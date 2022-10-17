Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Oct. 8 – 14

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of October 8 through October 14, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/08/2022 0047hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of domestic disturbance at a residence on Francis Place in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Brandon Bowie (36) of Carthage was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Condition of Release and was transported to jail.

10/08/2022 0630hrs, Deputy Cusson received a harassment complaint from an employee at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The employee had been receiving calls while at work.

10/08/2022 0702hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Indian Stream Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/08/2022 0710hrs, Deputy Couture while investigating a stolen camper was able to locate the camper as well as a stolen boat and ATV. Sgt. Close, Deputy Couture and Deputy Gray worked on a search warrant and executed it at a residence on Caldwell Lane in Chesterville recovering all items.

10/08/2022 1014hrs, Deputy Gray received an animal complaint on Route 17 in Letter D twp. where it was reported that a moose had been hit by a vehicle.

10/08/2022 1429hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of speeding vehicles on the newly paved Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt.

10/08/2022 1617hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Joseph Knox was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma westbound when he ran off the road. As a result of the investigation the driver Joseph Knox (35) of Strong was arrested for OUI and transported to jail. Main Street Service removed the vehicle from the scene. Sgt. Bean assisted at the scene with a request for his K-9.

10/08/2022 1959hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a truck vs. deer accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Richard Ellrich (53) of Madrid was driving a 2022 Kenworth fuel tanker when the collision with two deer occurred. DEW recovered the deer.

10/09/2022 1019hrs, Deputy Cusson received a threatening complaint at a residence on West Shore Road in Industry. This turned out to be unfounded.

10/09/2022 1136hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of ATV’s damaging the Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

10/09/2022 1527hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/09/2022 1600hrs, Deputy Frost attempted to stop a vehicle on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon when the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to elude the deputy. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into a tree on the Skunk Hollow Road in Farmington. As a result of the investigation Michael Ringer (53) of Carthage was arrested for Eluding an Officer, Speeding 30+ over the limit, Attaching False Plates, Driving to Endanger, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation, OUI.

10/09/2022 1911hrs, Deputy Gray received a theft complaint at T&L Enterprises in Eustis. This turned out to be unfounded.

10/09/2022 1914hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Courtney Chase (35) of Jay was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma when she ran off the road. No injuries were reported, the driver was warned for texting and having an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle. Chesterville Fire dept assisted at the scene.

10/09/2022 2036hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Katie Cilley (17) of Chesterville was driving a 2002 Volkswagen east bound when she drifted off the road, lost control causing the vehicle to cross the centerline and rollover in the westbound lane. Minor injuries were reported to both the driver and 17-year-old passenger. Chesterville fire responded to the scene as well as NorthStar Rescue. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

10/10/2022 0140hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Walsh Lane in Rangeley Plt.

10/10/2022 0615hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Danielle Meisner (24) of Chesterville was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry when the collision occurred.

10/10/2022 0741hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at Rangeley High School in Rangeley.

10/10/2022 0814hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the River Road in Avon where a man there was in mental health crises. He was taken to FMH for evaluation.

10/10/2022 1143hrs, Sgt. Richards received a theft of solar panels complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

10/10/2022 1422hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Mill Street in Weld. Ronald Thompson (81) of Weld was driving a 2014 Dodge Van and stopped on Mill Street at the intersection of School Street when his vehicle was sideswiped by 2020 Subaru turning from School Street onto Mill Street being driven by Lisa Drapeau (55) of Weld. Minor damage was reported.

10/10/2022 1444hrs, Deputy Cusson received a residential alarm at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm.

10/10/2022 1605hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was a rider on an ATV.

10/10/2022 1616hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

10/10/2022 1807hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Border Patrol with a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley.

10/10/2022 1847hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington Police Officer Rosie with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Box Shop Hill in Farmington.

10/11/2022 0508hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Jody Manzer (61) of Anson was driving a 2011 Ford pickup when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

10/11/2022 0854hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a two-vehicle accident on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. Tarsha Adams (51) of New Sharon was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup and was slowing in traffic attempting to turn left onto the Pope Road when a 2019 Ford Van driven by James Lowery (54) of Waterville struck her vehicle from behind. No injuries were reported.

10/11/2022 0906hrs, Sgt. Richards received a motor vehicle complaint on Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

10/11/2022 1326hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of juveniles who were allegedly abandoned at home on Sawyer Street in Phillips. DHHS was also involved in the investigation.

10/11/2022 1954hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. called in by a resident in the area. The source of complaint was not located, and it was thought that the event occurred in a motor vehicle.

10/12/2022 0648hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Kingfield. Christian-Myka Miller (26) of Anson was driving a 2020 Dodge Promas truck when the collision occurred.

10/12/2022 0500hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Casey Clark (31) of Chesterville was driving a 2013 Honda Civic northbound when the collision occurred.

10/12/2022 0656hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a horse in the road on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The horse was gone upon arrival.

10/12/2022 0739hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

10/11/2022 1101hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The was no significant damage to either vehicle.

10/12/2022 1526hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville where a wrecker company was asked to tow a vehicle and was confronted by homeowners.

10/12/2022 1649hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver driving a Kia erratically. He was unable to locate the operator.

10/12/2022 1701hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Joanne Dyer (74) of Chesterville was driving a 2022 Nissan when she went off the road into a guide wire disabling her vehicle.

10/12/2022 2111hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Close conducted a probation check at a residence on River Street in Strong as a result of the check Samantha Atwood (31) and Marissa Marden (30) both of Strong were arrested on Warrants.

10/13/2022 0441hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Darrell Dutile (59) of Merrimac NH was driving a 2020 Mercedes when the collision occurred.

10/13/2022 1025hrs, Deputy Morgan received a school truancy complaint regarding a student who has not participated since the end of September.

10/13/2022 1406hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on route 2 in Carthage. No crime was reported.

10/13/2022 1651hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School.

10/13/2022 2316hrs, Det. Davol assisted Somerset SO in locating a vehicle they had been in pursuit of. The suspect lived in New Sharon.

10/14/2022 0947hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington Police by serving a summons for them on a person in New Portland.

10/14/2022 1034hrs, Deputy Cusson and Det. Davol responded to a report of a two-car accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Lorie LaLiberte (61) of New Sharon was travelling northbound in a 2015 Honda Civic when a southbound 2007 Toyota Corolla being driven by Colin Herling (18) of Albany Twp ME crossed the center line into the path of the Honda striking almost head on. Investigators say that the heavy rains were partly the cause of the accident causing the Toyota to hydroplane on newly paved roads. New Sharon Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

10/14/2022 1057hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle passing on a corner on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

10/14/2022 1142hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a gas drive off complaint at the corner Store in Chesterville.

10/14/2022 1340hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of vehicles running the red lights at the bridge construction in Farmington Falls.

10/14/2022 1449hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a multiple vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that Zachary Kinnear (46) of South Portland was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer westbound when an eastbound white 2017 GMC van being driven by Michael Barter (72) of Skowhegan hydroplaned into the side of the truck side swiping it. The van continued out of control striking a westbound 2017 Ford F-150 Pickup which was following the tractor trailer and being driven by Steven Moore (56) of Anson, the van continued and struck a 2009 Honda Civic which was following the pickup and being driven by Benjamin Watts (46) of Belmont. Multiple wreckers, ambulances responded to the scene as well as New Sharon and Farmington Fire Department personnel. Assisting Couture at the scene was Lt. Rackliffe, Sgt. Close, Deputy Couture and Deputy Morgan. DEP was also requested due to a leaking fuel tank from the tractor trailer. It was reported that three people were injured in the large scene. A State Police commercial vehicle enforcement unit was also called to the scene to assist.

10/14/2022 2054hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence to the Hennessey Road in Industry. This was a line issue due to weather.

10/14/2022 2117hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Wilton regarding a request for a K-9 in an investigation.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 16 building checks and responded to 4 false 911 calls.