Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: two major winter storms

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 17 through December 23, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/17/2022 0110hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Mathew Kelly (26) of Avon was driving a State of Maine 2017 GMC Sierra plow truck plowing the road when he struck a tree that had fallen in front of the truck. No injuries were reported.

12/17/2022 0656hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road near the S-turns. The driver reported that they lost control of the Toyota Corolla and ran off the road, the vehicle was removed by a wrecker, no damage was reported.

12/17/2022 0710hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of unplowed roads on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The caller was advised to have patience because of the severity of the storm.

12/17/2022 0840hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Proctor Road in Rangeley. Koob’s removed the vehicle.

12/17/2022 0918hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call on at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a fight among juveniles.

12/17/2022 0939hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle fire on route 27 in New Vineyard. Andrew Hislop (36) of Newington NH was driving a 2012 Subaru Forester northbound when his vehicle caught fire. New Vineyard Fire Dept. personnel came to the scene, no injuries were reported.

12/17/2022 1006hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Tawnia Mullen (32) of Kingfield was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty southbound when she lost control and went off the road. No reportable damage.

12/17/2022 1049hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a tractor trailer stuck on Baker Hill on route 27 in New Vineyard.

12/17/2022 1253hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. No injuries or damage was reported.

12/17/2022 1338hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Lovejoy Road in Salem twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/17/2022 1346hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check on an elderly man at a residence on East Madrid Road in Madrid. The man was located and found to be okay.

12/17/2022 1452hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on North Ross Ave in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Grayhem Pinkham (22) of Avon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class C and transported to jail.

12/17/2022 1617hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint from a caller who was mad because a person that was supposed to plow their driveway never showed up. The caller was advised this was a civil issue and not a crime.

12/17/2022 1651hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a van stuck on the Phillips Road in Weld. Before he could arrive, someone had assisted the driver for them to move again.

12/17/2022 1658hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

12/17/2022 1807hrs, Sgt. Close assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

12/17/2022 2004hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Irja Helper (22) of Orono was driving a 2014 Subaru Forrester when she lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road. The damage was minimal

12/17/2022 2021hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage where it was reported that someone had taken medical marijuana.

12/17/2022 2117hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Crystal Vale Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/18/2022 0621hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residential alarm on the Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm, residence was secure.

12/18/2022 0726hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a vehicle being driven aggressively on route 27 in Kingfield.

12/18/2022 0813hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check on an elderly person at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The person was located and in need of assistance, family members were also notified to come to the aid of the person inside. A neighbor brought the person to FMH to be evaluated.

12/18/2022 0934hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. This was an accidental activation of a life alert.

12/18/2022 0940hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a disabled Western Express tractor trailer on Sand Hill in Phillips. The driver added chains and was able to drive off.

12/18/2022 0940hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Travis Thebeau (35) of Chesterville was plowing a driveway with a 1998 Chevy pickup and had backed out of the roadway to make another run when the pickup was struck by a southbound 2021 Mitsubishi being driven by Robert Florian (49) of Madison who was unable to stop. No injuries were reported, both vehicles were able to drive away.

12/18/2022 1112hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The person was located and found to be okay.

12/18/2022 2224hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Before he could arrive one of the persons involved left the residence.

12/19/2022 0526hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of people intruding into a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was a false report, the complainant suffers from dementia.

12/19/2022 0655hrs, Deputy Frost received a parking complaint on the Intervale Road in temple.

12/19/2022 0812hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a late report of an attempted burglary at Absolut Services in Eustis.

12/19/2022 1138hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call at the DOT lot on Avon Valley Road in Avon. A man had arrived there and was being aggressive towards a state employee and then had left. Deputy Cusson and Northstar rescue found the man on the side of the road and tried to help him. As a result of the investigation Patrick Barr (51) of Avon was eventually charged with Assault and Criminal Trespass. He was taken to FMH for an evaluation.

12/19/2022 1305hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of a complaint alleging that a neighbor had pushed snowbanks onto Pinkham Hill Road and damaged the complainant’s vehicle.

12/19/2022 1438hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an alleged drunk driver in a Silver Audi on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. The driver was not intoxicated.

12/19/2022 1532hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged theft of a bank card from a residence in Carthage. When he went to speak with the suspect who allegedly had the card, it became obvious that the person had some sort of mental health issue. The person’s name was submitted to Western Maine Behavioral Services for a follow up.

12/19/2022 1637hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. James Oakes (42) of Farmington was driving a 2008 GMC pickup when he became distracted and ran off the road. Oakes was charged with Operating with a Suspended License and Failing to Produce Evidence of Insurance.

12/19/2022 1811hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Timber Devine (23) of Anson was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla when she lost control and ran off the road. As a result of the investigation Timber Devine was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

12/19/2022 2123hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Woodlands of Farmington regarding a trespass complaint. Upon arrival he removed a former employee from the residence and had them trespassed.

12/20/2022 0900hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to the jail after receiving a report that jail staff had an inmate who had illegal substances in his possession. As a result of the investigation Adam Jalbert (34) of Caribou was charged with Trafficking in Prison Contraband Class C and Violating Condition of Release Class C.

12/20/2022 1131hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Deputy Frost with a traffic stop on the Intervale Road in Temple.

12/20/2022 1302hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of snow being thrown into the road on the River Road in Avon.

12/21/2022 0752hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a late report car vs. deer accident which occurred near Dollar General in Kingfield on Main Street. Bryant Jacques (52) of Norridgewock was driving a 2022 GMC Canyon when the collision occurred.

12/21/2022 0802hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence eon Commercial Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

12/21/2022 0809hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Border Patrol with a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. A van carrying 3 illegal immigrants was stopped, the 3 were taken into custody by Border Patrol.

12/21/2022 0939hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. mailbox accident on Park Street in Phillips. Sean Allen (23) of Avon was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 when he attempted to go around a vehicle in his lane and struck a mailbox.

12/21/2022 0949hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

12/21/2022 1015hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community Policing event at Stratton Elementary School in Stratton.

12/21/2022 1136hrs, Sgt. Richards received a welfare check request to be conducted at a residence on Granite Lane in Eustis on behalf of the caller who is a family member. Upon checking the Franklin County Options representative was called in to evaluate the person living there.

12/21/2022 1254hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Shanie Lane in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

12/21/2022 1408hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

12/21/2022 1421hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on the Fish Hatcher Road in Madrid. This was an accidental dial.

12/21/2022 1617hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Bruce Jackson (67) of Bath was driving a 2016 Subaru Forester when the collision occurred.

12/21/2022 1657hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Scott Darling (42) of Lewiston was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

12/22/2022 0708hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted Somerset SO by responding to car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Portland. Brittany Hafner (28) of North Waterford ME was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

12/22/2022 0746hrs, Sgt. Richards received a welfare check request at a residence on Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage.

12/22/2022 0837hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

12/22/2022 1111hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Reed Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

12/22/2022 1405hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergency on Main Street in Kingfield.

12/22/2022 1444hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro arrested Michael Rowe (39) of Augusta on two active Warrants while he was still incarcerated at the jail.

12/22/2022 1526hrs, Deputy Elmes found a lost Pitbull mix running on Dallas Hill Road. A number on the dog’s collar was located and the owner was reunited.

12/22/2022 1206hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Scott Peddicord (43) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2019 GMC Canyon when he ran off the road into a tree. Northstar rescue responded to the scene, but the patient refused care. Koob’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

12/22/2022 1855hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Kennison Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

12/22/2022 2124hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Plouffe Road in Industry at the request of the complainant/family member.

12/23/2022 0545hrs, Sgt. Richards received an animal complaint from a residence on West Side Road in Carthage.

12/23/2022 0659hrs, Deputy Frost responded a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Bruce Smith (62) of Chesterville was driving a 2006 Honda east bound when he lost control and ran off the road.

12/23/2022 0815hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Wesley Arnold (27) of Dresden was driving a 2004 Honda Element when he lost control on the road and ran off the road. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

12/23/2022 1005hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

12/23/2022 1030hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle slid off on Bradbury Road in Industry. Melody Miller (19) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Hyundai when she slid off the road.

12/23/2022 1041hrs, Det. Davol received a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

12/23/2022 1132hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist who had slid off the road on route 27 in Coplin Plt.

12/23/2022 1356hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Wick up Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a child.

12/23/2022 1429hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/23/2022 1456hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. An hour later Deputy Morgan also investigated a harassment complaint at the same location. A harassment notice was issued to one of the parties involved.

12/23/2022 1837hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a tree falling onto a parked 2016 Ford F-150 on Main Street in Eustis owned by Wyatt Meyer (29) of Eustis. The truck was totaled.

12/23/2022 1928hrs, Deputy Gray responded to assist Phillips Fire Dept. units at a report of a building collapse on Main Street in Phillips. Crews worked to secure the area and tape off the travel lane of Main Street. The building was unoccupied.

12/23/2022 2138hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at the Farmington Motel on the Farmington Falls Road.

Deputies also conducted 15 elder checks, 13 building checks, and responded to 10 false 911 calls.