Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Perpetrators clean up their mess

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 19-25, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

03/19/2022 0140hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a suspected vehicle parked at Bigelow Station in Carrabassett Valley. A person from Waterford, Conn., was in the car was parked there and had been in a verbal domestic with a spouse. No charges.

03/19/2022 0310hrs, Sgt. Bean, K-9 Bain as well as Deputy Couture responded to a request for assistance in the town of Wilton where a disturbance had taken place and the suspect had fled the scene.

03/19/2022 0442hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a burglary at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. Video was obtained of the individual involved. A money bag full of cash and cigarettes were stolen.

03/19/2022 0726hrs, Deputy Gray went to a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis to inform the victim of a domestic that the suspect was being released from jail. Upon arrival at the residence, he met with the suspect himself who was not supposed to be there. As a result Benjamin Scribner (33) of Eustis was re-arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release and was transported to jail. It was determined that the victim was in Waterford at the time of the arrest but had been living in Eustis.

03/19/2022 0745hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 2 in Wilton. Jerene Begin (51) of Jay was driving a 2016 Jeep Compass when the collision occurred.

03/20/2022 0519hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Spaulding Road in Strong. Emma Root (22) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu when the collision occurred.

03/20/2022 0816hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a security escort at a residence on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard.

03/20/2022 0838hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed; two adults were having a fight over the television remote. One of them left for the night.

03/21/2022 0737hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. No charges have been filed, case is still under investigation.

03/21/2022 0759hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of tires falling off from one vehicle and striking another on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

03/21/2022 1138hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/21/2022 1258hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop he arrested Richard Moffett (65) of Livermore was arrested on a warrant and charged with operating with a suspended license.

03/21/2022 1625hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

03/21/2022 1818hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. No charges have been filed at this time.

03/21/2022 1822hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture conducted a security detail at the Chesterville Town Meeting.

08/21/2022 1837hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an accident involving two tractor trailers in Chain of Ponds Twp. Andre Philie (27) of Saint-Joachim De Sherffor, Quebec, was driving a 2009 Peterbuilt truck northbound on Route 27 when he lost control on an icy corner, crossed the center line and side swiped a southbound 2022 Western Star truck being operated by Pascal Lippe (50) of Ste-Marthe-Sur-Le-Lac, Quebec. Both rigs sustained damage to the drivers’ sides of both truck and the trailers. No injuries were reported. DEP was called to the scene regarding fluid that leaked out of one of the vehicles. Dutch Gap Auto towed both vehicles to the border crossing area so that their respective companies could send their own wreckers to retrieve the vehicles.

03/22/2022 0456hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a man stalking an ex-girlfriend at her residence on Dad’s Way in Sandy River Plt. While Sgt. Richards was in route he learned the man’s name and what he was driving and that he had left the complainant’s residence driving south in a Chevy Envoy. Sgt. Richards met the vehicle, turned on it and attempted to stop it but the driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to stop and attempted to elude Sgt. Richards. Farmington Officer Ethan Boyd assisted Richards by blocking off Main Street in Strong funneling the Chevy Envoy further south of Strong to where Farmington Officer Ryan Rosie had set up spike strips. The driver ran over the strips which eventually stopped the vehicle a few miles south of Strong on Route 4. The driver Darryl Streeper (33) of Mexico was arrested on charges of domestic violence stalking, eluding an officer, speeding 30 + over the speed limit, operating with a suspended license, attaching false plates and a warrant. He was transported to jail without incident.

03/22/2022 0555hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a road obstruction on the bridge over Stoney Brooke in Wyman Twp. A hole had developed overnight which was large enough to damage the tires of two vehicles that morning. Eustis fire was called out to mark the location to warn traffic until DOT can conduct repairs.

08/22/2022 0802hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Sharon Smith-Bouchard (60) of Phillips was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma northbound when she drove over water in the road, lost control of her vehicle running off the road and rolling the vehicle over. The driver was taken to FMH by personal means to evaluate possible injuries.

03/22/2022 0856hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint from a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville regarding an estranged couple and the divvying of personal property.

03/22/2022 0859hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/22/2022 1312hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Park Street in Phillips. As a result of the stop Scott Fast (60) of Phillips was summonsed on charges of failure to register a vehicle and operating with a suspended license.

03/22/2022 1456hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Teresa Sargent (60) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Volvo when the collision occurred.

03/22/2022 1704hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close conducted a bail check at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

03/22/2022 1838hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from a residence on the Orris Lamb Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/22/2022 2119hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Saving Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

03/23/2022 0552hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of dump trucks driving on the Vienna Road in New Sharon.

03/23/2022 0753hrs, Sgt. Richards received complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

03/23/2022 1151hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of a dog complaint on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard.

03/23/2022 1419hrs, Deputy Morgan received a posted road complaint on the Caldwell Road in Eustis.

03/23/2022 1701hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at a residence on Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

03/23/2022 1844hrs, Deputy Elmes received a fraud complaint at a residence in Eustis. The complainant allowed some sort of malware into his system which required him to travel to Walmart and obtain a debit card.

03/23/2022 2023hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an intoxicated man urinating outside of the Dollar General store in Kingfield.

03/23/2022 2224hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint on Russell Drive in Carthage of a complainant suffering from hallucinations. Family members were contacted.

03/24/2022 0910hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged stalking complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

03/24/2022 0915hrs, Sgt. Richards, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Cusson responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Joshua Hayes (34) of New Sharon was arrested on a warrant. Ashley Jones (37) of Jay was charged with terrorizing, Terrene Allison (41) of Jay arrested on charges of terrorizing, driving to endanger and criminal mischief. Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted at the scene where needed.

03/24/2022 1145hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

03/24/2022 1221hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office assisted Wilton police with a disturbance call on Orchard drive in Wilton.

03/24/2022 1156hrs, Lt. St. Laurent is investigating a sexual abuse complaint in Phillips.

03/24/2022 1640hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on a person in New Vineyard.

03/24/2022 2106hrs, Detective Davol and Sgt. Close investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at Saddleback Motor Inn in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

03/24/2022 2319hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon where it was reported two suspicious vehicles were parked in the complainant’s driveway. Both vehicles were gone upon arrival.

03/25/2022 0733hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The person to be checked on was located and found to be ok.

03/25/2022 0742hrs, Deputy Cusson received a residential alarm on Angus Lane in Industry. This was a false alarm.

03/25/2022 0809hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a security escort at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

03/24/2022 1250hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

03/25/2022 1337hrs, Deputy Morgan received a parking complaint of tractor trailers parked at the scenic pull out in Eustis. The vehicles were gone upon arrival.

03/25/2022 1424hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards conducted a bail check at a residence on the Starks road in New Sharon.

03/25/2022 1753hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Rangeley police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Allen Street in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

03/25/2022 1810hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Stewart Ave. in Strong.

03/25/2022 1857hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop John Haynes (24) of Lincolnville was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

03/25/2022 1938hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Oxford SO with an investigation at a residence on Carthage Road in Carthage.

03/25/2022 2154hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a vehicle that was hit by eggs at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The suspects were young adults who returned to the scene and cleaned the car up. No charges were filed.

03/25/2022 2305hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Phillips. As a result of the stop Kenneth Imlay (43) of New Vineyard was charged with operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

03/25/2022 2212hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. The vehicle was out of the way so it was towed the next day.

03/25/2022 2352hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a pickup off the road on Mile Square Road in Avon. This was possibly related to the earlier complaint of suspicious vehicles.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks and one building was found to not be secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to two false 911 calls.