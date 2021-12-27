Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Slippery roads cause numerous accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 18-24, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

12/18/2021 0800hrs, Deputy Davol provided a security escort at a residence on Muddy Brook Road in New Sharon while a person was moving out of a residence there.

12/18/2021 0830hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

12/18/2021 0840hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. Kenny Vasvary (36) of Oakland was backing a 2014 Toyota Tundra when it struck a 2015 Ford Focus being driven by Brian Brewer (43) of New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

12/18/2021 1312hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of missing no trespass signs on the property of the complainant on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

12/18/2021 1646hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

12/18/2021 1659hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Savage Road in Industry.

12/18/2021 1827hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Carrabassett Drive in Kingfield. Emily Marchesi (26) of Waterville was driving a 2008 Nissan northbound when it ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

12/18/2021 1915hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a domestic disturbance complaint at a residence on High Street in Phillips. A teen had reportedly assaulted a step parent and was summonsed for assault.

12/18/2021 2053hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Route 17 in Letter D Twp. David Hemphill (39) of Rangeley was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram northbound headed towards Rangeley when negotiating a corner his vehicle was sideswiped by a southbound vehicle that could not be identified and kept going.

12/18/2021 2334hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Arnold Trail in Coburn Gore. Delia Cognard (18) of Camden was driving a 2006 Toyota southbound when it lost control and ran off the road striking a tree. No injuries were reported.

12/19/2021 0148hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Granit Lane in Eustis.

12/19/2021 0646hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt.

12/19/2021 0859hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alleged report of elder abuse at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue.

12/19/2021 0902hrs, Deputy Davol received a parking complaint regarding cars parked along the pond near Norcross Pond in Chesterville.

12/19/2021 1053hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Allisha Darling (24) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart southbound when it lost control in the snow and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

12/19/2021 1142hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a Chesterville town plow truck off the road on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Bradley Smith (19) of New Sharon was driving a 2002 International when it ran off the road. No damage was reported.

12/19/2021 1733hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Poland Spring Drive in Kingfield. Ricky Tibbetts (61) of Industry stated no damage was done to his vehicle.

12/19/2021 1924hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical call at a residence on the Salem road in Salem Twp.

12/19/2021 2018hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a car off the road on the Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon.

12/20/2021 1221hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Russell Street in Phillips.

12/20/2021 1624hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned motor vehicle on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

12/20/2021 1636hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted U.S. Customs officers at the Coburn Gore Port of Entry regarding a male they had there with a suspended out of state license.

12/20/2021 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of suspicious activity at a camp on Sunnyside Lane in Dallas Plt.

12/20/2021 1855hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

12/20/2021 2025hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a two-car accident where one vehicle backed into another on Main Street in Rangeley. A 2021 Subaru owned by Christopher Nadeau (32) of Rangeley was legally parked when it was backed into by a 2003 Toyota Avalon being operated by Johnathan Harper (25) of Sabattus.

12/20/2021 2110hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley road in Phillips. Elijah Bliss, (20) of Oquossoc was driving a 2002 Volvo when the collision occurred.

12/20/2021 2112hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage road in Carthage. Tina Coulombe (56) of Carthage was driving a 2011 Ford Edge when the collision occurred.

12/20/2021 2147hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check on a person who lived on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

12/21/2021 0828hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

12/21/2021 1057hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

12/21/2021 1211hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Rayshawn Stokely (33) of Auburn was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

12/21/2021 1442hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Jody Welch (46) of Dixfield was driving a 2008 Ford Super Duty pickup hauling a trailer westbound and was slowing for a stopped school bus when the trailer he was hauling was struck from the rear by a 2009 Chrysler being operated by Sherry Phillips (77) of Wilton. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel and Northstar rescue also responded to the scene.

12/21/2021 1617hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

12/21/2021 1730hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on the Weld road in Phillips at the request of the caller. The person was located and found to be ok.

12/21/2021 2129hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a Subaru being operated in an erratic manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was stopped on the Wilton Road and the driver was checked for sobriety.

12/21/2021 2210hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a red Silverado pickup driving erratically on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

12/22/2021 0804hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of an accident which occurred somewhere in Sandy River Plt.

12/22/2021 1035hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Saddleback Access Road in Dallas Plt. Shaun Stoothoff (25) of Gorham was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota when it lost control, crossed the centerline and ran into the trees, rolling the vehicle onto its side. Neither the driver nor passengers were seriously injured. Rangeley Fire units and Northstar rescue responded to the scene. Koob’s hauled the vehicle away.

12/22/2021 1328hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Day Mountain Road in Temple. Samuel Jones (25) of Temple was driving a 2010 Ford pickup when he lost control and ran off the road. Temple Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene to assist.

12/22/2021 1347hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. St.Laurent assisted a tractor trailer that was stuck on a hill on Route 27 in New Vineyard. New Vineyard Fire also assisted at the scene to help get the truck moving.

12/22/2021 1508hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of three tractor trailers stuck on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Trooper Monahan arrived at the scene and assisted with traffic while Dutch Gap Auto came with their large wrecker to assist the trucks.

12/22/2021 1642hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a business alarm at RLH Enterprises on Main Street in Strong. This was a false alarm.

12/22/2021 1650hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer jackknifed on West Mills Road in Industry. Charles Barton (60) of Kenna, West Virginia was driving a 2020 Kenworth hauling a trailer when it lost control, slid backwards and jackknifed. No damage was done to the truck, Dutch Gap Auto came with their large wrecker to haul the vehicle out.

12/22/2021 1723hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a tractor trailer jackknifed on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Daniel Boyd (33) of Georgetown, Illinois, lost traction with his tractor trailer and slid backwards causing the jackknife to occur. Dutch Gap Auto came with their large wrecker to pull the vehicle out. No damage was reported.

12/22/2021 1830hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Maple Street in Temple.

12/22/2021 2150hrs, Deputy Morgan picked up a man who was walking on the Avon Valley Road. The man told Morgan he was recently in a psychiatric hospital in San Diego and was now trying to make his way to Canada. He did not know which province, the man had multiple arrest warrants out of state – all non-extraditable. After conducting checks in the state with warrants in an attempt to find family, he was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

12/22/2021 2257hrs, Sgt. Richards happened to be driving on the Wilton Road in Farmington when an alarm at the KFC went off. He checked out the business to find all was secure.

12/23/2021 0612hrs, Deputy Frost and Officer Rosie responded to a medical emergency on the Intervale Road in Temple for a possible drug overdose. The victim was seen by Northstar rescue personnel.

12/23/2021 0919hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Cheryl Durkee (70) of Rangeley was driving a 2021 Jeep when it lost control and ran off the road. Rangeley Fire units arrived at the scene to assist with traffic. Koob’s wrecker service removed the vehicle.

12/23/2021 1157hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Mill Brook Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/23/2021 1304hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a VIN check on camper located on Millay Hill Road in Kingfield. Upon arrival he discovered the road was not plowed leading into the location of the camper. The requesting party decided to wait until spring.

12/23/2021 1708hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a possible suicidal person from Portland somewhere in Rangeley Plt. Cumberland SO had been searching the location of the subject’s cell phone. Sgt. Richards and Deputy Cusson continued to search until all options were exhausted at 0312hrs.

12/23/2021 1831hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death on Hemlock Hollow Road in New Sharon. The person there passed away of natural causes.

12/23/2021 2206hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an attempted online fraud at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong.

12/24/2021 0016hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical call at a residence on West Mill Road in Industry.

12/24/2021 0528hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. No charges were filed, parties were separated.

12/24/2021 1454hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Shaw Hill road in Industry. Robert Daggett (64) of New Sharon was driving a 1998 Nissan southbound when it lost control and ran off the road. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

12/24/2021 1526hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington PD in trying to find shelter for a homeless man near Burger King in Farmington.

12/24/2021 1644hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. Joseph Bush (21) of Kennebunk was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee northbound on the Saddleback Mountain Road when it lost control, crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound 2019 Ford F-150 being driven by Sheamus Mann (19) of Georgetown striking head-on. No injuries were reported, Rangeley fire dept. personnel responded to the scene. Koob’s wrecker removed both vehicles from the scene.

12/24/2021 1657hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from a residence on the Tainter Corner Road in Carthage that resulted in a crash in Kennebec County.

12/24/2021 2024hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Elisabeth Dean (54) of Hampden was driving a 2008 Lexus when the collision occurred.

12/24/2021 2251hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Allen Street in Rangeley. No charges were filed, Border Patrol units assisted at the scene.

Deputies conducted 77 building checks, Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to two false 911 calls.