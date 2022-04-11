Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Vehicles was stuck in the mud

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 2-8, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

04/02/2022 0814hrs, Chief Lowell and Sheriff Nichols participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game.

04/02/2022 1230hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on the Munson road in Wilton. This was a false alarm.

04/02/2022 1333hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint on School Street in Rangeley regarding personal property of the complainant being held by another person in Rangeley. This was determined to be a civil issue.

04/02/2022 1724hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of a parking lot accident at trails End Steakhouse in Eustis. No report was taken.

04/02/2022 1947hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a shoplifting complaint at the Dollar Store in Kingfield.

04/02/2022 2044hrs, Sgt. Close responded to report of a missing teenager possibly at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The teenager was located as well as a second teenager who was also mission, both were returned to their respective parents.

04/02/2022 2101hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of people doing “burnouts” on the Starks Road and on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

04/03/2022 0147hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of suspicious activity at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville. The complaint was unfounded.

04/03/2022 0438hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park in Carthage. As a result of the investigation a person there was taken into protective custody and transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/03/2022 0711hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence in Kingfield. The elderly victim passed away prior to arrival and died of natural causes.

04/03/2022 0938hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Donald Delong (57) of Kingfield was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred.

04/03/2022 1152hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of domestic violence which occurred at a residence on the Clearwater Road in New Sharon. The suspect had fled the scene.

04/03/2022 1217hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of criminal mischief on a camper off Avon Valley Road in Avon where windows were smashed and a door ripped off.

04/03/2022 1249hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not located.

04/03/2022 1355hrs, Sgt. Close received an assault complaint at residence on the Salem Road in Salem. No charges were filed.

04/03/2022 1454hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Mercer Road and the Starks Road in New Sharon. Linda Charles (70) of New Sharon was driving a 2017 Subaru attempting to cross from Main Street to the Starks Road, as she was crossing Route 2 by the bridge, she was in the path of a westbound 2009 Honda Fit driven by Paula Quirion (52) of Madison. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

04/03/2022 1500hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard.

04/03/2022 1536hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of phone harassment at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

04/03/2022 1746hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close arrested Bethany Patrick (30) of Temple on warrant at her residence and transported her to jail without incident.

04/03/2022 1753hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

04/03/2022 1824hrs, Deputy Cusson received an animal cruelty complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp.

04/03/2022 1931hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington police with a disturbance call at Blueberry Hill Apartments.

04/03/2022 2044hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Cushman School Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

04/03/2022 2128hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close investigated a medical emergency which originated at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

04/03/2022 2219hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. The person was located and found to be ok.

04/04/2022 1214hrs, Detective Davol received a late report of a domestic violence assault which occurred at a residence on Clearwater Road in New Sharon.

04/04/2022 1441hrs, Deputy Elmes received a trespassing complaint at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield.

04/04/2022 1551hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a pickup truck passing a stopped school bus on Route 2 in Carthage. The small red pickup may have been a Dodge Dakota style truck.

04/04/2022 1607hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway in Farmington at the request of Farmington PD. Chlorissa Plaisted (31) of Jay driving a 2016 GMC Acadia was making a left turn from Broadway onto Main Street when she received a green light. As she turned, a pedestrian named Rodney Stump (80) of Farmington was crossing the road from a blind spot on foot in violation of the no crossing sign. Plaisted attempted to stop but struck the pedestrian knocking him to the ground. The patient was transported by Northstar to FMH and later released. Farmington Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

04/04/2022 1623hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence in Temple. The Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of death.

04/04/2022 1803hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Chesterville where a child called 911 to report the fight. No charges were filed. DHHS was called and made aware of the issue at this residence.

04/04/2022 1805hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a theft report at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/04/2022 2055hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld.

04/04/2022 2130hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield where the elderly caller had fallen. He assisted as needed.

04/04/2022 2131hrs, Deputy Cusson, as a result of an ongoing theft complaint from the Dollar General Store in Kingfield, summonsed Harry Ross (49) of Strong on a theft charge.

04/05/2022 1320hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Benjamin Moody (37) of New Sharon on a warrant charging domestic violence assault while he was at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in Farmington. The warrant was issued as a result of a domestic violence incident reported on April 3 in New Sharon. He was transported without incident.

04/05/2022 1539hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Arnold Trail in Coburn Gore, this was an accidental dial.

04/05/2022 1703hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Wilton police with a theft investigation at Daggett’s Garage in Wilton.

04/05/2022 1752hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. No charges were filed.

04/05/2022 1801hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of someone in a pickup truck had been allegedly tearing up the Clearwater Road in New Sharon and now was stuck up to its axels. The person responsible was identified.

04/05/2022 1947hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley by Dodge Pond. Kyle Innis (36) of Hermon was driving a 2013 Hyundai when the collision occurred.

04/05/2022 1959hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a suspicious vehicle parked at Randy Keach Auto with its lights on. Investigation revealed that someone had dropped the vehicle off, secured it and forgot to shut the lights off.

04/05/2022 2017hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. This turned out to be unfounded call involving an intoxicated person.

04/05/2022 2309hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. Upon investigation, nothing suspicious was occurring at the residence.

04/06/2022 0812hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on the Industry Road in Industry. This was not an accident, the vehicle was stuck in the mud. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

04/06/2022 0814hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint via phone texts at the Stratton Elementary School in Eustis.

04/06/2022 1523hrs, Chief Lowell assisted a stranded tractor trailer unit on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

04/06/2022 1629hrs, Deputy Cusson provided a security escort at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

04/06/2022 1919hrs, Deputy Morgan received a missing person complaint from a residence on the Rangeley road in Avon.

04/06/2022 1934hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on West Side Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/06/2022 2125hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Dean Walker (60) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Chrysler when the collision occurred. The moose had run off, no injuries were recorded.

04/07/2022 1118hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of theft of propane tanks from a business on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Investigation revealed that this was a civil issue between a new owner and the propane company.

04/07/2022 1340hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call from the White Elephant in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/07/2022 1439hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a trespassing complaint at the Elementary School on School Street in Eustis.

04/07/2022 1446hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard near the “pink farm.” George Berroa (28) of Reading, Penn., was driving a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer northbound when a vehicle in front of him reportedly suddenly braked causing him to serve off the road to the right in order to keep from striking the vehicle. Reportable damage was done, New Vineyard Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. Dutch Gap wrecker service removed the truck.

04/07/2022 1655hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a mental health emergency call at a residence in Carthage. Davol responded with Western Maine Mental health personnel, as a result the person there was transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/07/2022 1756hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence at the town park in Rangeley regarding a person there that was in mental health distress. The person involved was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

04/07/2022 2215hrs. Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Wilton police with a traffic stop on Route 2 in Wilton.

04/08/2022 0553hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a business alarm at RLH Enterprises in Strong. This was a false alarm.

04/08/2022 1105hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

04/08/2022 1712hrs, Det. Davol responded to a domestic disturbance between a mother and son in New Vineyard. No charges were filed, one of the parties left for the evening.

04/08/2022 1717hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a bail check at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the check Samantha Atwood (31) of Strong was arrested on a warrant and violation of conditions of release charge.

04/08/2022 1804hrs, Det. Davol received a child custody complaint at a residence on the Paul Road in Chesterville.

04/08/2022 1945hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between brothers at a residence in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

Deputies conducted 13 building checks. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to six false 911 calls.