Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: September 23 – 29

Weekly Report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for September 23 – 29, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/23/2023 0451hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a person making suicidal statements. The man was contacted, and it was determined that he was not suicidal.

09/23/2023 0943hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

09/23/2023 1351hrs, Deputy Gary responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This is an ongoing situation between a grandparent and grandchild.

09/23/2023 1512hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a civil issue regarding property to be distributed through the probate process.

09/23/2023 1439hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a pickup vs. utility pole at the s-curves on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. by the Appalachian Trail. Sterling Bingham (30) of Presque Isle was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma Southbound at a speed that was greater than reasonable and prudent, lost control running off the road striking a utility pole. Rangeley Fire responded to the scene as well as Northstar Ambulance. The driver refused treatment; Koob’s Garage removed the vehicle from the scene.

09/23/2023 1522hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call from a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

09/23/2023 2042hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Sean Kelly (47) of Steep Falls ME was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla when the collision occurred.

09/23/2023 2101hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of someone yelling from underneath the bridge in Phillips. Elmes was able to identify the young man and ask him what the issue was. There was no issue, only a young person who wanted to yell.

09/23/2023 2227hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and person apparently putting trash into the dumpster at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

09/24/2023 0045hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. The vehicle was not disabled, but belonged to a couple who were camping in the woods with no place the park the vehicle.

09/24/2023 0056hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious young male on the porch of the complainant at a residence on Dodge Road in Phillips. The young man was identified and taken to Farmington.

09/24/2023 0548hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the George Thomas Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

09/24/2023 0919hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a security escort at a residence on the Phillips Road in Strong while parties there exchanged personal items.

09/24/2023 1454hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of somebody shooting firearms off from West Freeman Road in Strong. Close was unable to locate the alleged shooter.

09/24/2023 1522hrs, Sgt. Bean received complaint of a Dodge Ram being driven in an aggressive manner on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Bean stopped the vehicle and issued the driver a warning.

09/24/2023 1600hrs, Sgt. Close received a trespassing complaint from a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. An elderly man was caught on camera walking around the property.

09/24/2023 1633hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an elderly man standing on the Rangeley Road at the intersection of the Weld Road in Phillips. This is an ongoing issue with the same man, he was gone upon arrival.

09/24/2023 1942hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residence on Blanchard Ave in Eustis regarding a report of a disturbance there between a man and woman. Upon arrival the couple that had the issues were gone.

09/24/2023 2037hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid between two intoxicated persons. No charges were filed.

09/24/2023 2145hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an active domestic disturbance at a residence on Elm Street in Mercer at the request of Somerset SO to back up the Somerset Deputy.

09/24/2023 0213hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of car vs. utility pole accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Upon arrival the driver of the Dodge Ram was not present, and the plates had been removed from the vehicle. The vehicle’s interior had evidence indicative of alcohol use. Investigation revealed that the truck had recently been purchased by a man from Tory Hill Road in Phillips. This same man called the vehicle in as stolen eight hours later.

09/25/2023 0637hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Charline Drive in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

09/25/2023 0703hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. 09/25/2023 0928hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged burglary at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/25/2023 0943hrs, Deputy Couture participated in a community policing event at Phillips Elementary School in Phillips.

09/25/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Couture received a welfare check request to be conducted on a person who was allegedly making suicidal statements.

09/25/2023 1021hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a late report of a vehicle theft from a residence on the Howard Road in Salem Twp.

09/25/2023 1053hrs, Det. Richards arrested Geoffrey Posillico (33) of Jay on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant while Posillico was attending 12 District Court.

09/25/2023 1117hrs, Deputy Couture investigated the theft of a catalytic converter from a Food Truck parked at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

09/25/2023 1210hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on Reeds Mill in Madrid. The victim was transported to FMH by Northstar.

09/25/2023 1309hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to an animal complaint involving loose pigs on West Mills Road in Industry. This call transformed into a trespassing complaint.

09/25/2023 1622hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. dog accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Danielle Mathieu (47) of Kingfield was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback when the collision occurred.

09/25/2023 1654hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of a Carthage man using a family members car without permission. As a result of the investigation Luchen Bowie (34) of Carthage was charged with Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation.

09/25/2023 1700hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

09/26/2023 0727hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a disturbance call at a residence on Mt. View Road in Kingfield. This involved a mother and juvenile. No charges were filed.

09/26/2023 0856hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a possible Violation of a Protection Order on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

09/26/2023 094hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. The people to be checked on were located and found to be okay.

09/26/2023 1050hrs, Deputy Sholan received a residential alarm on Overlook drive in Eustis. The residence was secure, and the homeowner was notified.

09/26/2023 1600hrs, Deputy Couture received borderline dispute complaint at a residence on Old Vienna Road in Chesterville. This is a civil issue.

09/26/2023 1642hrs, Sgt. Sholan served a PFA order on an incarcerated person at the jail.

09/26/2023 1701hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint originating at the jail. A harassment warning was issued.

09/26/2023 2124hrs, Deputy Couture received a harassment complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/26/2023 2317hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

09/27/2023 0030hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/27/2023 0810hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abrams High School in Salem. 09/27/2023 0845hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Phillips Elementary School.

09/27/2023 1022hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a blue Toyota Tacoma being driven in an erratic manner on route 27 in New Vineyard.

09/27/2023 1225hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Virginia Nuttall (79) of Rangeley was driving a 2022 Subaru Forester northbound when she ran off the road into a utility pole. Northstar and Rangeley Fire responded to the scene. The driver was transported to FMH for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed by Koob’s Garage.

09/27/2023 1241hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

09/27/2023 1609hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. tree accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. Kazuko West (69) of Weld was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius northbound on the Phillips Road when he attempted to turn left onto Tumbledown Lane at a speed too fast for the conditions of the road, ran off the road into a tree. Northstar responded to the scene. Collins Wrecker Service removed the vehicle.

09/28/2023 0205hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a motorcycle vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Edward Kozielewicz (64) of Anson was driving a 2005 BMW motorcycle eastbound when the collision occurred. The driver was transported to FMH for injuries.

09/28/2023 0305hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a person sleeping on the side of the road on Main Street in Strong. The person woke up when the complainant was calling in, the complainant gave the person a ride to Farmington.

09/28/2023 0654hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on East Madrid Road in Madrid. This was an accidental dial.

09/28/2023 1135hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a false report of a stolen vehicle which allegedly occurred in Strong.

09/28/2023 1358hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of criminal mischief at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

09/28/2023 1547hrs, Deputy Elmes received a possible violation of a protection order at the Chesterville Town Office in Chesterville.

09/28/2023 1835hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the West Mills Road in Industry. Jocelyn Daggett (23) of New Vineyard was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer when the collision occurred.

09/28/2023 1838hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted a motorist on Main Street in Farmington.

09/28/2023 1844hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon regarding a person suffering from mental health issues and delusional.

09/28/2023 2315hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Shelton trail in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm at a camp, trouble with the system.

09/29/2023 0733hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 2 in Carthage. Barbara Santora (64) of Wilton was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback eastbound when the collision occurred.

09/29/2023 0934hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle on route 27 in Wyman Twp.

09/29/2023 0944hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a parking complaint at the Flagstaff scenic pullout on route 27 in Eustis.

09/29/2023 1134hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a VIN check at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

09/29/2023 1134hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint from the line painters on route 2 in New Sharon complaining that cars were passing on the wet lines making a mess of the road.

09/29/2023 1312hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Depot Street in Kingfield. Timothy Abbot (76) of Phillips was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup west bound when his vehicle was struck by a 2011 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by Jeffrey Pomeroy (56) of Coplin Plt. as he was backing out of a parking spot onto Depot Street. No injuries were reported.

09/29/2023 1844hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residence on Kimball Pond Road regarding a person there having mental health issues. The person was transported to FMH by Northstar.

09/29/2023 2039hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a phone harassment complaint at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

09/29/2023 2052hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 5 building checks and responded to 8 false 911 calls.