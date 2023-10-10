Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: September 30 – October 6

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for September 30 – October 6, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/30/2023 0017hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Tyler Wellman (29) of Washington DC was driving a 2019 Subaru when the collision occurred.

09/30/2023 0845hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Post Office Road in New Sharon. Aliyah LaPlante (23) of Jay was driving a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred. New Sharon Fire dept. responded to the scene. DEW was called to retrieve the carcass.

09/30/2023 0919hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

09/30/2023 1153hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell, Sgt. Bean and Sgt. Sholan participated in a special detail from Rangeley to Eustis.

09/30/2023 1204hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of a suspicious person walking on the River Road in Avon.

09/30/2023 1308hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Shawn Lagasse (37) of Eustis for Violating Conditions of Release for being in the same vehicle as a person he was prohibited from being with in Eustis. He was transported to jail.

09/30/2023 1310hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a unclothed male by Edmunds Market in Phillips. The man was identified but was gone upon arrival.

09/30/2023 1614hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Police with a drug overdose incident on the Currier Road in Farmington.

09/30/2023 1701hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an unattended death at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The victim died of natural causes. Wiles funeral home was called to the scene.

09/30/2023 2041hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single motorcycle accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The rider and motorcycle were gone upon arrival, however Elmes was notified that the rider returned to the scene in a Subaru and struck a truck and a utility pole. As a result of the investigation Michael Yoder (34) of Madrid Twp. was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

10/01/2023 0800hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Smith Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

10/01/2023 0847hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at Douin’s Market in New Sharon.

10/01/2023 1119hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order on Ridge Road in Chesterville.

10/01/2023 1153hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

10/01/2023 1337hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check at residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The person there was found to be sick but okay. The caller was notified.

10/01/2023 1430hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at a camp on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

10/01/2023 1552hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of two lost dogs on the Rangeley Road in Madrid.

10/01/2023 1604hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a two-car accident near Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. Kelly Gulnick (40) of Starks was inside the store when her 2016 Toyota rolled back from the gas pumps of the store onto Water Street striking a parked 2010 Hyundai owned by Algot Johnson (83) of New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

10/01/2023 1623hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on route 27 in Coplin Plt. The person there was seeing things. The person stated he was okay upon Sholan’s inquiry.

10/02/2023 0843hrs Deputy Gray received a complaint of a man with mental health issues that lives on the River Road in Avon was allegedly throwing objects at cars as they passed by his residence. It was determined no crime was committed however someone had thrown items onto the road. A separate similar complaint regarding debris in the road was received at 1112hrs, by Deputy Couture.

10/02/2023 0921hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Reginal middle school in Strong.

10/02/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram H.S. in Salem twp.

10/02/2023 1019hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

10/02/2023 1211hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a school visit at Kingfield Elementary School.

10/02/2023 1346hrs, Deputy Couture received a request from Farmington Police for a K-9 assist.

10/02/2023 1419hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a mental health medical emergency at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. Northstar responded but did not transport. Northstar and Sgt. Bean were called back at 161hrs, regarding the same person.

10/02/2023 1754hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a possible harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

10/02/2023 1847hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a possible fraud complaint at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/02/2023 1935hrs, Deputy Couture, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Keith Doyon (46) of New Sharon was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported to jail.

10/02/2023 2027hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of hay in the road on West Mills Road in Industry.

10/03/2023 0626hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Jamie Griscom (50) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Nissan when the collision occurred.

10/03/2023 0918hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Reginal school in Strong.

10/03/2023 1234hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

10/03/2023 1430hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

10/03/2023 1545hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a request for a K-9 on Main Street in Rangeley.

10/03/2023 1819hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a dispute between neighbors on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

10/03/2023 1828hrs, Sgt. Bean received a medical emergency at a residence on the River Road in Avon. This is an ongoing situation with a man with mental health issues.

10/04/2023 1005hrs, Deputy Gray and Chief Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on route 27 in Kingfield. Jeffrey Obert (41) of Norridgewock was driving a 2006 Mack Cement truck southbound when it swerved to avoid another vehicle, got caught in the ditch and rolled the vehicle over. Dutch Gap Auto removed the truck from the scene. Kingfield and C.V. Fire dept units responded to the scene.

10/04/2023 1123hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at New England Wire Products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/04/2023 1205hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint about a man standing on the side of the River Road in Avon making gestures at passing motorists.

10/04/2023 1211hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a missing person from a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. The missing person returned shortly after the complaint was made.

10/04/2023 1329hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request for a K-9 on the Weld Road in Wilton.

10/04/2023 1759hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Whittier Road in New Sharon. Dezariah Rose (17) of New Sharon was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta was driving southbound on the Vienna Road and attempted to turn onto the Whittier Road at a speed which was greater than reasonable and prudent. She lost control and rolled over into an adjacent field. New Sharon Fire responded to the scene as well as Dutch Gap Auto to retrieve the vehicle.

10/04/2023 2337hrs, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Elmes and a Farmington Officer responded to a report of a fight in progress at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. AS a result of the investigation David Richards (19) of Gouldsboro was charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief.

10/05/2023 0829hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Officer Rosie with a person with mental health issues who walked away from FMH and ran to the Walmart area. The person was located.

10/05/2023 0831hrs, Det. Richards arrested Jonathan Nile (50) of Eustis for Aggravated Criminal Mischief as a result of an ongoing investigation. Nile was arrested at his residence in Eustis.

10/05/2023 0922hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a large van with Vermont plates, stuck on an ATV trail in Coplin Plt.

10/05/2023 0930hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a person having mental health issues at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This is a continuous event.

10/05/2023 1014hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a civil issue at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a dispute between a former boyfriend and girlfriend. A PFA was served on one of the parties involved.

10/05/2023 1105hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at the Stratton School in Eustis.

10/05/2023 1121hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. 10/05/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a VIN verification at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville. 10/05/2023 1331hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a K-9 Demo at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington.

10/05/2023 1434hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible elder abuse situation at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry.

10/05/2023 1617hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a parking lot accident at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong. There was no reportable damage.

10/05/2023 1902hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint of a possible drunk driver on the Airport Road in Avon. The driver was located and found to be not intoxicated.

10/05/2023 2213hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a person having mental health issues at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The person was transported to FMH.

10/03/2023 2348hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This was verbal only.

Deputies also conducted 3 elder checks, 1 building check and responded to 2 false 911 call.