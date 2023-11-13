Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: November 4 – 10

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for November 4 to November 10, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/04/2023 0058hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suicidal young adult on Park Street in Phillips. The person was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

11/04/2023 1109hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a civil issue regarding a landlord tenant dispute on Main Street in Strong.

11/04/2023 1231hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. this was an accidental dial.

11/04/2023 1950hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Chesterville Road at the Jay/Chesterville town line at the request of Jay PD. Daniel Popp (36) of Jay was driving a 2017 Toyota Prius southbound when the collision occurred.

11/04/2023 1805hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Roger Merrill (60) of New Vineyard was driving a 1968 Ford Mustang northbound when the collision occurred.

11/05/2023 0509hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an alleged car theft from a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be an issue within the family.

11/05/2023 0825hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

11/05/2023 0831hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of vandalism at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

11/05/2023 0850hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated an alleged threatening complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

11/05/2023 0901hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Hayno Bog Road in Rangeley. Steve Harlow (62) of Jay was driving a 2018 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

11/05/2023 1400hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Sgt. Close met with citizens from Avon and Phillips in Phillips regarding concerns of theirs.

11/05/2023 1406hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of someone firing a rifle off the Industry Road in New Sharon.

11/05/2023 1534hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an unsecure building off from Route 27 in New Vineyard. Upon arrival it was discovered the building was not unoccupied.

11/05/2023 1535hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle with no plates on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Dutch Gap towed the vehicle.

11/05/2023 1606hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residential alarm on True Hill Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

11/05/2023 1646hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an alleged violation of a protection order at a residence on Allen Street in Rangeley.

11/05/2023 1719hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Hunter Dunham (19) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion northbound when he lost control on a corner, ran off the road into a ditch rolling the car over. No injuries were reported, Main Street Service removed the vehicle.

11/05/2023 1801hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a Moped vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. Both the moped and the deer were gone upon arrival.

11/06/2023 0734hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a business alarm at Franklin Somerset Credit Union in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

11/06/2023 0759hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a three-car accident at the intersection of the Mercer Road and Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Joshua Goulette (37) of New Sharon was driving a 2020 Nissan westbound on the Mercer Road approaching the Cape Cod Hill Road intersection and was signaling to make the turn left. Following Goulette was a 2017 Toyota Tacoma being driven by Kristen Dubord (48) of Norridgewock, who was also being followed by Tucker Gagnon (22) of Auburn who was driving a 2008 Subaru Impreza with 4 passengers, one of whom was an infant. As Goulette started his turn, Dubord slammed on the brakes to avoid striking Goulette. Gagnon swerved to the left into oncoming traffic to avoid striking the Dubord vehicle, and as he was passing the stopped vehicle, he was struck by the Goulette vehicle who was making the original turn onto Cape Cod Hill Road. New Sharon Fire responded to the scene as well as Northstar rescue. No one from the scene was transported to the hospital.

11/06/2023 0841hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Coplin Plt. Sarah Beaulier (17) of Eustis was driving a 2015 Honda when the collision occurred.

11/06/2023 1045hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. Upon arrival it was determined that the person in question was not suicidal, just reliving some childhood trauma.

11/06/2023 1649hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a school visit at Kingfield Elementary School.

11/06/2023 1659hrs, Sgt. Close served a PFA at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

11/06/2023 1700hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Bridget Gusler (20) of Phillips was driving a 2019 Hyundai when the collision occurred. The vehicle was towed by Koob’s garage, no injuries were reported.

11/06/2023 1728hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a missing persons complaint from a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. The missing elderly man who reportedly had Alzheimer’s had been missing from home since noon time. DiSilvestro contacted the Warden service to conduct a search. They took over the investigation and started searching, eventually finding the man deceased in Rangeley Lake.

11/06/2023 2114hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Tuttle’s Garage in New Sharon. The person who was there had a vehicle that had broken down and was waiting for a wrecker.

11/07/2023 0114hrs, Sgt. Close and Farmington Officer Mutschin responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Hennessey Road in Industry. No charges were filed, a person was given transport away from the residence.

11/07/2023 1417hrs, Deputy Couture received an attempted theft by phone fraud complaint at a residence on Blueberry Hill Road in Chesterville.

11/07/2023 1551hrs, Det. Davol investigated a possible violation of a PFA at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

11/07/2023 1634hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a complaint on Burbank Hill Road in Strong where a hypodermic needle was discovered on the side of the road.

11/07/2023 2126hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Kyle Cote (25) of Mexico was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima northbound, when a 2019 Ford F250 being driven by Alan Beaulier (51) of Eustis, struck the Nissan in the left rear as the driver attempted to pass. No injuries were reported.

11/07/2023 0913hrs, Det. Davol assisted Day Mountain Middle school officials with concerns they had for an adult who had contact with a couple of their students.

11/08/2023 0750hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The complainant was upset over a motor he had purchased at a salvage yard that did not work. This is a civil issue.

11/08/2023 0829hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

11/08/2023 0921hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at the Phillips Transfer Station.

11/08/2023 1004hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. This turned out to be civil and not criminal due to a contract between the complainant and the suspect.

11/08/2023 1101hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a lost shotgun that may have fallen off from a vehicle on West Freeman Road. At 1456hrs, a person called in stating that they had found a shotgun in the road and had it at their residence. The shotgun was reunited with its owner.

11/08/2023 1138hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint regarding a dispute over water rights between neighbors. This was a civil issue.

11/08/2023 1312hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of shoplifting at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville.

11/08/2023 1339hrs, Det. Richards arrested Danielle Foss (22) of Eustis on a Warrant after she turned herself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

11/08/2023 1426hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School.

11/08/2023 1431hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on North Ross Ave. in Phillips.

11/08/2023 1702hrs, Sgt. Close came upon a medical emergency at the weight station on route 2 in Wilton where a person there was very ill. Northstar transported the person to FMH.

11/08/2023 1723hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a meeting at Mt. Blue H.S.

11/08/2023 2107hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Depot Street in Dallas Plt. No charges were filed.

11/08/2023 2159hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 9111 call in the town of Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

11/09/2023 0328hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

11/09/2023 0707hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. Turkey accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Stewart Durrell (66) of Industry was driving a 2020 GMC when the collision occurred.

11/09/2023 1233hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a vandalism complaint to the Legion Field off South Main Street in Strong.

11/09/2023 1626hrs, Det. Davol responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. As a result of the investigation Carrie Masse (40) of Farmington was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail by Farmington Police after being evaluated at FMH for medical purposes.

11/09/2023 1808hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check on a man who was staying at a residence on the Libby Road in Carthage. It was discovered that the man no longer lives there and has moved to Rumford.

11/09/2023 1816hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Ronald Haley (58) of Dixfield was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

11/09/2023 1841hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious person near the Kingfield DOT. He was unable to locate the subject.

11/09/2023 2108hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of alleged gunshots off from West Mills Road in Industry. Nothing was found.

11/10/2023 0635hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley Plt. Dawson Bordick (24) of Sandy River Plt. was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

11/10/2023 0835hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on the Salem Road in Phillips. He was able to give the person a ride to Farmington.

11/10/2023 0937hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a man living in the woods with his dog off the River Road in Carthage. Morgan located and identified the man who stated he had permission to camp there for the winter and was going to move on in the spring.

11/10/2023 1012hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. This is the same place, Deputy Morgan responded to the day before under the same circumstances. No charges were filed.

11/10/2023 1212hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on route 156 in Chesterville. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

11/10/2023 1549hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from Valley Brook Variety in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

11/10/2023 1607hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

11/10/2023 1729hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival he found the person there to be okay, just unable to answer the phone because of poor hearing.

11/10/2023 1853hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. Richard Gay (50) of South Paris was driving a 2014 Toyota when the collision occurred.

11/10/2023 2307hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm off from Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. The building was secure.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 8 building checks and responded to 3 false 911 calls.