Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: October 7 – 13

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for October 7 to October 13, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/07/2023 1036hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a person on Main Street in New Sharon. The person was located and found to be okay.

10/07/2023 1043hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a call disturbance call at Mountain View Adventures in Rangeley where the complainant stated that a customer had returned a recently damaged ATV that had been rented from the company. The customer wanted to rent another vehicle and the company refused to do so. The customer and his friends became enraged. They were all gone prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

10/07/2023 1051hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a man with a weapon on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. This turned out to be a hunter with a crossbow during the regular archery season. The hunter told the complainant to mind his own business, there was no incident.

10/07/2023 1207hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/07/2023 1513hrsm Sgt. Close responded to a report of a woman with mental health issues and causing a problem at Douin’s Market in New Sharon. The woman is well known to law enforcement, Northstar was contacted and transported the person to Augusta.

10/07/2023 1747hrs, Sgt. Close, Deputy DiSilvestro and Sgt. Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. No charges were filed.

10/07/2023 1852hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a disabled vehicle near Parkside and Main in Rangeley.

10/07/2023 2237hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Troy Swett (18) of Carthage was driving a 2012 Mazda, lost control and rolled the vehicle over. Swett then left the scene and did not report the accident. Swett did report the accident the next day, the case is still under investigation.

10/08/2023 0356hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible suicidal person at Smalls Falls in Letter E Twp. Upon arrival he found the person and called for Northstar to respond. The person had attempted to overdose on prescription medication. The person was transported to FMH.

10/08/2023 1325hrs, Sgt. Sholan received what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The complainant was upset because they had let a friend borrow their car, but the friend had not returned it.

10/08/2023 1846hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a DHHS referral from a medical provider regarding a child in Eustis.

10/09/2023 0027hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. Investigation revealed that the victim died of natural causes.

10/09/2023 0745hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a drug overdose at a residence on Mountain View Road in Eustis. The person was transported by friends to FMH in a private vehicle. They were met by an OPTIONS representative while there.

10/09/2023 1107hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Dodge Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

10/09/2023 1206hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

10/09/2023 1255hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a camp on Mercer Circle in Rangeley.

10/09/2023 1309hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/09/2023 1631hrs, Det. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. No charges were filed.

10/09/2023 1940hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Joshua Haley (50) of Reddington Twp. was driving a 2021 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred.

10/09/2023 2321hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a request for a K-9 by Wilton Police on the Pond Road in Wilton.

10/10/2023 0425hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville. Robert Wheeler (61) of Chesterville was driving a 2020 Chevy pickup went the collision occurred.

10/10/2023 1000hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray received a complaint of a man making gestures towards traffic as they passed by his residence. He was simulating shooting at cars as they passed. Upon arrival they were unable to locate the man initially. At 1224hrs, Morgan received another similar complaint as earlier, this time they were able to contact the man and take him into protective custody and transport him to FMH for evaluation.

10/10/2023 1030hrs, Chief Lowell received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt. The person there had shut their phone off, all was okay.

10/10/2023 1136hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious person near Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon.

10/10/2023 1501hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/10/2023 1523hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of speeding trucks hauling gravel on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis.

10/10/2023 1712hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of juveniles throwing rocks at cars on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville.

10/10/2023 2211hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on West Side Road in Weld, as a result of the stop Shane Haley (52) of Dixfield was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

10/10/2023 2230hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious person near the dollar general store in New Sharon. This was the second such complaint today regarding a suspicious person in the area. The person was located and identified.

10/11/2023 0812hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Amble Street in Phillips. The person who lived there was not home, the door was open, and the family dog was running loose outside. The person was in Farmington, the door was left open accidentally.

10/11/2023 1000hrs, Sgt. Close received a business alarm at the New Vineyard Post office in New Vineyard. All was secure.

10/11/2023 1024hrs, Det. Richards investigated an attempted scam at a residence in Madrid.

10/11/2023 1030hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the Dollar General Store in New Sharon regarding a transient that causing a disturbance there. The person was identified as a male from Kansas and was trespassed from the property.

10/11/2023 1331hrs, Sheriff Nichols was notified of a woman’s handbag that was inside of a local store in Farmington. He located the owner in New Sharon and returned the bag.

10/11/2023 1448hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a Jeep making bad passes on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

10/11/2023 1545hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not located.

10/11/2023 1557hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. John Silva (18) of Dartmouth Mass was driving a 2013 Chevy sedan when he ran off the road taking out a utility pole which dropped lines onto Route 4 just south of Smalls Falls. Rangeley Fire responded to the scene; CMP was also called to the scene. No injuries were reported, Koob’s Garage was called to the scene.

10/11/2023 1723hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a bus with VA tags that had been left at the town office in Avon.

10/12/2023 0546hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/12/2023 0937hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint on the River Road in Avon of a man setting items on fire on his property. This is an ongoing issue with this individual.

10/12/2023 0937hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Sholan received a second complaint on the River Road in Avon of a man setting items on fire on his property. The Fire Marshalls Office was contacted.

10/25/2023 1025hrs, Deputy Morgan received a late report of an accident that occurred the day before in Kingfield.

10/12/2023 1033hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Morgan attached an AED, and two shocks were given, a heart beat was started, and the man was transported to FMH by Northstar

10/12/2023 1048hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at Pine’s Market in Eustis.

10/12/2023 1122hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a three-vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. at a construction zone. Luke Rodrigue (43) of Augusta was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra and stopped in traffic facing northbound. Behind the Toyota as a 2015 Subaru being driving a Kirstian Leitzel (63) of Sumner who was also stopped waiting for traffic to move. Elias Pantz (24) of Brunswick was driving a 2022 Toyota Rav 4 northbound approaching the stopped vehicles and did not stop striking the stopped Subaru which was pushed into the stopped Toyota. No injuries were reported. No injuries were reported, Koob’s Garage responded to the scene.

10/12/2023 1245hrs, Sgt. Close received another complaint of the individual setting fires on his property off the River Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Patrick Barr (52) of Avon was arrested for Burning without a Permit and Burning Prohibited Material and transported to jail.

10/12/2023 1330hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on the Pickford Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

10/12/2023 1439hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an accident on West Side Road in Carthage. Samuel Berry (25) of Carthage was stopped on West Side Road at the intersection of the Carthage Road waiting to enter when his vehicle was struck head on by a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Scott Labbe (58) of Carthage who was turning onto the West Side Road and took the corner too sharp. No injuries were reported.

10/12/2023 1540hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

10/12/2023 1657hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. No report was taken.

10/13/2023 0943hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of theft at Pine’s Market in Eustis.

10/13/2023 1131hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a landlord/tenant.

10/13/2023 1138hrs, Sgt. Sholan and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 16 in Dallas Plt. at the intersection of Reddington Road. It was reported that a green Isuzu was upside down in the river at the intersection. This turned out to be a fatal motor vehicle accident, the investigation was turned over to State Police. Rangeley Fire and Rangeley Police arrived at the scene to assist.

10/13/2023 1225hrs, Sgt. Close and Sheriff Nichols responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed, verbal only.

10/13/2023 1337hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon regarding a report of menacing dogs in the area. The ACO was not available.

10/13/2023 1547hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a vehicle on Earth’s Way in Carthage.

10/13/2023 1602hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

10/13/2023 1623hrs, Sgt. Close assisted the Sauk Centre Police out of Minnesota regarding a fraud investigation in Chesterville.

10/13/2023 1727hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a fray ford pickup being driven by a male driving aggressively on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/13/2023 2240hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Spencer Reeve (26) of North Andover Mass was driving a 2018 Subaru when he went off the road into the ditch.

Deputies also conducted 11 elder checks, 6 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.