs, Sgt Sholan conducted a traffic stop on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. As a result of the stop the driver Amanda Hart (38) of Bethel was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

11/30/2023 1527hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Gray was able to locate the individual who was currently at the hospital in Togus V.A. hospital. The family was notified.

11/30/2023 1606hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a landlord and tenant on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/30/2023 1712hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on Frenchie’s Way in Rangeley. Keith Savage (40) of Rangeley was driving a 2022 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred. No report was taken.

11/30/2023 1832hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on West Branch Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/30/2023 2012hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Pope Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Christopher Fowle (40) of Wilton was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

12/01/2023 0623hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a business alarm at the Saddleback Ridge Wind project in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

12/01/2023 0716hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Tabitha Emery (43) of New Portland was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer when the collision occurred.

12/01/2023 0800hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a K-9 by Wilton PD who was at a traffic stop. He and Rahka assisted as needed.

12/01/2023 0823hrs, Deputy Frost received a child custody dispute complaint which allegedly the other half of the complaint lived in Kingfield. This was a civil issue.

12/01/2023 0829hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Earths Way in Carthage and arrested Cary Harmon (40) of Lewiston on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

12/01/2023 1005hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School in Salem twp.

12/01/2023 1057hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a medical emergency of a man under the bridge in Phillips on Bridge Street. Upon arrival he found the man who was not having any medical issues and was refusing medical examinations. The individual is a well-known local.

12/01/2023 1228hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near the school on North Main Street in Strong. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

12/01/2023 1327hrs, Deputy Morgan received a motor vehicle complaint on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

12/01/2023 1451hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a car on Earths Way in Carthage.

12/01/2023 1454hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of a parking lot accident which was alleged to have occurred four days earlier. Because of the time delay a report could not be written.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 21 building checks and responded to 2 false 911 calls.