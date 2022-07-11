Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Numerous accidental 911 calls

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 2–8, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/02/2022 0533hrs, Sgt. Richards received a vandalism complaint on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be unfounded complaint.

07/02/2022 0854hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street in Strong. As a result of the stop Justine Coffin (41) of Brunswick was charged with operating with a suspended license.

07/02/2022 1036hrs, Deputy Cusson received a trespassing complaint at the turnout on Flagstaff Lake in Eustis. It was reported an RV was camping at the turnout area which is clearly posted against such activity.

07/02/2022 1051hrs, Sgt. Richards received an animal complaint on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

07/02/2022 1105hrs, Sgt. Richards received residential alarm on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. This was a false alarm, renters had inadvertently set off the alarm.

07/02/2022 1142hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial from a hiker.

07/02/2022 1259hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on the Dead River in Eustis. This was an accidental dial from a person on the river.

07/02/2022 1334hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lucy Knowles Road and the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Hall Mildred (77) of Medford, Mass., was driving a 2017 Ford sedan northbound on the Vienna Road approaching the intersection of Lucy Knowles Road when a 2017 Kia failed to stop at the Webber Road intersection and crossed in front of the sedan attempting to drive onto Lucy Knowles Road. The Kia driven by Stephen Ramirez (32) of Farmington was struck on the side. Ramirez had three other passengers in his vehicle. The Mildred vehicle had only one other passenger. Chesterville and New Sharon first responders were at the scene as well as a Northstar ambulance crew who transported a passenger from the Mildred vehicle. Dutch Gap auto removed the vehicles.

07/02/2022 1351hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington Officer Ethan Boyd with an operating under the influence arrest on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

07/02/2022 1358hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a disturbance at Franklin Health Commons in Farmington to assist security there.

07/02/2022 1449hr, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a missing person from Sandy River Center in Farmington. This turned out to not be a missing person, but a staff member had taken the “missing person” on a ride without notifying other staff.

07/02/2022 1535hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton PD with an operating under the influence arrest at the jail.

07/02/2022 2239hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a noise complaint at a residence on the River Road in Strong. The person playing the loud music agreed to turn it down.

07/03/2022 0740hrs, Deputy Cusson, Sgt. Richards and Chief Lowell investigated a complaint of a possible missing person who may be with her boyfriend in either the Phillips area or Rangeley Plt. area. A search was conducted in both areas, deputies also received additional information that he person was last seen at the Walmart in Mexico Saturday. When contact was last made with a family member there was no evidence of distress. Deputies continue to follow up on leads.

07/03/2022 0952hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a female acting strangely in Eustis where it was reported someone possibly under the influence had attempted to break into the local church on Main Street and then left the scene. The suspect was identified but Couture did not make contact upon arrival.

07/03/2022 1102hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. William Hirst (62) of Dayton was driving a Ford F-250 southbound when the collision occurred.

07/03/2022 1108hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a possible stolen dog at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. Upon arrival, the caller stated that the dog had just walked away and that they had found it.

07/03/2022 1123hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a domestic disturbance near the scenic lookout on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This turned out not to be a domestic, but just a man and woman whose vehicle was disabled and they were trying to move it off the road. The situation caused an argument between the two which was interpreted as a domestic by the caller.

07/03/2022 1128hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of possible elder abuse at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry. It was reported a family member was taking advantage of his mother.

07/03/2022 1146hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville where an elderly person had fallen. The person had been laying on the floor for five hours, the life alert was not charged. The person was treated at the scene.

07/03/2022 1233hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville regarding a request for a welfare check. A family member called and was concerned for the safety of the person there, Couture checked on the person there who was ok.

07/03/2022 1550hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a medical emergency on Beanie’s Beach Road in Strong. Investigation revealed an ATV slid off a trailer while being loaded onto it injuring a juvenile. Northstar transported the juvenile to be evaluated by medical staff.

07/03/2022 1828hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Chase Stanley (18) of Rollinsford, N.H., was charged with operating with a suspended license.

07/04/2022 1604hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of someone on an ATV tearing up the complainant’s driveway on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. The ATV was gone upon arrival.

07/04/2022 0223hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an elderly person in mental health crises at the Kingfield Elderly housing in Kingfield.

07/04/2022 0435hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious person walking on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

07/04/2022 0848hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Farmington PD with the parade on Main Street in Farmington.

07/04/2022 0948hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence off Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. A white male wearing a black t-shirt and camo pants used the water spigot on the side of the complainant’s house and then when confronted, left and crossed the street into the woods opposite the complainant’s house. It is thought this person may be living in the woods and has been doing this same activity in the neighborhood.

07/04/2022 1037hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Francis Pl. in Carthage. Investigation revealed that the caller’s son had pawned a chainsaw that belonged to his father.

07/04/2022 1709hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of phone theft from the head of Clearwater Lake in Industry.

07/04/2022 1821hrs, Chief Lowell investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

07/04/2022 1931hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. A white male was wearing a camouflage shirt and had dark pants also wearing a baseball cap was on the caller’s property and was confronted by the home owner.

07/04/2022 2005hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of fireworks upsetting dogs at the complainant’s residence on Spring Road in Rangeley.

07/04/2022 2013hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a missing person from Lady Slipper Lane in Weld. The missing person reappeared after being gone for six hours.

07/04/2022 2203hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a theft complaint from a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple, where it was reported that a generator was taken off from the complainant’s porch.

07/05/2022 0008hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

07/05/2022 0952hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Route 27 southbound towards Kingfield. The vehicle was stopped but the driver was found to be ok.

07/05/2022 1403hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a disturbance call at a residence in Chesterville. A person there was in mental health crises, and was transported to FMH for evaluation.

07/05/2022 1442hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Michael Bechard (54) of Augusta was diving a 2006 Honda when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

07/05/2022 1548hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a man on a bicycle at the Pine’s Market. The man was from Louisiana and had stopped to ask people at the store how he could get to the Indian Ocean.

07/05/2022 1553hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington police with a call on Bridge Street where Gray witnessed two men carrying an unconscious woman in a bed sheet inside of a house. They were stopped, Northstar was called to the scene and transported the female to FMH.

07/05/2022 2009hrs, Deputy Davol and Chief Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Peabody Road in Eustis. No charges have been filed at this time.

07/06/2022 0016hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a suspicious male walking on the Arnold Trail in Coburn Gore. Davol met with the individual who is the same person he encountered earlier at the Pine’s Market in Eustis who stated he was walking to the border then would turn around and go back to Louisiana.

07/06/2022 0212hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Kings Ridge Road in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Cooper Purdy (29) of Kingfield was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

07/06/2022 0433hrs, Sgt. Richards, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Gray responded to a domestic disturbance call on School House Road in Freeman Twp. The suspect had fled by the time officers had arrived. Case is still under investigation.

07/06/2022 1036hrs, Deputy Gray received a threatening complaint at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

07/06/2022 1042hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Winter Lane in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

07/06/2022 1231hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a request to handle a complaint from Wilton police regarding a complainant who had a missing camper.

07/06/2022 1301hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from Lower Vose Road in Kingfield. This source of this call was not located.

07/06/2022 1305hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of cows in the road on the River Road in Avon.

07/06/2022 1507hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Narrow Gauge Street in Kingfield, this was an accidental dial.

07/06/2022 1511hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Elizabeth Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

07/06/2022 1852hrs, Chief Lowell received a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/06/2022 1915hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

07/07/2022 2104hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of ATVs racing up and down the Adams Road in Chesterville with riders also possibly shooting off fireworks while doing so.

07/07/2022 1159hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Couture were searching for person with a warrant in Strong when they were confronted by a family member of the wanted person. As a result of the confrontation Dennis Blake (67) of Freeman Twp. was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest, both class D misdemeanors. He was transported to jail without incident.

07/07/2022 1314hrs, Det. Charles recovered stolen property from a residence on School Street in Wilton.

07/07/2022 1325hrs, Lt. Rackliffe impounded a camper trailer from a residence on Main Street in Wilton regarding a dispute of ownership.

07/07/2022 1802hrs, Deputy Elmes and Det. Davol assisted U.S. Border Patrol with the transportation of two Guatemalan nationals on Main Street in Rangeley and transported them to jail.

07/07/2022 1855hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. He transported the person to FMH for evaluation.

07/07/2022 2107hrs, Chief Lowell assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

07/07/2022 2153hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a residential burglary alarm on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt.

07/08/2022 0856hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an 18-wheeler that had allegedly made contact with utility lines and pulled them down on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. Couture did not find any evidence of downed lines.

07/08/2022 0949hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Lake Drive in Temple. The victim passed away as a result of natural causes due to the advanced age.

07/08/2022 1119hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Raymond Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial, people were fishing.

07/08/2022 1804hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Farmington. This was an accidental dial from an i-watch.

07/08/2022 2203hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on the Carry Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/08/2022 2259hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle doing “burnouts” in front of the complainant’s house on West Side Road in Weld.

07/08/2022 2314hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on an elderly person on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. The person was located and found to be ok.

Deputies conducted building three checks. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.