Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Theft of trail cameras reported

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 9-15, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/09/2022 0559hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Couture made contact with the owner who had it towed.

07/09/2022 0825hrs, Deputy Couture participated in a community policing event on North Main Street in Strong for a 5K road race.

07/09/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an ATV driving on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

07/09/2022 1201hrs, Deputy Cusson participated in a community policing event for Pierpole Days in Strong.

07/09/2022 1400hrs, Deputy Couture received a motor vehicle complaint on the Industry Road in New Sharon where it was reported that a black Ford Expedition with a skull sticker had been driving at high speed on the road.

07/09/2022 1438hrs, Deputy Couture and Lt. Rackliffe assisted Farmington police with a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Main Street in Farmington.

07/09/2022 1511hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a person in mental health crises in Oquossoc. The person was located and determined to not be suicidal. The person had a crises plan in place.

07/09/2022 1658hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Couture provided traffic control for the Pierpole Day’s parade in Strong.

07/09/2022 1849hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of vandalism to at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage regarding a rear window of a car being broken out. It is believed that the windshield broke as a result of heat.

07/09/2022 1918hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/09/2022 1943hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on State Park Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/09/2022 2014hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of possible road rage on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Stephen Kennedy (32) of Strong was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger when he reported that his vehicle was intentionally rear ended by a gold colored Chevy pickup rear ended his vehicle twice while traveling on Brann’s Mill’s Road in Starks. Somerset SO was contacted regarding the incident.

07/09/2022 2043hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The person to be checked on was found to be ok.

07/09/2022 2110hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a welfare check on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

07/10/2022 1037hrs, Chief Lowell received a request for a welfare check on a person on Allen Street in Rangeley. The person was located, Northstar was called in to transport the person to FMH for medical attention.

07/10/2022 1321hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Isle View Lane in Strong. This was an accidental dial from a motor vehicle.

07/10/2022 1342hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of a young adult who called 911 because of a panic attack. The complainant was on a boat with parents on Rangeley Lake and wanted to be returned to shore. The parents did not return the young adult as quickly as wanted so 911 was called. The complainant eventually made it to shore and was seen by Northstar and cleared.

07/10/2022 1627hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of criminal mischief to a vacant building on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. It appeared multiple containers of paint had been spilled onto the floor of the building.

07/10/2022 1713hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of vandalism to a car at an apartment complex on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

07/10/2022 175hrs, Deputy Elmes and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence in Strong. The cause of death was apparent and not suspicious, State Police Major crimes was notified as well as the Medical Examiner’s office. Wiles Funeral was contacted.

07/10/2022 2058hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Delores Bachelder (68) of Phillips was driving a 2000 Saturn when the collision occurred.

07/11/2022 1005hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check on people at a camp on Dickey Mills Road in Avon.

07/11/2022 1042hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-car accident at the intersection of Norton Hill road and South Strong Road in Strong. Alexis Robbins (20) of Phillips was driving a 2013 Ford Focus eastbound approaching the South Strong Road intersection, when a 2015 GMC driven by Kaitlyn Hopper (18) of Vassalboro was turning right from South Strong Road also headed eastbound onto Norton Hill Road. The GMC failed to yield to the Focus and they struck

head on. Hopper and her 2-year-old child were transported by Northstar to FMH for minor injuries. Strong Fire dept. Personnel assisted at the scene. Both vehicles were towed, one by Dutch Gap Auto the other by Farmington Towing.

07/11/2022 1126hrs, Sgt. Close served a PFA at a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon.

07/11/2022 1428hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on Hawks Bluff Road in Eustis. Upon arrival it was determined that the victim had died of natural causes on the lawn of the residence. Wiles Funeral home responded to the scene.

07/11/2022 1608hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a 2020 Subaru which was reportedly in a ditch off the Rangeley Road in Madrid. There was no damage to the vehicle, the owner had made his own arrangements to remove it.

07/11/2022 1704hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Chasya Silvestre (31) of Farmington was driving a 2019 Honda northbound when she drifted off the right side of the road striking several trees finally coming to rest on the roof of the vehicle. New Sharon Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene as well as Northstar Ambulance. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

07/11/2022 1706hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call near Cathedral Pines in Eustis, the source of the call was not located.

07/12/2022 1921hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 at a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt. this was an accidental dial.

07/12/2022 2049hrs, Det. Davol summonsed Robert Conklin (46) of Eustis on charges of violating conditions of release, Class C and failure to comply with the sex offender registry, Class D.

07/12/2022 1629hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on a person on Russell Drive in Carthage who thought unknown people were entering and exiting their residence. Upon arrival there was no evidence of this activity.

07/12/2022 1945hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Nathan Blake (34) of Freeman Twp. on a warrant and probation hold after Mr. Blake turned himself in at the jail.

07/12/2022 2042hrs, Deputy Morgan received a missing person complaint from the boat launch area on the Farmington Falls Road. A mother and adult son had taken a small boat onto the Sandy River at the Center Bridge in Farmington and floated to New Sharon, it had taken longer for them to arrive than expected. Deputy Morgan found the two as they had completed their trek.

07/13/2022 0828hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on an elderly person on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The person was found to be ok.

07/13/2022 0940hrs, Sgt. Richards received information of a person who habitually drives while consuming beer after leaving work in Farmington and lives in New Sharon.

07/13/2022 1009hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a young child who had wandered off from a residence on the Maxwell Road in Weld. The child was located prior to Cusson’s arrival.

07/13/2022 1136hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Park Street in Phillips regarding a report of illegal dumping of car parts in the woods.

07/13/2022 1157hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Christopher Smith (83) of Strong was driving a 2016 Toyota exiting a driveway off the New Vineyard road when he drove into a ditch he did not see. No injuries occurred.

07/13/2022 1424hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a complainant being sprayed with a garden hose on Edes Brook Road in Temple.

07/13/2022 1711hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suicidal person near the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. Deputy Elmes met up with the person in crises and transported the person to FMH for an evaluation.

07/13/2022 1708hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a microwave in the road on Route 4 in Strong.

07/13/2022 1730hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Michael Burke (43) of New Sharon was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, reckless conduct and criminal threatening and transported to jail. Farmington Police Chief Charles and Sgt. Clement assisted Close with the arrest.

07/13/2022 2127hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a silver Toyota being driven in an erratic manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was not located.

07/14/2022 0833hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Steve Phillips Preserve in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/14/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/14/2022 0956hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton police with an investigation in Strong.

07/14/2022 1007hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Strong, as a result of the stop he arrested James Barbioni (38) of Strong on a warrant.

07/14/2022 1135hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft of trail cameras at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

07/14/2022 1216hrs, Deputy Cusson received a child custody complaint at a residence on Skidgell Drive in Carthage.

07/14/2022 1254hrs, Deputy Cusson arrested Linsey Tucci (26) of Kingfield on a warrant and transported her to jail.

07/14/2022 1350hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/14/2022 1452hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage. The source of the call was not located.

07/14/2022 1615hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/14/2022 1649hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on the Chick Road in Industry.

07/14/2022 1656hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated what turned out to be a dispute between people renting a property and a neighbor on Main Street in Rangeley.

07/14/2022 1926hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint on the Carry Road in Rangeley.

07/14/2022 2032hrs, Sgt. Close assisted staff from Woodlands care facility in Farmington with retrieving a patient who had walked away.

07/14/2022 2050hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a dead deer on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

07/14/2300 2300hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint on the River Road in Madrid regarding a disturbance there. This turned out to be a civil issue.

07/14/2022 2311hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a possible disturbance call at a residence on Hill Top Road in Chesterville. The offending parties were warned about their noise.

07/15/2022 1035hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington police with an arrest on Box Shop Hill in Farmington.

07/15/2022 1306hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/15/2022 1345hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a person who may be in mental health crises in New Sharon. Deputy Couture gave the person several options for help.

07/15/2022 1409hrs, Det. Stephen Charles received a fraud complaint at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

07/15/2022 1616hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call near the Pines Market in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/15/2022 1635hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Avon Valley Road in Avon. Clinton Bachelder (66) of Avon was driving a 2004 GMC when the collision occurred.

07/15/2022 1736hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to conduct a welfare check on the caller’s family member at a residence on the French Road in Chesterville. Once contacted, the other party stated they did not want contact with the caller.

07/15/2022 2022hrs, Deputy Sholan participated in a community policing event on Depot Street in Kingfield.

07/15/2022 2332hrs, Deputy Sholan and Deputy Morgan responded to a fight in progress at the Big Apple in Wilton to assist Wilton police there.

Deputies conducted building 23 checks. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.