Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Search continues for wanted man in Carthage

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 20-26, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

08/20/2022 0840hrs, Deputy Couture assisted with traffic control at the parade in Chesterville.

08/20/2022 0905hrs, Deputy Gray received a theft complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. It was determined that the theft actually occurred in Sanford and that the complainant’s bank account had been withdrawn from in Fairfield. The complainant was directed to Fairfield police.

08/20/2022 0957hrs, Deputy Cusson received a gas drive-off complaint from Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The person was located in Millinocket, they agreed to stop in and pay their bill.

08/20/2022 1053hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/20/2022 1109hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a missing floating trampoline at a camp on Whitetail Path in Rangeley. The person did not know if it was stolen or simply floated away.

08/20/2022 1226hrs, Deputy Cusson received a noise complaint at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

08/20/2022 1352hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. Trespass and harassment notices were issued to suspect.

08/20/2022 1648hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Spruce Circle in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/20/2022 1731hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop Johnathan Harper (25) of Sandy River Plt. was charged with operating with a suspended license.

08/20/2022 1906hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

08/20/2022 2026hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of fireworks being shot off at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. The complainant was advised this type of activity was legal until 2200hrs.

08/20/2022 2047hrs, Deputy Cusson received a loud music complaint at a residence on Times Square Road in Industry.

08/20/2022 2100hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. Alan Beisaw (54) of Wilton was driving a 2013 Subaru on Cape Cod Hill Road approaching the Vienna Road intersection and reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign there when he struck a northbound 2012 Chevy Silverado at the intersection which was

being operated by Angel Vinton (45) of Gardiner. Multiple injuries were reported in the Vinton vehicle. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel arrived at the scene as well as several Northstar ambulance rescue units. As a result of the investigation Beisaw was charged with operating under the influence and aggravated driving to endanger.

08/20/2022 2112hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request of a welfare check at a residence off Route 27 in Coplin Plt. for an elderly person there. The person was located and found to be very sick. Northstar was called to the scene to evaluate. Relatives also arrived at the scene.

08/21/2022 0430hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious male near a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

08/21/2022 0639hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2022 0924hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for assistance from State Police regarding a call where it was reported a woman was being held against her will by a man. Information was not clear on the exact location of the individual. Officer Brann of the Farmington Police Dept. checked a location in Farmington. Sgt. Close located the alleged victim at a residence on the Taylor Road in New Sharon. The victim would not cooperate with law enforcement and stated she was not being held against her will.

08/21/2022 0924hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2022 1233hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2022 1702hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at the swimming area off the Phillips Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2022 1753hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a suspicious woman on Park Road in Rangeley. Sgt. Richards was able to identify the person, no crime was identified.

08/21/2022 1600hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at Samoset Circle in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2022 1803hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. The person to be located was not at home, but it was determined had been hospitalized and in good care.

08/21/2022 2221hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of suspicious persons at the Height of Land in Twp. D. The people were identified and determined not to be suspicious. They were just “star gazing.”

08/21/2022 2231hrs, Sgt. Close received a call about suspicious juveniles at the White Elephant in Strong. The kids were identified, no crime was identified.

08/22/2022 0633hrs, Sgt. Richards received a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry. No violation was identified.

08/22/2022 1201hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a dead deer on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. DOT was notified to recover it.

08/22/2022 1435hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of some sort of disturbance at a residence on the Cohoon Road in Chesterville. No charges were identified.

08/22/2022 1706hrs, Deputy Sholan received a vandalism complaint to a vehicle at a residence on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. It was determined no crime had been committed. The caller has mental health issues and has hallucinations. The caller was not in crises.

08/22/2022 1837hrs, Deputy Sholan received a late report of damage to a vehicle which was discovered on the Byron Road in Weld. Caller had been hiking trails in the area to return to find damage to a tail gate.

08/22/2022 2118hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Erick Mountain (29) of Augusta, Georgia, was charged with criminal speeding, reportedly going 81 mph in a 40 mph zone.

08/23/2022 0103hrs, Sgt. Richards received a report that a wanted person was staying at a camp on Alferi Drive in Carthage. The person fled into the woods at the arrival of law enforcement and a K-9. The person was not located.

08/23/2022 1018hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check request at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. This turned into a harassment complaint.

08/23/2022 1346hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Laura Lane in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/23/2022 1536hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Wilton police with a drug investigation.

08/23/2022 1741hrs, Deputy Sholan received a suspicious person complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a misunderstanding by the caller and unfounded.

08/23/2022 1813hrs, Sgt. Richards continued the search for a wanted person, as information was received that he was at a residence off Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage. No contact was made.

08/23/2022 2015hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Evergreen Lane in Farmington. As a result of the complaint and subsequent traffic Chris Huff (57) of Livermore Falls was arrested on an operating under the influence charge (1 prior) and transported to jail.

08/23/2022 2056hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to remove a person from a residence at Sandy River Terrace in Farmington. Upon arrival the person to be removed was identified and transported to Kingfield.

08/23/2022 2111hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Farmington where a juvenile threatened the mother with a knife. The scene was stabilized upon Deputy Sholan’s arrival, crises workers were called to the scene to deal with the teen.

08/23/2022 2203hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted Wilton Police Officer Charles with a report of a male allegedly shooting a firearm from his vehicle on the Munson Road in Wilton. The offending party was not located.

08/24/2022 0006hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of what was believed to be someone attempting to gain access to the caller’s residence on Iverson Heights in Eustis. Banging at a door downstairs could be heard by the caller. Upon arrival Deputy Morgan did not find anyone in the area or any indication that someone was attempting to gain access to the residence.

08/24/2022 1131hrs, Deputy Morgan received a vandalism complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. The complainant’s mailbox had been backed into and damaged by a vehicle.

08/24/2022 1426hrs, Deputy Couture served PFA paperwork at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

08/24/2022 1539hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/24/2022 1552hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. It was alleged the person there was making threatening statements, follow up investigation revealed this was a misunderstanding and that the person there was not in crises.

08/24/2022 1742hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Faunce Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/24/2022 1752hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence in New Vineyard where it was reported that the person there was having suicidal thoughts. The person was transported to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

08/25/2022 0733hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Casey Braley (30) of Carthage on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

08/25/2022 1317hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call from Upper Richardson Lake in Richardson Twp. This was an accidental dial.

08/25/2022 1346hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a threatening complaint via Facebook at a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Kingfield.

08/25/2022 1653hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an assault complaint at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon. The people involved did not wish to pursue charges against each other.

08/25/2022 1823hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a woman in some sort of crises in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. The person left before Morgan could arrive, unknown direction of travel.

08/25/2022 1834hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Glendon Stewart (62) of Rangeley at a residence in Rangeley on a warrant and transported him to jail without incident.

08/25/2022 1847hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was located, driver was identified and warned for distracted driving.

08/25/2022 1912hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. coyote accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Patrick O’Neil (46) of Rangeley was driving a 2019 Acadia when the collision occurred.

08/25/2022 1924hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close responded to a 911 disturbance call on Storer Hill Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Shelley Elliot (43) of Mexico was arrested on charges of terrorizing, criminal mischief and assault. Dwight Knox (53) of Carthage was arrested on a charge of terrorizing. Both were transported to jail without incident.

08/25/2022 2149hrs, Sgt. Close removed a person walking in the middle of the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

08/26/2022 0412hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a camper on West Side Road in Carthage. The caller reported that it was a male and was talking to himself. Upon arrival Gray identified the person and determined that this was not a burglary.

08/26/2022 0457hrs. Deputy Stephen Cusson lost control of his cruiser on a corner on the Dixfield Road at the intersection of the Back Road in Weld while responding to back up Deputy Gray at a burglary in progress. No injuries were reported, however Northstar ambulance rescue did come to the scene to evaluate Deputy Cusson. Dutch Gap Auto removed the cruiser. Maine State Police investigated the crash.

08/26/2022 0748hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Main Street in Kingfield. This was apparently a road rage incident, no charges were filed.

08/26/2022 0931hrs, Deputy Gray received an alarm at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm, he was canceled while in route.

08/26/2022 1207hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt.

08/26/2022 1337hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Adams Road

08/26/2022 1336hrs, Deputy Couture received a property dispute complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This is a civil issue.

08/26/2022 1346hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. The caller received a call from an alleged debt collector out of Portland. The caller provided information then realized that this was a scam.

08/26/2022 1537hrs, Sgt. Close received a residential alarm on the Cemetery Road in New Sharon. This was a false alarm.

08/26/2022 1540hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage regarding a 911 call and a possible disturbance there.

08/26/2022 1830hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on the Libby Road in Carthage.

08/26/2022 2000hrs, Sgt. Close received a call from the Augusta Police Dept. informing him that a Franklin County inmate who had been receiving care at the Motivational Services treatment facility in Augusta had escaped from the building. Darryl Streeper (34) was in custody on charges of eluding, domestic violence stalking, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and was remanded without bail. On Aug. 27 at 1130hrs, Sgt. Close working with Wilton police and other deputies eventually located Streeper at a residence in Wilton on More Acres Road. Streeper of Mexico was arrested and also charged with escape. He was transported to jail without incident. Another male at the residence identified as Ryan Philbrick (31) from Oxford County was arrested by Deputy Couture on a warrant for failure to appear.

08/28/2022 2028hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a dead moose in the road on Route 4 in Phillips.

08/26/2022 2102hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Storer Hill Road in Carthage.

08/26/2022 2226hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call on Main Street Farmington where it was reported that people were yelling obscenities in the street.

08/26/2022 2237hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of an accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Andrew Fonck (36) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2013 Ford Pickup northbound when he reportedly drifted off the road into a legally parked 2018 Ford Pickup owned by Douglas Lauver (31) of Hampden. No injuries were reported, Kingfield Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

Deputies also conducted five elder checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.