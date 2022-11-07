Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: tree, pole intentionally cut down

Report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of October 29 through November 4, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/29/2022 0022hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance off route 2 in Carthage. Upon arrival Deputy Frost met with Officer Fiske of Wilton Police who had a victim in his cruiser. Investigation revealed that Ryan Nuzzo (35) of Farmington had assaulted the female. A Warrant for Nuzzo’s arrest was issued, he fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Nuzzo turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office on November 1st.

10/29/2022 1636hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This tuned out to be an accidental dial.

10/29/2022 1644hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a lost wallet at Edmunds Market in Phillips.

10/29/2022 1717hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event in Strong.

10/29/2022 1721hrs, Sgt. Close came upon a hunter off the Chandler Road in Strong who was hunting near a large gathering with children nearby.

10/29/2022 1716hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of hunters on the complainant’s field off South Strong Road in Strong.

10/30/2022 0205hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a tree in the roadway between the Cooper Road and Marquis drive in Chesterville. It was the opinion of Chesterville Firefighters that the tree had been intentionally cut. Investigation continues.

10/30/2022 0846hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a CMP telephone pole intentionally cut down on the Mace Road in Chesterville. The only thing holding up the pole was the wires; CMP was called to the scene. This is related to the previous complaint of a tree intentionally cut down also in Chesterville. Suspects were identified.

10/30/2022 1203hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Weld Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

10/30/2022 1315hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a 911 call at Trails End Steakhouse in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

10/30/2022 1333hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Spaulding Road in Strong.

10/30/2022 1347hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an assault complaint that allegedly occurred on North Ross Ave. in Phillips.

10/30/2022 1641hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at the jail in Farmington.

10/30/2022 1726hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. This was a false alarm.

10/30/2022 1804hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial from an intoxicated person.

10/30/2022 1855hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Square Road in Avon. Yvette Lisherness (72) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2003 Chrysler Voyage when the collision occurred.

10/30/2022 2215hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a blue Mercedes being driven erratically on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

10/30/2022 2300hrs, Deputy Sholan and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. The suspect Benjamin Pilsbury (39) of Strong had fled the scene prior to the arrival of Sholan and Elmes. Deputy Cusson located Pilsbury the next day Oct 31st and charged him with Criminal Mischief.

10/31/2022 0631hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Cottage Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/31/2022 1226hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of theft of a handgun from a car at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips.

10/31/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

10/31/2022 1437hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

10/31/2022 1811hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Steven Ochmanski (61) of Phillips was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta when the collision occurred.

10/31/2022 1926hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Lucas Sirois (42) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Ford F350 when the collision occurred.

10/31/2022 2059hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of a road rage incident on the Farmington Road in Strong.

10/31/2022 2138hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. Hope Willis (46) of New Vineyard was driving a 2022 Chevy Trax when the collision occurred.

11/01/2022 0622hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Michael Jenks (31) of Farmington was driving a 2008 Subaru when the collision occurred. The car reportedly caught fire and New Sharon Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

11/01/2022 0832hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

11/01/2022 1038hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

11/01/2022 1100hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

11/01/2022 1403hrs, Deputy Cusson arrested Ryan Nuzzo (35) of Farmington on a Warrant after he turned himself in to Deputies at the Franklin County Jail. The warrant was in reference to a domestic violence complaint in Carthage on October 29th.

11/01/2022 1407hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of online fraud at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/01/2022 1535hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

11/01/2022 1754hrs, Deputy Frost participated in a community policing event at the Middle School in Farmington.

11/01/2022 1801hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Camryn Wahl (19) of New Portland was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

11/01/2022 1825hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley. Heidi Kent (42) of Chatham Mass was driving a 2013 Ford Pickup when the collision occurred.

11/02/2022 0714hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Bridge Street in Phillips.

11/02/2022 0823hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Gray responded to Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp regarding a report of a man on a motorcycle being driven erratically. As a result of the investigation David Moddy (53) of Readfield was arrested for Aggravated Habitual Offender Revocation class C, OUI class D, Leaving the Scene of an Accident class D, and charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs and Violating Conditions of Release Class E

11/02/2022 1212hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

11/02/2022 1312hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint about an abandoned dog at a residence on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp. Morgan discovered the dog was not abandoned.

11/02/2022 1516hrs, Sgt. Bean received a motor vehicle complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/02/2022 1558hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged vandalism complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville where it was reported a tire had been slashed. Investigation revealed that the tire had a screw in it.

11/02/2022 1725hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

11/02/2022 1736hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Campbell Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/02/2022 1803hrs, Deputy Frost assisted the Warden Service with a request for a vehicle check in Chesterville.

11/02/2022 1841hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Matthew Wyman (26) of Phillips was driving a 2014 Subaru Forrester when the collision occurred.

11/02/2022 1939hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

11/02/2022 2210hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Quinn Corkurn (25) of Jay was charged with Operating Without a License.

11/03/2022 0051hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a Tractor Trailer vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Paul Jarzobski (37) of Auburn was driving a 2022 Freightliner when the collision occurred.

11/03/2022 0720hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

11/03/2022 1115hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a dump truck dropping rocks onto the complainant’s car on South Strong Road in Strong.

11/03/2022 1408hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of harassment on West Mills Road in Industry.

11/03/2022 1702hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Taylor Farm Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

11/03/2022 1704hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a property line dispute on River Street in Strong.

11/03/2022 1753hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a disturbance on the River Road in Avon. It was reported that someone had shot at a deer from the road, and that the complainant went out to confront the hunters. The resulting confrontation became heated with alleged assaults. No charges were filed.

11/03/2022 1854hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a security escort at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

11/03/2022 1859hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of a suicidal person at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

11/04/2022 0853hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be an online scam at a residence on Mill Street in Weld.

11/04/2022 1020hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a welfare check at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. at the request of Mt Abram HS. Close made contact and found the people there to be okay.

11/04/2022 1058hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

11/04/2022 1226hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

11/04/2022 1445hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Croswell Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Dakota Boyd (30) of New Sharon was charged with Operating with a Suspended License, Kasaundra Shurtleff (29) of New Sharon was charged with Permitting Unlawful Use.

11/04/2022 1449hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop Chantal Abbot (29) of Avon was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

11/04/2022 1624hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

11/04/2022 1650hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. As a result of the stop the driver Richard Pelletier (55) of Phillips was charged with Operating with a Suspended License and Violating Conditions of Release.

11/04/2022 1738hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. As a result of the stop Walter Donnell (54) of Livermore Falls was charged with Operating as a Habitual Offender.

11/04/2022 1946hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sanborn Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation John Mullen (54) of Oakland was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening both Class C felony with priors.

11/04/2022 2013hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Katlynn Johnson (25) of Starks was driving a 2021 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 19 building checks and responded to 13 false 911 calls.