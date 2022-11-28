Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: numerous car crashes across the county

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for November 19 through November 25.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/19/2022 0642hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a speaking engagement at the Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

11/19/2022 0806hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a person passed out in a vehicle on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The person was not impaired but sleeping.

11/19/2022 0832hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of an accident on route 17 in Township D. He was unable to locate the complainant, plus the complainant changed his story multiple times and refused to meet with Cusson at the scene.

11/19/2022 0939hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

11/19/2022 1119hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

11/19/2022 1404hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of assault and criminal mischief at Douin’s Market in New Sharon where it was reported a teen had assaulted another person there. The juvenile was charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief.

11/19/2022 1511hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a parking lot accident at the Backstrap Bar and Grill in Eustis.

11/19/2022 1545hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

11/19/2022 2223hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The vehicle had fled the scene leaving the deer behind.

11/19/2022 2338hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on North Chesterville Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Samantha Atwood (31) of Strong was issued summons for Operating with a Suspended License and Violating Condition of Release.

11/20/2022 0511hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a fire at the Mill on Norton Hill Road in Strong to assist with traffic in the area.

11/20/2022 0720hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a death investigation at a residence on the Goodwin Road in Carthage. The victim had died of natural causes. Wiles Funeral Home responded to the scene.

11/20/2022 0751hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Jason Pinkham (49) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2011 Ford F-250 when the collision occurred.

11/20/2022 1631hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/20/2022 1722hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a parking lot accident at the Corner Store in Chesterville. Lesly Lake (52) of Dalton NH was driving a 2006 Nissan Murano and attempted to drive into the parking lot and park when her foot slipped off the brake of her vehicle causing her to travel into a parked 2021 Jeep Cherokee owned by Delores Wheeler (64) of Chesterville.

11/20/2022 1812hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

11/20/2022 1819hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

11/20/2022 1857hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

11/20/2022 2011hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Jeremy Ross (43) of New Vineyard was driving a 2012 Chevy pickup westbound when the operator stated he swerved to avoid a deer crossed the road and went into the ditch hitting an embankment. No injuries were reported.

11/21/2022 0433hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Mark Whitney (68) of Rangeley Plt. was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier southbound when he lost control on slippery roads and ran off the road causing minor injuries to the driver. The driver was transported to Rumford Hospital by private means, Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

11/21/2022 1210hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Thomas Mott (53) of Mount Desert Island was charged with Operating a Vehicle Without a License, his passenger Leah Mirabella (56) of Mount Desert Island was charged with Permitting Unlawful Use.

11/21/2022 1258hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at the request of the caller a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. The person was located and found to be okay.

11/21/2022 1414hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Ira Mountain Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/24/2022 1424hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This turned into a civil property line dispute between neighbors.

11/21/2022 1537hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial within a moving vehicle.

11/21/2022 1728hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Thomas Snyder (38) of Cumberland was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback when the collision occurred.

11/21/2022 1811hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on the River Road in Avon. This turned out to be a vehicle which was disabled due to losing its transmission. The driver made their own arrangements regarding a wrecker.

11/21/2022 2349hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of gunshots on Cary Rae Lane in Rangeley Plt.

11/22/2022 0046hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a medical emergency and suspected drug overdose at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. The person was transported to FMH for seizures.

11/22/2022 1814hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Christopher Elliott (45) of Jay on a Warrant after he turned himself in at the county jail.

11/22/2022 0040hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Kelvin Soto (27) of Bronx NY was summonsed for Operating a Foreign License under Suspension.

11/22/2022 0406hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Poplar Road in Kingfield. The building was secure, the alarm was false.

11/22/2022 0723hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. David Cahoon (31) of Sanford was driving a 2020 Honda CR-V southbound when he lost control on snowy roads ran off the road flipping the vehicle onto its side. Neither the driver nor his passenger was injured. Kingfield Fire and Northstar Rescue responded to the scene.

11/22/2022 0747hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the River Road in Avon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

11/22/2022 1129hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry.

11/22/2022 1142hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. David Boulette (55) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Toyota northbound when he ran off the road to avoid turkeys traveling 30 – 40 feet down an embankment almost into the river. No injury was reported, Phillips Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

11/22/2022 1437hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This was done on behalf of the caller who has been trying to make contact with subject. The person was located and found to be okay.

11/22/2022 1641hrs, Det. Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Church Hill Road in Strong. Dennis Mills (68) of Strong was driving a 2005 Cadillac when the collision occurred.

11/22/2022 1711hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the King Road in Eustis. Randall Hall (36) of Buckfield was driving a 2000 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

11/22/2022 2305hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on South Main Street in Strong. There was not enough damage to the 2003 Toyota Tundra to warrant a report.

11/23/2022 0437hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residential alarm on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

11/23/2022 0710hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a violation of a protection order. There was not enough evidence to identify a crime.

11/23/2022 1043hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a gas drive off complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The offender was located and returned to pay.

11/23/2022 1114hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Walsh Lane in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

11/23/2022 1209hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the King and Bartlett Road in Jim Pond Twp. Christopher Moreau (40) of Bangor was driving a 2017 Dodge Pickup northbound when his vehicle sideswiped a southbound Tractor trailer which had the right of way being driven by Ryan Barker (30) of Farmington. No injuries were reported.

11/23/2022 1242hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington after receiving a complaint of a white box truck being driven in an erratic manner. As a result of the stop Patrick Collins (33) of Brockton Mass was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

11/23/2022 1423hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an accident in a driveway at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong. Gloria Pierson (46) of Farmington was backing a 2014 Subaru in a driveway when it struck a parked 2013 Jeep Patriot owned by Kenneth Flagg (70) of Strong. No injuries were reported.

11/23/2022 1434hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a missing person from a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. The person was located and found to be okay.

11/23/2022 1857hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a drug overdose at a residence on River Street in Strong. The victim had been given Narcan prior to the arrival of Northstar by a person inside the home. The victim was transported to FMH.

11/24/2022 0003hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a pickup vs. utility pole accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Jeffrey Davis (35) of New Sharon was driving a 2009 Ford Pickup northbound when he ran off the road to the right striking a utility pole. As a result of the investigation Davis was arrested for OUI (drugs or combo) and transported to jail. CMP was called to the scene to repair the pole, New Sharon Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene.

11/24/2022 1756hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Spruce Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

11/25/2022 0751hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. The caller stated someone hit their parked vehicle during the evening. This event is linked to a report of dump truck being stolen. Investigation continues.

11/25/2022 0814hrs, Deputy Couture investigated complaint of theft of a generator at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple.

11/25/2022 0943hrs, Franklin County Dispatch started receiving several calls of a multi vehicle accident on the New Sharon side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. It was reported that a tractor trailer truck had crashed into other vehicles. Deputy Austin Couture responded to the scene as well as Deputy Andrew Morgan and Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Investigation revealed that Jean Fanfan (41) of Raynham Mass was driving a 2022 Peterbilt tractor trailer down Mile Hill Road northbound when he lost control on roads that had turned to ice due to freezing rain. Other vehicles had already began stopping on both sides of Mile Hill Road however the truck could not stop.

The out-of-control Peterbilt was in the middle of skid when its trailer slid sideways first striking a slow moving 2016 Subaru Forrester which was attempting to pull into the northbound breakdown lane facing downhill and had been driven by Julie Burdin (30) of Strong, the trucks nose was in the opposite side of the road’s ditch at this point. As the truck’s trailer pivoted around 180 degrees, it also struck a 2015 Subaru which was parked in the southbound breakdown lane facing uphill and had been driven by Nancy Lloyd (62) of Falmouth. Lloyd was standing outside of her vehicle and was on the phone when the truck’s trailer slid sideways into her vehicle. Lloyd either dove for the ground or was knocked down as the trailer box passed over her body striking her vehicle as well as a 2008 Chevy Pickup which was parked behind the Lloyd vehicle had been driven Wyatt Campbell (16) of Phillips. Wyatt was also out of his vehicle along with his father Ruben Campbell (53) of Phillips. Ruben was struck by his pickup truck when the trailer box collided with it and was thrown to the ground.

New Sharon Fire Units, assisted by Chesterville Fire Units responded to the scene. NorthStar Ambulance sent three ambulances to the scene as well. Rome Fire Department Units assisted by shutting down route 27 from Rome Corner stopping all northbound vehicles. DEP was called to the scene to clean up fuel that had spilled from the tractor trailer. Town of New Sharon sent their road crew to the scene and were of great assistance by spreading sand to help first responders in their efforts to access the scene due to the extremely icy road conditions as well as making several passes up and down Mile hill to assist first responders. Several personnel from the accident scene were transported to FMH.

Not connected to the tractor trailer accident but occurring simultaneously Sheriff Nichols responded to a single vehicle accident also traveling downhill north bound. Katherine Cloutier (60) of Topsham was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger when she lost control of her vehicle, spun 180 going off the road northbound lane into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

State Police assisted by covering a third rollover accident in New Sharon which occurred further south on the Rome side of Mile Hill Road involving an SUV which had rolled over just above the Hampshire Hill Road intersection which occurred at roughly the same time.

11/15/2022 1140hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

11/25/2022 1220hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This was verbal only; no charges were filed.

11/25/2022 1334hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Scott Decker (40) of Madison was driving a 2009 Nissan Xterra when he ran off the road, no reportable damage was done. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

11/25/2022 1618hrs. Deputy Frost investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong where it was reported that a mailbox had been knocked down.

11/25/2022 1902hrs, Deputy Frost received a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This turned into a civil issue not a trespassing complaint.

11/25/2022 2048hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Intervale Road in Temple. As a result of the stop Waidell Jackson (30) of Bronx NY was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs and Violating Condition of Release. He was transported to jail without incident. Sgt. Bean assisted with the traffic stop.

11/25/2022 2129hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival he found a 2007 Chevy pickup owned by Rachel Oliver (47) of Fayette rolled over in a field near the Valley Road intersection, the driver had fled the scene. A suspect was identified, and the investigation continues.

11/25/2022 2354hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the River Road in North New Portland at the request of Somerset SO to assist them with a domestic disturbance there.

Deputies also conducted 4 elder checks, 5 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.