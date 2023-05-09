Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: Vacation rental scam reported

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 29 through May 5, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/29/2023 0655hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on D drive in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

04/29/2023 1602hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the boat landing in New Sharon. A female was located there and after initially calling the police, refused to disclose anything regarding the alleged abuse.

04/29/2023 1605hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon which turned out to be a civil issue.

04/29/2023 1857hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Police with an OUI near McDonalds in Main Street in Farmington.

04/29/2023 1936hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a possible attempted break-in at a camp on East Brook Lane in Weld. It was reported that two teens were caught on camera. The teens were located, identified, and trespassed from the property.

04/29/2023 1937hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of three Subarus speeding on the Interval Road in Temple. He was unable to locate the vehicles due to being on another call.

04/30/2023 1013hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on the Phillips Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Terri White (55) of Avon was charged for OAS.

04/29/2023 2107hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

04/29/2023 2217hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an assault complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

04/30/2023 0108hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Kennebago Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

04/30/2023 1140hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Howard Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

04/30/2023 1207hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was between roommates; no charges were filed. Civil issue in nature.

04/30/2023 1425hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Alexis Cote (29) of Skowhegan was driving a 1997 Volvo westbound when he ran off the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

04/30/2023 1442hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a 911 call at a residence on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

04/30/2023 1502hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

04/30/2023 1522hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

04/30/2023 1624hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to the jail at the request of staff for a K-9 to conduct a drug sniff.

05/01/2023 0434hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single tractor trailer accident on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp. Pascal Beaudoin (52) of Quebec was driving a 2023 Kenworth southbound when he swerved to avoid a tree in the road and ran off to the right side of the road getting stuck in the ditch.

05/01/2023 0621hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a tree on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

05/01/2023 0714hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a welfare check request on an elderly couple who lives on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The caller was concerned about rising flood waters, the couple in question did not want to leave. Deputy DiSilvestro was unable to access the couple because of the road.

05/01/2023 0722hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence on the Paul Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed, this is an ongoing issue where one party refusing to cooperate with law enforcement even after they have called.

05/01/2023 1009hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted with traffic control at Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

05/01/2023 1259hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/01/2023 1457hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Kennebago River Road in Stetson Twp. The source of the call was not located.

05/01/2023 1659hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Lois Robert (34) of Fairfield was charged with OAS.

05/03/2023 1415hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a bottle of used needles washed up near the complainant’s property on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

05/02/2023 1419hrs, Deputy Sholan, Deputy Morgan, Sgt. Close and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon located just west of Sandy River Farm Supply. This involved a 2005 Chevy Suburban and a 2005 International recycling truck owned by Archies Inc. A passenger in the Suburban died because of the accident. State Police were called to reconstruct the accident and take over as primary investigators due to the seriousness of the crash as well as commercial vehicle involvement. The case is still under investigation by State Police Trooper Bachelder.

05/02/2023 1604hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint via cell phone at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The suspect was texting from either Florida or Georgia.

05/02/2023 2116hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

05/03/2023 1013hrs, Deputy Sholan charged Louanne Littlefield (66) of Freeman Twp was charged with Violating Condition of Release as a result of the investigation.

05/03/2023 1033hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to report of a two-vehicle crash on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Matthew Westover (53) of New Sharon was driving a 2018 Ford Super Duty and stopped on the Farmington Falls Road waiting to turn left onto the Starks Road when the truck was struck from behind by a 2021 Ford delivery truck owned by Sullivan Tire Company and being operated by Michael Lynch (44) of West Baldwin. No injuries were reported.

05/03/2023 1106hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a k-9 at a traffic stop on the Dodge Road in Avon.

05/03/2023 1216hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft complaint from a former restaurant located on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

05/03/2023 1305hrs, Sgt. Richards received a welfare check request regarding a family member of the caller who may be suicidal. at a residence in Dallas Plt. The person was not located at home but was located out of state and found to be okay.

05/03/2023 1504hrs, Deputy Morgan charged Clifton Chapman (59) of Rumford for theft by Deception and Home Repair Fraud as a result of the investigation involving phone harassment.

05/03/2023 1547hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a gas drive off complaint at the Chesterville Corner store. No charges were filed, the suspect returned and paid for the fuel.

05/03/2023 1652hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Temple Road in Temple. 05/03/2023 1929hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp.

05/03/2023 2204hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Caddy Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

05/03/2023 2311hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence at Moose Alley in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

05/04/2023 0821hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Stratton Lumber in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/04/2023 0859hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at Douin’s Market in New Sharon.

05/04/2023 1126hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of alleged “squatters” at a camp on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

05/04/2023 1416hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of damage to a vehicle being worked on at a local garage on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

05/04/2023 1503hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of theft at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. The complainant stated that culverts were taken from his property. The culverts were located.

05/04/2023 2048hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. 05/05/2023 0020hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of cows on the Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

05/05/2023 0909hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a two-car accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the intersection of Mercer Road. Echo McDonough (47) of Farmington was driving a 2017 BMW and stopped at the intersection when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2019 Honda CR-V being driven by Sebastian Paris-Dodge (23) of Nobleboro. No injuries were reported.

05/05/2023 0953hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard where it was reported by a medical provider that a person there was suicidal. Upon arrival it was determined that the person there was not suicidal.

05/05/2023 0943hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. As a result of the driver Christopher McNeely (38) of Waterford was charged with Displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

05/05/2023 1202hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a neighbor vs. neighbor dispute on Rabbit Hollow Drive in Lang twp.

05/05/2023 1204hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a large party on Winter Hill Road in Carthage.

05/05/2023 1430hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received an online fraud complaint on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. The complainant reported that someone is posting his property on Craigslist as a vacation rental.

05/05/2023 1506hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

05/05/2023 1614hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. This turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 29 building checks and responded to 14 false 911 calls.