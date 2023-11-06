Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: October 28 – November 3

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for October 28 to November 3, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/28/2023 1228hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespass complaint on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

10/28/2023 1406hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of hunters trespassing off the Pope Road in Chesterville. The Warden service was notified.

10/28/2023 1434hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was found to be okay.

10/28/2023 1459hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle and occupants on Route 4 in Avon.

10/28/2023 1504hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of gunshots near a residence on Main Street in Rangeley.

10/28/2023 1523hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a personal property dispute at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

10/28/2023 1701hrs, Det. Davol participated in a Trunk or Treat in Kingfield.

10/28/2023 1717hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a Trunk or Treat in Rangeley.

10/28/2023 2226hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/28/2023 2358hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted State Police in looking for suspects involved in a domestic disturbance in Readfield who was supposedly in southern Franklin County. The suspect was not located.

10/29/2023 0507hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy DiSilvestro, Deputy Gray and Lt. St. Laurent responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Joshua Allen (39) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, Domestic Violence Threatening and Refusing to Submit to Arrest or detention. During a follow up investigation Jeffrey Davis (36) of New Sharon was charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs.

10/29/2023 0534hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at the boat launch on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

10/29/2023 1132hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of theft of services at the Town and Lake Motel in Rangeley. There was not enough evidence to support the allegation.

10/29/2023 1242hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/29/2023 1305hrs, Deputy Gray checked on the status of an elderly woman who would not have heat in her house until a contractor arrived on Monday.

10/29/2023 1453hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a security detail while people exchanged property at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

10/29/2023 1714hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged threatening complaint at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

10/29/2023 1732hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a mental health emergency call at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

10/30/2023 0623hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at Valley Brook Village in Strong.

10/30/2023 0740hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Thomas Thibeau (27) of Rumford was driving a 2012 Chevy pickup northbound when he went off the road into the ditch. Koob’s garage was called to the scene.

10/30/2023 0817hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Matthew Moriarty (37) of Portland was driving a 2004 Toyota northbound and lost control in the slush sliding off the road striking a tree stump. No injuries were reported, Kingfield Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

10/30/2023 0843hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 17 in Letter D Twp. Exequiel Medrano-Reyes (30) of Boston Mass was driving a 2014 Toyota when the driver lost control and ran off the road into the ditch.

10/30/2023 1121hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Old Bray Hill Road in Phillps regarding a report of a truck off the road. No damage was reported.

10/30/2023 1140hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Julia Burdin (31) of Strong was driving a 2017 GMC Acadia when she lost control and ran off into the ditch.

10/30/2023 1227hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on North Main Street in Strong. Ethan Sniadecki (17) of Phillips was driving a 2009 Ford Escape when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over into the ditch. Strong Fire Dept. responded to the scene. Main Street Service removed the vehicle.

10/30/2023 1318hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Erick Davignon (27) of Laconia NH was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro when he lost control in the slush and went into the ditch.

10/30/2023 1522hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a trespassing complaint at Rangeley Elderly Apartments in Rangeley.

10/30/2023 1609hrs, Sgt. Ean responded to the Mercer Road in New Sharon where it was reported that a vehicle was in the ditch. No damage or injuries were reported.

10/30/2023 1707hrs, Sgt. Close investigated damage done to an ATV trail bridge on Swett brook Lane in Weld.

10/30/2023 1833hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

10/31/2023 1011hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/31/2023 1509hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a truck hauling dirt on route 27 in New Vineyard which had a tailgate open and dropping dirt, rocks, and tree branches onto the road. He located and stopped the truck. The driver was charged with Operating with an Unsecured Load.

10/31/2023 1758hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Jason Lunt (52) of New Sharon was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

10/31/2023 2106hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. The person was transported to FMH by Sgt. Close to be evaluated.

10/31/2023 2356hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The caller used 911 inappropriately and was warned about it.

11/01/2023 0740hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suspicious male sitting in a ditch on the Swan Road in New Sharon. The person was gone upon arrival.

11/01/2023 0902hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of fraudulent checks being written on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

11/01/2023 0946hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to the New Sharon town office where it was reported that a suspicious person was there in the parking lot. The person was identified as a private investigator working in the area.

11/01/23 1140hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Leesburg Police Dept out of Florida with a missing persons complaint where the subject was in Avon.

11/01/2023 1217hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint regarding the person who lives on the River Road in Avon. The complaint was not new but something that had been reported a month ago.

11/01/20213 1500hrs, Sgt. Close and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office received information that a person who has been wanted for over 2 years was seen entering an RV located off Park Street in Phillips. They surrounded the RV, obtained a search warrant, and called out the subject to exit the RV. When he refused to answer, they forced the door open and arrested William Waas (39) of Jay for the Warrant and for Violating Conditions of Release. Also arrested was Nicole Waas (38) of Phillips for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution and Violating Conditions of Release. Both were transported to jail.

11/01/2023 1624hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a theft of a generator from a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp.

11/01/2023 1650hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a welfare check/missing person from Beverly Mass who was supposed to arrive at a residence in Lynn Way in Rangeley to pick up a snowmobile there. The man apparently never arrived in Rangeley from Mass. Maine State Police were notified as well as the local police in Mass. This turned out to be a situation where one spouse was separating from another.

11/01/2023 1654hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a dump truck that had rolled onto its side on South Strong Road in Strong. Seth Weber (38) of New Vineyard was driving a 1992 Peterbilt dump truck when he lost control and ran off the road causing the truck to roll over. No injuries were reported, Strong Fire Dept. responded to the scene as well as Dutch Gap Auto to retrieve the truck.

11/01/2023 2139hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

11/02/2023 0935hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

11/02/2023 1014hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-car accident at the intersection of the Farmington Falls Road and the Industry Road in New Sharon. Robert Tucker (79) of Norridgewock was driving a 2000 Toyota and stopped on Starks Road at the intersection of Farmington Falls Road by the bridge. Donna Mann (71) of Farmington was traveling east bound in a 2017 Hyundai. Tucker pulled out of the intersection and failed to yield to the Mann vehicle, striking it causing damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

11/02/2023 1054hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

11/02/2023 1106hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an alleged theft of a cat. Investigation revealed that the cat was not stolen.

11/02/2023 1112hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a parent by speaking with a juvenile who was acting out at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

11/02/2023 1300hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a property line dispute on Number 6 Road in Phillips.

11/02/2023 1356hrs, Lt. St. Laurent summonsed Joey Savage (58) of New Sharon for Violating Conditions of Release while he was still incarcerated at the jail.

11/02/2023 1439hrs, Det. Richards summonsed Jennifer Nisby (45) of Carthage for Violation Conditions of Release while she was still incarcerated at the jail.

11/02/2023 1544hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a person who was suicidal at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville. Sgt. Close transported the person to FMH for an evaluation.

11/02/2023 1601hrs, Det. Davol investigated report of an allegedly suicidal person at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

11/02/2023 1626hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

11/02/2023 1804hrs, Det. Davol investigated a report of criminal mischief at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation Timothy Darnell (46) of Freeman Twp was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

11/02/2023 1959hrs, Det. Davol and Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance on the Dustin Road in Avon where a juvenile assaulted an adult. No charges were filed.

11/02/2023 2101hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an online threatening complaint at Kingfield Elderly Housing in Kingfield.

11/03/2023 1044hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an incident on the Industry Road in New Sharon where a young driver drove through the construction area at a high speed and was confronted by one of the workers there.

11/03/2023 1051hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a criminal mischief complaint at the Dallas Plt. Town office where one of the plow trucks had its hydraulics vandalized.

11/03/20234 1209hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a visit at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

11/03/2023 1253hrs, Deputy Gray received a harassment complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

11/03/2023 1440hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Ira Mountain Bridge in Kingfield. Northstar responded to the scene.

11/03/2023 1758hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

11/03/2023 1859hrs, Sgt. Close responded to the Wilton Road in Chesterville regarding a parent who needed assistance dealing with a defiant juvenile.

11/03/2023 2100hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at Kingfield Elderly Housing in Kingfield.

11/03/2023 2250hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an unattended death at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This was determined to be of natural causes.

11/03/2023 2251hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. No reported taken.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 3 building checks and responded to 4 false 911 calls.