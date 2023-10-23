Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: October 14 – 20

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for October 14 through October 20, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/14/2023 0521hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on route 16 in Dallas Plt. Kristopher Woodward (47) of Rangeley was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango when the collision occurred. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

10/14/2023 0758hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Lowell conducted a speaking engagement at the Wilton Fish and Game.

10/14/2023 1412hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

10/14/2023 1523hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at the Poland Springs Bottling Company in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/14/2023 1816hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/14/2023 2123hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of two cars involved in hitting deer on route 27 in New Vineyard. Jared Roberge (21) of Mt. Vernon was driving a 2011 Ford -550 truck south bound when he struck a deer in the road. The impact threw the deer into the path of a northbound 2016 Subaru Outback being driven by Samantha Hinkley (27) of Proctor Vt. No injuries were reported.

10/14/2023 2305hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. utility pole on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Melissa Doak (44) of Wyman Twp was driving a 2005 Subaru northbound when she ran off the road into a utility pole. Northstar responded to the scene as well as Strong Fire department personnel. Bryan’s Auto Body retrieved the vehicle.

10/15/2023 0001hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. Dhruva Devasthale (25) of Austin TX was driving a 2023 GMC pickup when he ran off the access road. No injuries were reported.

10/15/2023 0016hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call from a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

10/15/2023 0713hrs, Deputy Couture received an animal complaint on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

10/15/2023 0717hrs, Deputy Morgan received an automatic report of a motor vehicle crash on MT. Blue Pond Road in Avon. He was unable to locate the crash scene and nobody else reported seeing it. Dispatch called the number to confirm that the driver had lost his phone from the vehicle which most likely triggered the automatic call.

10/15/2023 0856hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check complaint to be conducted on juveniles on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a child custody complaint and civil in nature.

10/15/2023 0927hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven aggressively on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

10/15/2023 0932hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

10/15/2023 1434hrs, Deputy Gray received a business alarm at Northland on Main Street in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

10/15/2023 1628hrs, Sgt. Bean and Sgt. Close responded to Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville near the Corner Store where it was reported that a person had overdosed on something in the parking lot. After the person was awakened, he refused to be transported by Northstar.

10/15/2023 1657hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call from a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

10/15/2023 1814hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a possible trespasser at a camp on Blue Roack Road in Industry. Upon arrival he was unable to locate anyone.

10/15/2023 1850hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a missing elderly person from Avon. The man was last seen in Monson. Eventually the man ended up in Waterville and was stopped by Waterville Police. Family members were called to pick the man up.

10/15/2023 1853hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong. He was unable to locate anyone at the residence.

10/16/2023 0901hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School.

10/16/2023 0919hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a crypto coin scam at a residence in New Vineyard. The victim was taken for thousands of dollars.

10/16/2023 0946hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on Moose Ridge Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm.

10/16/2023 0947hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School.

10/16/2023 0950hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

10/16/2023 1050hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant complaint.

10/16/2023 1103hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute on Church Street in New Vineyard.

10/16/2023 2017hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp. James Crofts (54) of Yarmouth was driving a 2018 Ford F150 northbound when the collision occurred.

10/17/2023 1217hrs, Deputy Mogan conducted a VIN verification at a residence on the Webster Road in New Sharon.

10/17/2023 1354hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville.

10/17/2023 1406hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/17/2023 1616hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Northstar arrived and provided care.

10/17/2023 2038hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a truck vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Michael Goodwin (65) of Lewiston was driving a 2006 Sterling tractor trailer east bound when the collision occurred.

10/17/2023 2024hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint to remove a person from a residence on Elderberry Road in Carthage. The person willingly left the residence and was transported to a local motel.

10/18/2023 0131hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint regarding a trespass complaint on Elderberry Road in Carthage. This was the same person whom he was requested to remove from the residence five hours earlier.

10/18/2023 0230hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a K-9 from Wilton Police on Main Street in Wilton.

1-/18/2023 0624hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. Christopher Leblanc (51) of Madison was driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier when the collision occurred.

10/18/2023 0930hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

10/18/2023 1045hrs, Deputy Gray and other members of the Sheriff’s Office participated in a Coffee with a Cop event in Kingfield at Anni’s Market.

10/18/2023 1122hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint regarding a divorce settlement at a residence in Eustis.

10/18/2023 1404hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a skidder that had rolled over off from the Starks Road in New Sharon.

10/18/2023 1434hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Baker Hill Road in Salem. Riley Monahan (17) of Farmington was driving a 2004 Volvo westbound when he drifted off to the ride side of the road, overcorrected and crossed back to the opposite side of the road striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported, Strong Fire Dept. responded to the scene. CMP was called to the scene to repair the pole.

10/18/2023 1542hrs, Sgt. Close served a PFA at the jail on an inmate there.

10/18/2023 1838hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. Upon arrival he was met by the complainant, the person to be checked was found to be okay.

10/18/2023 2135hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Somerset SO with a report of a suspect vehicle possibly involved in an attempted break in in North New Portland. Morgan stopped the vehicle on Farmington Road and identified the occupants.

10/19/2023 0801hrs, Det. Davol investigated a complaint of a violation of a protection order by an inmate currently incarcerated at the jail. As a result of the investigation Ronald Haley (58) of Dixfield was charged with Violation of a Protection Order.

10/19/2023 1123hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

10/19/2023 1214hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt. regarding a suspicious person there. The person was identified and trespassed from the motel.

10/19/2023 1225hrs, Det. Davol investigated a suspicious incident on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

10/19/2023 1459hrs, Lt. Rackliff and K-9 Rebel responded to a request for a K-9 by Wilton Police at the Wilton Mobile home park on Main Street.

10/20/2023 0757hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Connor Stanley (31) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Subaru northbound when he drifted off to the right of the road hitting two mailboxes and a utility pole. No injuries were reported, CMP was called to the scene to repair the pole. Mountainside Garage removed the vehicle. Kingfield Fire responded to the scene.

10/20/2023 0939hrs, Deputy Gray received a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on Rt 27 in Coplin Plt. 10/20/2023 1103hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for traffic control at Kingfield Elementary School.

10/20/2023 1625hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-car accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Timothy Smith (55) of Winham was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram northbound. Following behind the Ram was a 2007 Volkswagen Passat driven by Russell Boudreau (32) of Waterford. The Smith vehicle had to stop suddenly and was struck in the rear by the Volkswagen. No injuries were reported.

10/20/2023 1740hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of unknown persons discharging firearms near a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

10/20/2023 1847hrs, Det. Davol responded to a car vs. tree accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. David Eaton (63) of Madrid was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

10/20/2023 2057hrs, Det. Davol received a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard.

10/20/2023 2228hrs, Det. Davol responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Mountain View Road in Eustis.

10/20/2023 2233hrs, Sgt. Close and a Farmington Officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 26 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.