Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: October 21 – 27

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for October 21 – 27, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/21/23 0832hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The person there would not come to the door after calling. Deputy Gray was called back to the same residence at 1527hrs for a report of a man dancing in his front yard wearing minimal clothing.

10/21/2023 0850hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Francis Pl in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

10/21/23 1106hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of loose dogs on the Salem Road in Phillips.

10/21/2023 1349hrs, Deputy Morgan received a road rage complaint on West Freeman Road in Strong.

10/21/2023 1501hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Gabrielle Aube (23) of Farmington was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

10/21/2023 1502hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

10/21/2023 1544hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a suspicious activity complaint on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be hunters in the area.

10/21/2023 1555hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterfield.

10/21/2023 1838hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a gas drive off at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. 10/21/2023 2015hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a vehicle being driven too fast on the Judkins Road in Carthage.

10/21/2023 2240hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

10/22/2023 0929hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a citizen at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

10/22/2023 1442hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a missing persons complaint at a residence on Maquis drive in Chesterville. The missing teen was located later in the afternoon.

10/23/2023 0527hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a deer in the road on route 4 in Avon.

10/23/2023 0859hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. It was determined that the person to be checked on was at a doctor’s appointment.

10/23/2023 0931hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an alleged theft of license plates from a vehicle at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. It was determined that the plates were not stolen but confiscated by State Police after they had investigated an accident involving the vehicle.

10/23/2023 0950hrs, Det. Davol received a DHHS referral for an investigation in Chesterville.

10/23/2023 1145hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted Farmington Police with a domestic disturbance call at the Farmington Motel in Farmington where a male subject had assaulted a woman there then fled the scene. Sholan saw the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it but the driver would not comply. A pursuit ensued from Farmington to Turner where the suspect managed to evade a roadblock. Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office Deputies picked up the pursuit and with the help of Auburn Police were able to successfully end the pursuit on Center Street in Auburn. Cesar Vergara (28) of Cicero IL was arrested by Farmington Police Officer Rosie for Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Obstructing Report of Injury, Failing to Stop for an Officer, Eluding an Officer and Driving to Endanger.

10/23/2023 1254hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft from a vehicle on Main Street in Eustis.

10/23/2023 1343hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/23/2023 1521hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a request to remove a person from a business on Main Street in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Kimberly Ruggeri (40) of Gloversville NY for Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and was transported to jail.

10/23/2023 1607hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a vehicle off the road and in a ditch off Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

10/23/2023 1620hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a medical emergency at the town office in Carthage.

10/23/2023 1623hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a late report of an assault that allegedly occurred at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

10/23/2023 2147hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a 911 call at upper Beach Lane in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

10/23/2023 2319hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a business alarm at the Flagstaff Store in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

10/24/2023 0120hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the boat launch in New Sharon where it was reported that a suspicious vehicle and person was located at. The person was identified, no crime had been committed.

10/24/2023 0154hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a car theft from a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be civil in nature, the complainant was upset that a vehicle he loaned to someone had not been returned.

10/24/2023 0750hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop on the Industry Road in Industry.

10/24/2023 1144hrs, Deputy Couture received what turned out to be a landlord/tenant complaint on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

10/24/2023 1218hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a man in the road near Edmunds Market in Phillips. This is an ongoing situation with the same man who has been causing issues on the River Road in Avon.

10/24/2023 1742hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a late report of a parking lot accident that occurred near the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville.

10/25/2023 0700hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person there was hallucinating and calling in false reports.

10/25/2023 0915hrs, Deputy Couture received a fraud complaint regarding contractors at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

10/25/2023 0934hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a possible violation of a PFA at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. There was not enough evidence to prove a violation.

10/25/2023 1149hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

10/25/2023 1131hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of someone destroying the complainant’s property on West Freeman Road in Strong.

10/25/2023 1156hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a complaint of a man outside of a business in Phillips acting strangely. This is the same individual who lives on the River Road in Avon and of whom Deputies are painfully aware of.

10/25/2023 1236hrs, Deputy Couture participated in a K-9 demo at the Farmington Baptist Church.

10/25/2023 1306hrs, Sgt. Sholan received what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant complaint on North Main Street in Strong.

10/25/2023 1339hrs, Chief Lowell investigated a complaint of someone shooting a firearm near a residence on Bubier Road in Salem Twp.

10/25/2023 1346hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a damaged mailbox on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

10/25/2023 1545hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a black GMC pickup being driven in an unsafe manner on route 27 in New Vineyard.

10/25/2023 1723hrs, Sgt. Close received a report of a missing person from a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. The person was not missing, but just late getting home.

10/25/2023 1828hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Sholan responded to a residence on North Main Street in Strong and arrested Vincent Barden (61) of Strong on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

10/26/2023 0808hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious person on Park Street in Phillips.

10/26/2023 0836hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a man walking down the River Road in Avon holding an umbrella and pointing it at cars as they passed by like a rifle. This is the same person we have been dealing with for several weeks.

10/26/2023 1012hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious person on School Street in Weld.

10/26/2023 1133hrs, Det. Richards assisted Augusta Police with the arrest of Ryan Chamberlain (36) of Chesterville at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road. Deputy Couture assisted with K-9 Rahka.

10/26/2023 1209hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a tractor trailer reportedly being driven all over the road on route 4 in Strong.

10/26/2023 1224hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious pickup on White School House Road in Weld.

10/26/2023 1321hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of an incident that occurred at the Avon Town office where the employees there were frightened by a man’s actions there. The man was located and trespassed from several properties in Avon and Phillips.

10/26/2023 1521hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Mile Square Road in Phillips.

10/26/2023 1522hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/26/2023 1645hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a two-car crash on the Industry Road in Industry. This was not an accident; it was a car being hauled that somehow came off from the trailer that was hauling it.

10/26/2023 1918hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a man who was disoriented and standing in the parking lot of Jordan Lumber in Kingfield.

10/27/2023 0140hrs, Sgt. Bean and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Joey Savage (58) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

10/27/2023 0644hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Stephen Galkowski (42) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Subaru when the collision occurred.

10/27/2023 0824hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

10/27/2023 0857hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Kingfield Elementary School.

10/27/2023 0911hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School.

10/27/2023 0953hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Stratton Elementary School.

10/27/2023 1101hrs, Deputy Gray assisted an elderly citizen at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Phillips who was having a difficult time finding a contractor to help repair an oil furnace.

10/27/2023 1124hrs, Deputy Couture received a residential alarm on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

10/27/2023 1503hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a suspicious male on the Stratton Road in Rangeley.

10/27/2023 1512hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a man being disorderly at his residence on the River Road in Avon. This is an ongoing situation with this individual.

10/27/2023 1521hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from Pinte Grove Lane in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/27/2023 1832hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint of a person driving without a license in New Sharon.

10/27/2023 2033hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Lisbon Police with a transport from Livermore Falls to Anson.

Deputies also conducted 13 elder checks, 7 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.