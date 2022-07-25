Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Theft of catalytic converters

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 16-22, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/16/2022 0240hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on a person who lives on the Meldrum Road in Kingfield. The person was located and found to be ok.

07/16/2022 0746hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

07/16/2022 0915hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event in Kingfield.

07/16/2022 1355hrs, Deputy Gary responded to a parking lot accident at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. Jamie Taylor (47) of Winslow was backing a 2022 Honda Pilot when it ran over the bike.

07/16/2022 1437hrs, Deputy Sholan arrested Tim Murray (41) of Chesterville at a residence on French Road in Chesterville on warrant.

07/16/2022 1704hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a bail check at a residence on Route 43 in Wilton. As a result of the check Robert Cubby (49) of Wilton was charged with violating condition of release.

07/16/2022 1843hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at Cathedral Pines in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/16/2022 2148hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious activity at the baseball field in Fairbanks. This was only people removing a canoe from the river.

07/17/2022 0316hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Route 2 in Carthage. Charles Vines (43) of Rumford was driving a 2009 Chevy pickup with the collision occurred. No injuries occurred. Farmington towing removed the vehicle. East Dixfield fire responded to the scene.

07/17/2022 0710hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/17/2022 0823hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Luce Drive in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

07/17/2022 0843hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Main Street in Eustis where it was reported that a window on the side of the complainant’s vehicle was broken.

07/17/2022 1022hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a man who was either intoxicated or on some sort of drug acting strangely at Fotter’s Market in Eustis. The man was located and identified, no charges were filed.

07/17/2022 1058hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a burglary complaint on Depot Street in Wilton. The residence had been unoccupied.

07/17/2022 1214hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/17/2022 1225hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a theft of catalytic converter from a Chevy pickup located at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

07/17/2022 1310hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Cassandra Tondreau (53) of Augusta was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson southbound with others on motorcycles just north of Country Delight and was reportedly traveling too fast for a corner and went off the road. Phillips Fire dept. responded to the scene, the driver was transported by Northstar. Farmington towing removed the vehicle.

07/17/2022 1945hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Jonathan Resnick (49) of Littleton, Mass., was driving a 2012 Ford pickup northbound, had a mechanical problem with the vehicle causing it to swerve right off the road striking a utility pole along the way. CMP was called to the scene to replace the pole, Koob’s Wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene. No injuries were reported, Phillips fire dept. responded to the scene and helped shut the road down for several hours until the pole was replaced.

07/17/2022 2019hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of fireworks on Park Street in Phillips.

07/17/2022 2038hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a disturbance call at the Stratton Plaza in Eustis. This was reported to be a fight among multiple people. All were gone upon arrival.

07/17/2022 0026hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Andrew Haughey (50) of Sabattus was driving a CMP truck when the collision occurred. No damage was done to the truck.

07/18/2022 1038hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

07/18/2022 1051hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a verbal domestic only, no charges were filed.

07/18/2022 1448hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a noise complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

07/18/2022 1753hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the persons there at the residence had permission.

07/18/2022 1817hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at the Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/18/2022 1857hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

07/18/2022 1859hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/18/2022 2000hrs, Deputy Elmes and Det. Davol responded to a report of a disturbance complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The complaint stated that people in a car had followed her home and were threatening her. There was not enough evidence to pursue charges.

07/18/2022 2007hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Lt. St. Laurent responded to a cruiser accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Deputy Brandon Sholan was traveling westbound on the Farmington Falls Road responding to a threatening call in Kingfield when the cruiser lost control due to heavy rain, crossed the center line and ran off the road. Sholan was transported to FMH by Northstar ambulance to be evaluated and was later released. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene as well as several Farmington police units. Sgt. Jessie Clement of Farmington P.D. investigated the accident for the Sheriff’s Office. No other vehicles were involved, Dutch Gap Auto removed the cruiser.

07/18/2022 2045hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Steven Siconio (49) of Anson was driving a Ford pickup when it lost control and ran off the road. No damage to the pickup, no report needed.

07/18/2022 2131hrs, Det. Davol conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member who called requesting the check. Det. Davol located the person to be checked at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville and found the person to be ok.

07/19/2022 0935hrs. Sgt. Close investigated a trespass complaint at a garage on the Chick Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue; the people who allegedly trespassed were family members that had access.

07/19/2022 1102hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to an alarm at the water department in Eustis, all was secure.

07/19/2022 1130hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Dallas Plt. The caller was a friend of the person living there and was concern for the person’s safety. Upon Sgt. Richards’ arrival, he found the person there to be confused and in need of medical care. Northstar responded to the scene to evaluate and a crises nurse was also contacted.

07/19/2022 1347hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted DHHS with an investigation on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

07/19/2022 1512hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a Dodge van being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

07/19/2022 1811hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Williams Lane in Weld; this was an accidental dial.

07/19/2022 1955hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a traffic stop on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Travis Gero (36) of Freeman Twp. was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

07/19/2022 2025hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Darcy Smith (43) at her residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong on a warrant and transported her to jail.

07/19/2022 2201hrs, Deputy Couture assisted with traffic while a tractor trailer backed into a driveway on Route 133 in Wilton.

07/20/2022 0956hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Cooper Road in Chesterville. Prior to the arrival of Northstar the victim had passed away due to natural causes.

07/20/2022 1101hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

07/20/2022 1144hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Belanger Road in Jay. As a result of the investigation Andrew Abbott (55) of Phillips was charged with assault and burglary.

07/20/2022 1353hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was determined to be of natural causes; the person had been deceased for some time. Dan and Scott’s Funeral home responded to the scene.

07/20/2022 1500hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. Upon arrival the caller refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

07/20/2022 1507hrs, Deputy Couture and Chief Lowell responded to a 911 disturbance call at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This turned out to be a dispute between adult men who are related. This issue at hand was civil in nature, no charges were filed.

07/20/2022 1851hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined to juveniles both under the age of 14 were fighting and the elderly person that was looking after them could not stop the disagreement. The kids were separated and talked to.

07/20/2022 2004hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Goodwin Road in Carthage regarding a medic alert pendant that was activated. This turned out to be a false alarm.

07/20/2022 2032hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Elmes responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. This turned out to be verbal only between a boyfriend and girlfriend and alcohol was involved. No charges.

07/20/2022 2151hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Wilton police with a disturbance call at the Big Apple in Wilton.

07/20/2022 2236hrs, Deputy Morgan attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation on the Mercer Road in New Sharon, however the driver of the vehicle refused to stop before pulling into a driveway. Carl Hutchinson (39) of Mercer was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for an officer and transported to jail.

07/21/2022 0548hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident near Edmunds’ Market in Phillips. Investigation revealed that the accident actually occurred on the Phillips Road in Weld and that the person continued to drive to Phillips. Deputy Couture and Lt Rackliffe assisted with the investigation locating the original accident scene. Deputy Couture arrested Terri Irish (57) of Carthage on a charge of operating under the influence and transported her to jail.

07/21/2022 0807hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a landlord/tenant complaint on Main Street in Eustis. This was a civil issue that resolved itself.

07/21/2022 0936hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a theft complaint from a camper at a lot on Sugar Hill Dr. in Chesterville.

07/21/2022 1036hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of suspicious persons loading what appeared to be “suspicious persons with weapons” just south of Mt Blue Pond Road in Avon. This turned out to be Fish and Wildlife personnel loading water meter equipment into their pickup.

07/21/2022 1102hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/21/2022 1335hrs, Chief Lowell, Deputy Gray responded to a fire to assist with traffic at the Lignetics Pellet plant in Strong.

07/21/2022 1454hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

07/21/2022 1504hrs, Chief Lowell stopped a white Ford van on the Farmington Road in Strong after it was reported that a child leaning outside of a window of the vehicle. The child was buckled in for the rest of their trip.

07/21/2022 1932hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm.

07/21/2022 2114hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Leon’s Road in Eustis.

07/22/2022 0303hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Carthage. The suspect fled the scene, no charges have been filed and the case is still under investigation.

07/22/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of catalytic converters from a vehicle and tools at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

07/22/2022 1138hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. He located the driver and determined that the drive was not impaired but physically unable to drive safely. An adverse drivers report will be submitted.

07/22/2022 1223hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Rangeley Chief French with an OUI at the jail.

07/22/2022 1424hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Main Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/22/2022 1641hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed in Phillips both on Route 4 as well as in the parking lot of Edmunds’ Market.

07/22/2022 1728hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft of services complaint at the White Wolf Inn on Main Street in Eustis.

07/22/2022 2102hrs, Deputy Elmes received a residential alarm on Cottage Ave in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

07/22/2022 2106hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on Route 16 in Adams Twp. at the request of Oxford SO. No injuries were reported, information on the driver and vehicle were not available.

Deputies conducted building 17 checks. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.