Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: over a dozen crashes investigated

Weekly Report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for October 1 – 7, 2022

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/01/2022 0915hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on the Stratton Road in Rangeley.

10/01/2022 0944hrs, Deputy Morgan received a property line dispute on Park Street in Phillips.

10/01/2022 1157hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on the Bypass Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

10/01/2022 1327hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close responded to a request for a welfare check on an elderly man at a residence on the Dodge Road in Avon. Upon arrival nobody answered the door, since there was concern for the person’s welfare deputies forced their way in to find the homeowner had passed away of apparent natural causes. K-9’s at the residence were taken to the animal shelter, Dan and Scott’s funeral home was called to the scene.

10/01/2022 1447hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a threatening complaint at the Hinkley Pit Road in Kingfield.

10/01/2022 1551hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Mountain View Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/01/2022 1611hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to the jail regarding a report of an inmate in possession of illegal substances. After conducting a presumptive test Christopher Veilleux (34) of Farmington was charged for Trafficking in Prison Contraband Class C and Violating Condition of Release Class E.

10/01/2022 1631hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The owner had it eventually towed.

10/01/2022 1814hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Lori Edmunds (61) if New Castle NH was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Golf when the collision occurred.

10/01/2022 2005hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of skateboarders riding on Main Street in Strong.

10/01/2022 2045hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a elderly man who had reportedly fallen at his home off the Tardy Road in Industry. The man was located, Northstar rescue was called to the scene to transport.

10/01/2022 2111hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Police Sgt. Boyd with a domestic dispute at a residence on Perham Street in Farmington.

10/01/2022 2221hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Near Pond Road in Strong. The source of the call was not located.

10/01/2022 2357hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the road on the Industry Road in Industry. Upon arrival they found the driver passed out, after waking him they identified the driver as Michael White (30) of Solon and arrested him for OUI and transported him to jail.

10/02/2022 0722hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. David Fish (73) of Weld was driving a 1986 Chevy pickup at approximately 1900 the previous evening when he struck a deer. Because of lack of cell service and hauling a trailer with a horse he decided to continue home.

10/02/2022 0849hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a panic alarm at a residence on Clear View Lane in Eustis. This was an accidental activation.

10/02/2022 0957hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

10/02/2022 1303hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Farmington Road in Strong. The vehicle was located, driver checked no issues were detected.

10/02/2022 1325hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residential fire alarm on the River Road in Avon. This was a false alarm.

10/02/2022 1549hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Shore Drive and the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Rosalie Edes (73) of Plymouth Mass was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 and had reportedly stopped on South Shore Drive then attempted to cross the Rumford Road when her vehicle was struck from the left side by a 2019 Chevy pickup truck being driven by James Higgins (65) of Oquossoc as he was traveling north on the Rumford Road towards Oquossoc. No injuries were reported.

10/03/2022 0915hrs, Sgt. Richards received a trespassing complaint at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield.

10/03/2022 1002hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on an elderly woman at a residence on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. the person was located and found to be okay.

10/03/2022 1020hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Michael Meader (74) of New Vineyard was traveling southbound when he swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road crashing into a rock. No injuries were reported. Northstar responded to the scene.

10/03/2022 1036hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of a tractor trailer not staying in its lane on Main Street in Farmington.

10/03/2022 1127hrs, Sgt. Richards received a fraud complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

10/03/2022 1214hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/03/2022 1600hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of possible violation of conditions of release at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry.

10/03/2022 2124hrs, Det. Davol participated in a community policing event at the Mt. Abram HS soccer field.

10/04/2022 0747hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Sandra Senecal (51) of New Sharon was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee eastbound when the collision occurred.

10/04/2022 0832hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a possible gas leak at a residence on True Hill in Strong.

10/04/2022 1016hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint from a photographer who inadvertently left his equipment behind on Quill Hill in Rangeley Plt.

10/04/2022 1043hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residence on Pillsbury Road in Strong regarding a report of a suicidal person at a residence. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/04/2022 1532hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

10/04/2022 1602hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Evan Smith (18) of Rangeley was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and had pulled off to the west bound side to the road to take a phone call. When the call ended, he attempted to reverse direction and head back towards Eustis making a U turn into the path of an east bound 1997 BMW 1100R motorcycle being driven by Kim Adams (69) of Oquossoc. The impact was low speed which resulted in no severe injuries to either driver, both refused medical assistance from Northstar. Rangeley Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Koob’s Garage who removed the motorcycle.

10/04/2022 1640hrs, Deputy Sholan received a late report of an accident which was reported to have occurred on Ross Ave. in Phillips. Joshua Bachelder (46) of Phillips reported that he had backed his 2019 Chevy Pickup into a hydrant. Because he waited several hours before calling it in, no report was taken.

10/04/2022 1703hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request to conduct at welfare check on a person living on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. The person was located and found to be okay.

10/04/2022 1945hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint from a tourist who stated they had found a bag with camera gear in it.

10/04/2022 2012hrs, Deputy Sholan and Det. Davol responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp where it was reported that a man in some sort of mental health crises was destroying the house. The man was settled down upon arrival, Western Maine Behavioral staff was at the scene.

10/04/2022 2050hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner on the Barker Road in New Vineyard.

10/05/2022 0702hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Branden Shardlow (30) of Farmington was driving a 2007 Ford pickup when the collision occurred.

10/05/2022 1014hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a silver Nissan pickup on Park Street headed towards Salem which had extensive damage and airbags deployed.

10/05/2022 1140hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint at Day Mountain Regional Middle school in Strong regarding unruly students during recess.

10/05/2022 1156hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on route 4 in Rangeley Plt. Matthew Barnes (40) of Embden was driving a 2019 Chevy pickup northbound when a deer crossed the road from left to right into the front of the pickup which launched the deer into a southbound 2018 Chevy pickup being driven by Dennis Higgins (74) of Clinton Cors New York. No injuries were reported.

10/05/2022 1610hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

10/05/2022 1906hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a juvenile riding his ATV past the caller’s residence nightly on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

10/05/2022 1935hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of political signs being stolen on the Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt.

10/05/2022 2153hrs, Sgt. Close assisted a truck driver from Wester Express whose truck had a smokestack that had detached from the cab on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

10/05/2022 2249hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Border Patrol with a traffic stop in Rangeley.

10/06/2022 0607hrs, Deputy Morgan found an abandoned vehicle on the Pope Road in Chesterville. He was able to locate the owner who stated they were in the process of hiring a wrecker to have it removed.

10/06/2022 0816hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver passed out in a vehicle on the Coffin Road in Industry.

10/06/2022 0912hrs, Lt. St. Laurent responded to Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong regarding a disturbance call there involving a student. Deputy Morgan also responded to the scene.

10/06/2022 1025hrs, Sgt. Richards a received a 911 call at a residence on Quick Stream Road in Salem Twp. this was an accidental dial.

10/06/2022 1123hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. A juvenile there was charged with Cruelty to Animals.

10/06/2022 1236hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a man driving a blue motorcycle up and down the West Freeman Road in Strong at a high rate of speed. The driver was stopped, identified and warned.

10/06/2022 1403hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/06/2022 1458hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on West Side Road in Carthage. This was a false alarm.

10/06/2022 1625hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial from a motor vehicle.

10/06/2022 1816hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on route 2 in Carthage. Wilton Sgt. Kyes located the subject involved walking on route 2. Couture trespassed the individual from the residence.

10/06/2022 1851hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of two deer being hit by separate vehicles on Perham Street in Farmington. Close was a few streets away when the call came in and responded to the scene. The involved vehicle did not stop to identify themselves even though there was obvious damage due to radiator fluid being leaked from one of the vehicles.

10/07/2022 0739hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Post Office Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Erik Howard (30) of Augusta was summonsed for Operating with a Suspended License, Operating a Vehicle with no inspection certificate and Motor Vehicle making unnecessary noise.

10/07/2022 0757hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the South Strong Road in Strong. Rebecca Reed (23) of Strong was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry southbound when she lost control on a corner, ran off the road to the right rolling over in a ditch. The driver received minor injuries but refused to be transported by Northstar.

10/07/2022 0814hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a late report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Tina Coulombe (57) of Carthage was driving a pickup truck when the collision occurred.

10/07/2022 0831hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious incident at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. The complainant stated someone had tried to break into their house the previous night but did not call it in when it happened.

10/07/2022 1015hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on the Whittier Road in New Sharon.

10/07/2022 1120hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a non-reportable accident.

10/07/2022 1218hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Ronald Crosby (62) of Anson was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi when the collision occurred.

10/07/2022 1327hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. The caller stated that a contractor was not fulfilling his contractual obligations. This turned out to be a civil issue.

10/07/2022 1352hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at Valley rook Variety in Avon.

10/07/2022 1802hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Old Boston drive in Strong. The source of the call was not located and is an ongoing issue in the location.

10/07/2022 1827hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Jessica Tilley (42) of Strong was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred. There was no damage to the vehicle.

10/07/2022 1928hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation a trespass warning was issued to a suspect there.

10/07/2022 1947hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley. Sgt. Close located the vehicle and identified the driver.

10/07/2022 1952hrs, Deputy Sholan provided security at the homecoming game at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp.

10/07/2022 2140hrs, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Sholan received a complaint from Oxford SO regarding a missing 91-year-old man was not at his camp in Township E, but his vehicle was there. It was determined that he out on his ATV. After a search in the area he was eventually located by Maine Game Wardens after midnight.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks and responded to 8 false 911 calls.