Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: September 16 – 22

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for September 16 through September 22, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/16/2023 0619hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

09/16/2023 0800hrs, Deputy Morgan and Jay Officer Veilleux provided traffic control at the annual POW/MIA recognition ceremony at the Riley Road Bridge in Jay.

09/16/2023 0949hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Pope Road in Chesterville. Natalie House (22) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Subaru South bound when she drove into the ditch on the right side of the road which caused her to drive out of the ditch cross the road into the opposite lane’s ditch. Northstar transported the driver to FMH. Chesterville Fire dept. responded to the scene.

09/16/2023 1202hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious male walking on Old Dead River Road acting irrational and yelling. Gray could not locate the individual.

09/16/2023 1405hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon regarding a woman who was causing concerns for everyone in the area because of her behavior. The woman told Morgan she was running away from the devil; law enforcement and first responders in the area have been having multiple contacts with the person. She was transported to FMH once again.

09/16/2023 1513hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

09/16/2023 1528hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

09/16/2023 1752hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Maxwell Mawhinney (40) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Nissan west bound when a large tree branch fell onto the car due to high winds causing the vehicle to drive off into a field. Two passengers were injured and transported to FMH for evaluation. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle, New Sharon Fire responded to the scene as well.

09/16/2023 1833hrs., Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

09/16/2023 2130hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Owen Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

09/17/2023 0902hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint that unknown person had crashed in from of the caller’s camp. Deputy Gray found pieces of the vehicle and a trail of oil leading from the scene of the crash. He located the suspect vehicle and as a result of the investigation, Adam Quimby (41) of Buckfield was charged with Failing to Report Accident by Quickest Means. It was determined that Quimby was driving a 2002 VW southbound on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp when he lost control, ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and then continued with reportable damage to his vehicle. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

09/21/2023 1033hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a landlord/tenant complaint on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

09/17/2023 1033hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a road hazard on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

09/17/2023 1049hrs, Sgt. Sholan received an ATV complaint on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

09/17/2023 1143hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged vandalism complaint to a motor vehicle at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips. There was no evidence of a crime.

09/17/2023 1830hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This was verbal only between a grandmother and mother.

09/17/2023 2149hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Park Street in Phillips regarding a person there who was in mental health distress. Elmes transported the person to FMH for an evaluation.

09/18/2023 0830hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a K-9 demonstration at the Farmington Fairgrounds.

09/18/2023 0839hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigate a trespassing complaint at the Dollar General Store in New Sharon.

09/18/2023 1113hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a landlord/tenant complaint on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This turned out to be a civil issue.

09/18/2023 1353hrs, Det. Richards and members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as well as Task Force Agents with FBI Safe Streets program executed a search warrant at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Information gleaned from that search led them to another residence located nearby on the Carthage Road. As a result of the warrant, a large quantity of scheduled drugs was seized as evidence, and four people were arrested and charged.

Victor Nunez-Mauriz (23) of Hyde Park Mass was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Cocaine 112 grams or more. 17-A 1105-A-1-D-1-2

Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs 17-A 1105-A.1.H

Jennifer Nisby (45) of Carthage was arrested for Aggravated trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Cocaine 112 grams or more. 17-A 1105-A-1-D-1-2

Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs 17-A 1105-A.1.H

Quinn Corkum (26) of Jay Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs 17-A 1105-A.1.C-1.1 Jody Morris (47) of Carthage Aggravated trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Cocaine 112 grams or more. 17-A 1105-A 1-D-1-2

Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs 17-A 1105-A.1.H

The investigation was initiated by Patrol Deputy Austin Couture from information he received on July 14, 2023. From there, Det. Jake Richards started his investigation that also involved MDEA officers. Months of preparation cumulated with the search warrant being executed and a rough estimate of 460 grams being seized with an estimated street value of $70,000.

09/18/2023 1512hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a person shooting on the River Road in Avon.

09/18/2023 1839hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This is an ongoing issue between family members, no charges were filed.

09/18/2023 2001hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a business alarm at Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon.

09/18/2023 2126hrs, Sgt. Bean received a suspicious vehicle complaint on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. The vehicle was not located.

09/19/2023 0045hrs Sgt. Bean transported a person who was sleeping on the entryway to TD Bank in Farmington to his home in Avon.

09/19/2023 0759hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a passing stopped school bus complaint at the Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

09/19/2023 1209hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Hillside drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

09/19/2023 1541hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

09/19/2023 0935hrs, Sholan received a road rage complaint on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. He was unable to intercept the offending vehicle.

09/19/2023 1410hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint about a squatter in the caller’s garage.

09/19/2023 2155hrs, Sgt. Close received a suspicious activity complaint on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

09/20/2023 0852hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of car vs. town grader accident on the Owen Mann Road in Farmington. Patrick McHugh (56) of Chesterville was driving a town grader northbound. Sam Clark (53) of Farmington was driving a 2005 Toyota Camery and was behind the grader in a blind spot of the grader operator. When the grader backed up it struck the front of the Camery. No injuries were reported.

09/20/2023 1128hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. The person to be checked was allegedly being taken advantage of by others. The case is still under investigation.

09/20/2023 1212hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of possible trespasser at a residence on the Chandler Road in Strong. This turned out to be a theft complaint.

09/20/2023 1232hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined the person was not suicidal but despondent over his interaction with the VA.

09/20/2023 1724hrs, Sgt. Close received a missing person complaint regarding a missing teen from Strong. Investigation revealed the teen was at his father’s residence in Temple.

09/20/2023 1831hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The person was located and found to be okay.

09/21/2023 0742hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close conducted a K-9 Demo at Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong.

09/21/2023 0856hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Dorothy Wentzell (84) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer when the collision occurred.

09/21/2023 1147hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Norton Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not located.

09/21/2023 1307hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check request to check on an elderly male standing on the Rangeley Road in Phillips flagging traffic down. This is the same gentleman that deputies have ongoing contact with.

09/21/2023 1404hrs, Deputy Morgan received a late report of an accident that allegedly occurred on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. A report was not generated because a proper investigation could not be conducted due to the time delay.

09/21/2023 1518hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a property dispute on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. This is a civil issue that needs to be settled in civil court.

09/21/2023 2005hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on River Street in Strong. This turned out to be several people moving out of the residence.

09/21/2023 2209hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request to remove someone from a residence on Arsenault Drive in Carthage. The complainant changed their mind when the deputy called. This was a domestic disturbance with no charges filed.

09/22/2023 0133hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Douglas Grenier (41) of Topsham was driving a 2020 Ford Super Duty when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove off to the right side of the road striking a utility pole. New Sharon Fire dept personnel responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

09/22/2023 0503hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Rebecka Kennedy (28) of Strong was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when the collision occurred.

09/22/2023 0714hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a fire at a residence on the River Road in Avon. He did not find any ongoing fires.

09/22/2023 0947hrs, Deputy Gray was requested to conduct a welfare check on a person who was allegedly laying on the side of the road off Racetrack Road in Rangeley Plt. A person there was located and found to be okay.

09/22/2023 1005hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a two-car accident on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville near the bridge construction site. Allen Heath (34) of Chesterville was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and was creeping forward towards the traffic light when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee being driving by Brittany Miller (32) of Vienna. No injuries were reported.

09/22/2023 1151hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a gray Tacoma being driven in an aggressive manner on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. He was unable to contact the vehicle.

09/22/2023 1230hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of an assault which allegedly occurred on Wednesday.

09/22/2023 1331hrs, Deputy Gay responded to a medical emergency on Noyes Timberland Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an unattended death, investigation revealed that the victim died of natural causes. Wiles funeral home responded to the scene.

09/22/2023 1407hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a vandalism complaint on George Thomas Road in New Sharon. Information received was that a sun journal mailbox was struck by a vehicle. Later on, a person called in reporting that they were the one who was responsible for striking the box. This was just a minor accident, not vandalism.

09/22/2023 1435hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what was a civil issue at a residence on Jenkins Road in Temple. Amazon wanted it documented that UPS failed to deliver a package at this residence.

09/22/2023 1538hrs, Sgt. Close received a possible violation of protection order complaint at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed there was no violation.

09/22/2023 2118hrs, Deput Morgan and Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. This is an ongoing issue between these two parties.

09/22/2023 2312hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of cows on the Temple Road in Temple.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 11 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.