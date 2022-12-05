Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: snow falling off roof triggers alarm

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for November 26 through December 2, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/26/2022 0546hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residential alarm on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This was a motion.

11/26/2022 1013hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a residential motion alarm on the Dill Road in Phillips. The residence was secure.

11/26/2022 1128hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a request From Jay Police for an assist regarding an alleged sex crime in Jay.

11/26/2022 1153hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a business motion alarm at the New Sharon Town Office. It was determined that the alarm was set off by snow sliding off the roof.

11/26/2022 1215hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/26/2022 1625hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a missing juvenile on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. Prior to arrival the child was located.

11/26/2022 1749hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. moose accident which occurred on route 17 in Rangeley Plt.

11/26/2022 2023hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

11/26/2022 2043hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Chad Pinkham (43) of Strong was driving a 2003 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

11/27/2022 0058hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. The person there was reporting that people were coming and going from the house. It was determined that the complainant suffers from Alzheimer’s and had been hallucinating.

11/27/2022 0329hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Cody Henry (28) of Industry was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when he fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centerline, and went off the road into the ditch. Wing Nut towing removed the vehicle.

11/27/2022 0534hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on the caller’s husband who was hunting in the Eustis area. The husband was located and found to be okay.

11/27/2022 0551hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. Evan Holt (23) of Industry was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger when he lost control and ran off the road.

11/27/2022 0854hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a tree in the road on South Strong Road in Strong.

11/27/2022 1329hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

11/27/2022 2355hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted in the parking lot of Dollar General in New Sharon. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

11/28/2022 0459hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residence on the River Road in Carthage regarding alleged suspicious activity. Gray could not locate anything suspicious.

11/28/2022 0824hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a request to assist DHHS with an investigation.

11/28/2022 1009hrs, Deputy Couture provided a security escort at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/28/2022 1036hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint o f a black SUV being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Road in Strong. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

11/28/2022 1040hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Denise McKeen-Eagle (68) of Kingfield was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 and pulling out of the driveway of Mainely Convenience. As she pulled out of the parking lot she did not see and subsequently sideswiped a south bound 2003 Peterbilt tractor trailer being driven by Marshall Cassidy (30) of Farmington. No injuries were reported.

11/28/2022 1554hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on King Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/28/2022 1812hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residential alarm on True Hill Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

11/28/2022 1845hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a stranded motorist on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

11/28/2022 2221hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Mei Qingfang (37) of Brooklyn NY was driving a 2013 Toyota when the collision occurred.

11/29/2022 0838hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Mark Robert (65) of Phillips was driving a 2022 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

11/29/2022 1029hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

11/29/2022 1533hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

11/29/2022 1400hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a gas drive off complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The suspect who paid 10 dollars but pumped 90 dollars’ worth was eventually located in Rome and returned to the store where they agreed to work something out.

11/29/2022 1537hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of needles being found near Skowhegan Savings Bank on School Street in Eustis.

11/29/2022 1537hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a school bus driving too fast on Cape Cad Hill Road in New Sharon.

11/29/2022 1701hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Richard Huntley (41) of Temple was driving a 2018 Volkswagen wen the collision occurred.

11/29/2022 1731hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Close investigated a harassment complaint between juveniles at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

11/29/2022 1741hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Sholan responded to Day Mountain Regional Middle School regarding a disturbance call involving an unruly parent at a basketball game.

11/30/2022 0028hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on North Main Street in Strong. Christopher Fenderson (31) of Strong was driving a 2012 Subaru outback when the collision occurred.

11/30/2022 0639hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on a pickup that was spinning in circles on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop Trey Plummer (22) of Stonington was summonsed for Operating a Vehicle without an Inspection Certificate, Improperly Equipping Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with inadequate Muffler.

11/30/2022 0219hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

11/30/2022 0722hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a two-car accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Caleb Rhine (19) of East Blue Hill Was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra northbound when he lost control of his vehicle on snow covered road and crashed into a 2020 Subaru Outback owned by Nancy Fowler (75) of Carrabassett Valley which was legally parked off from Main Street near the Lexington Road intersection. No injuries were reported.

11/30/2022 0836hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

11/30/2022 0931hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of personal checks and fraudulent use of them from a family member at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

11/30/2022 1108hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of stolen heating oil at a residence on Stewart Ave in Strong. It was reported that the alleged offender received oil from a nonprofit, then the offender decided to sell the oil. Investigation revealed that the offender didn’t violate any laws by selling the free oil but did violate rules established by the nonprofit.

11/30/2022 1200hrs, A juveniles crime spree ended resulting in several Juvenile criminal charges. On November 25th 0803hrs, Deputy Tyler Gray received a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. It was reported that a 2011Chevy 3500 Dump truck with a plow had been stolen from a residence on Main Street. A short time later the same truck was reported to have been located in a field off Main Street in Rangeley near the Rangeley Family Dentistry which was a quarter mile from where the truck was originally stolen.

Simultaneously Deputy Alan Elmes received a complaint of a motor vehicle hit and run accident which had occurred in a driveway located off Main Street in Rangeley. A 2007 Honda owned by a Portland resident was legally parked in a driveway when it was intentionally struck and pushed backwards into a rock located at the end of the driveway. The offending vehicle then fled the scene and at a different location pushed a snowmobile trailer down over an embankment.

During his investigation Deputy Gray learned tools had been taken from a maintenance shed at the Rangeley Lakes Resort. The investigation led to several car burglaries in the area resulting in multiple items being stolen and led to a suspect wearing hunter orange who was committing the crimes.

Deputy Gray’s investigation eventually led to a 15-year-old teenage male suspect from Vermont. After attempting to interview the suspect with the parents’ permission, the suspect was summonsed for the crimes of Theft of a Motor Vehicle Class D, two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle Class D, three counts of Criminal Mischief Class D and two counts of Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer. The investigation revealed that the juvenile was in Rangeley with his family the week of Thanksgiving staying at a local camp, and it was during a two-day period while there he decided to engage in a crime spree that involved breaking into cars, stealing a plow truck, and using it to ram a parked car and push the snowmobile trailer.

Once the family had returned to Vermont, the suspects parents found additional items that had been stolen. As a result they returned to the Sheriff’s Office on November 30th with the juvenile and the additional items. Once there Deputy Elmes and Lt. St. Laurent interviewed the juvenile with the parents present and obtained a full confession as to the activities of the juvenile during that week. All charges were juvenile charges approved by the JCCO in Farmington. Sheriff Nichols credits Deputy Tyler Gray for his time and effort he put into this investigation to bring it to fruition.

11/30/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. A trespass notice was served on a Farmington residence.

11/30/2022 1416hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The caller’s computer was hacked, and that the complainant had to pay in crypto currency to recover her computer.

11/30/2022 1540hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Robert Elliott (60) of Rangeley Plt. was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup with the collision occurred.

11/30/2022 1615hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call involving a juvenile at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The juvenile was located as he had left the residence prior to the Deputy’s arrival. Crises workers were called.

11/30/2022 1812hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of unauthorized use of a car on South Main Street in Strong. It was learned that the vehicle was loaned to the alleged offender. No crime.

11/30/2022 1856hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a disturbance involving juveniles at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

12/01/2022 0421hrs, Deputy Couture received a residential alarm on Pine Point Drive in New Vineyard. This was caused by the high winds.

12/01/2022 1007hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on School Street in Eustis at the request of the local school regarding a juvenile who has not been in school. The child was found to be okay and had been sick at home. The parent did not contact the school.

12/01/2022 1122hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at the Rangeley School in Rangeley.

12/01/2022 1130hrs, Sheriff Nichols participated in a community policing event at the Industry Town Office in Industry.

12/01/2022 1420hrs, Lt. David St. Laurent led a team of six other deputies as well as MDEA agents and a Federal Marshal to execute a warrant at a residence on the River Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Brandice Dotolo (40) of Avon was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs as well as on a Federal Warrant. She was transported to jail without incident.

12/01/2022 1530hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Russell Stewart (71) of Rangeley was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control on snow covered roads and skidded into a guardrail.

12/01/2022 1635hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at the request of Adult Protective Services on a person at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. The person was located and found to be okay.

12/01/2022 1740hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a tractor trailer driver who was stuck on the Weld Road in Phillips due to snow covered roads.

12/01/2022 2019hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the passenger in the vehicle Walton Wray (47) of Sumner was arrested for Violating Condition of Release for being near the driver who he could not have contact with and was transported to jail.

12/02/2022 0708hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Hammond Lane in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

12/02/2022 0855hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

12/02/2022 1016hrs, Deputy Cusson received a missing persons complaint from a residence on Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage.

12/02/2022 1137hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Dill Road in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

12/02/2022 1304hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Taylor Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/02/2022 1329hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of an assault which was reported to have occurred at a Town Hall Road location in Sandy River Plt.

12/02/2022 1411hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

12/02/2022 2153hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on a person in Phillips. The person to be checked on was located by CVPD in Carrabassett Valley and found to be okay.

12/02/2022 2220hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Farmington. As a result of the stop Scot Maxwell (56) of Livermore Falls was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 9 building checks and responded to 7 false 911 calls.