Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Wallet found on boat launch

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 6-12, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

08/06/2022 0755hrs, Deputy Morgan received a motor vehicle complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

08/06/2022 1014hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Melanie York (48) of Washington Twp. at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage on a warrant and transported to jail.

08/06/2022 1408hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a wallet which was located on the boat launch in Rangeley. The owner was identified.

08/06/2022 1424hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a motorcyclist on a sport bike traveling at excessive speed on Main Street in Kingfield. The operator was located and warned.

08/06/2022 1445hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted returning a lost debit card which was found at the ATM at Franklin Savings Bank in Rangeley.

08/06/2022 1611hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a parking lot accident at Mainely Provisions on Main Street in Kingfield. John Mansfield (49) of Starks was backing a 2007 Toyota pickup out of a parking spot and accidentally struck a 2010 Toyota pickup as it passed being driven by Richard Poulin (61) of New Portland. No injuries were reported.

08/06/2022 1616hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

08/06/2022 1731hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Wells Road in New Vineyard.

08/06/2022 1800hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Rangeley Ave. in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/06/2022 1837hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Carver, Mass. police with an investigation in Kingfield.

08/06/2022 1903hrs, Deputy Elmes, Sgt. Close and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a disturbance call at the Saddleback Motor Inn in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Neal Hurley (29) of South China was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest. Craig Preo (26) of Windsor was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge. Both were transported to jail.

08/06/2022 2031hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a camp on Stratton Pond Road in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

08/06/2022 2049hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a camp site on Jim Pond Twp. where a person was supposedly in a tent at a certain location. The person was not located.

08/06/2022 2120hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the ballfield off the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. The persons in the car were identified.

08/07/2022 0931hrs, Sgt. Close provided a security escort at a residence off West Mills Road in Industry.

08/07/2022 1054hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

08/07/2022 1211hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The person living there was located and found to be okay.

08/07/2022 1425hrs Lt. Rackliffe, K-9 Rebel and Deputy Morgan conducted a track on behalf of Jay Police on Lake School Road in Jay in an attempt to locate a missing person. The person returned home before the K-9 team could locate the person.

08/07/2022 1738hrs, Deputy Morgan received a missing person’s complaint at a residence eon the River Road in Avon. The missing person was located in Massachusetts. This call was related to the call that came in at 1211hrs.

08/07/2022 1807hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of speeding vehicles on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

08/07/2022 2114hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the same residence he was at earlier in the evening for a medical emergency.

08/07/2022 2119hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint at the laundry mat on Depot Street in Wilton where the proprietor was looking for advice regarding a patron.

08/08/2022 0834hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

08/08/2022 0846hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

08/08/2022 0859hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/08/2022 0906hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

08/08/2022 0924hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld.

08/08/2022 0931hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft complaint at Bradbury’s Market in Carthage. It was reported that unknown persons had broken into the store overnight and stole cash.

08/08/2022 1329hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a vehicle theft at Trails End in Eustis. Investigation revealed this to be a civil issue.

08/08/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/08/2022 1407hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a complaint of criminal mischief at a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp. Investigation revealed that there was no actual damage; this is a civil case in nature.

08/08/2022 1432hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious male on Main Street in Phillips acting very strangely.

08/08/2022 1526hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/08/2022 1622hrs, Deputy Morgan received yet another complaint of the same suspicious male this time on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Western Maine Behavioral attempted to help the person but he refused assistance.

08/09/2022 0844hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on Diller Lane Road in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

08/09/2022 1100hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Depot Street in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/09/2022 1223hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of theft of a temporary license plate from a vehicle parked at Trails End in Eustis.

08/09/2022 1238hrs, Sheriff Nichols investigated a complaint on Russell Drive in Carthage regarding a trespass complaint.

08/09/2022 1329hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Brianna Breton (20) of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

08/09/2022 1511hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted state animal welfare agents with a removal of a horse at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

08/09/2022 1519hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call in Rangeley, the source of the call was not located.

08/09/2022 1533hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of a road rage incident on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

08/09/2022 1700hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disable vehicle on Route 17 in Twp. D.

08/09/2022 1839hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call in Strong, the source of the call was not located.

08/09/2022 1848hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on the Whittier Road in New Sharon.

08/09/2022 1951hrs, Deputy Sholan received a report of a deceased deer on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington.

08/09/2022 2220hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the stop Mason Kinsey (26) of Jay was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (one prior) and reportedly going 30 mph over the speed limit. He was transported to jail without incident.

08/10/2022 1422hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage where the person called in because someone had “hacked” his Facebook page. A referral to adult protective was made to check on the complainant who was in some sort of mental health crises.

08/10/2022 1433hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of theft at a residence on Mallard Way in Sandy River Plt. The complainant stated when his UPS package arrived, the items he was waiting for were not inside.

08/10/2022 1834hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a lost cell phone in the area of Booker Hollow in Phillips.

08/10/2022 2210hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Ken’s Way in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/11/2022 1141hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a 911 call at the same residence that Deputy Sholan had responded to the day before regarding the complainant there. This time the person had called because he was having another mental health crises. The person was not a danger to himself or others.

08/11/2022 1149hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. Upon arrival this was determined to be a trespass issue where the caller wanted a trespass notice lifted.

08/11/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. The source of the call was not located and is an ongoing issue from this location for many years.

08/11/2022 1214hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a complaint of an abandoned motor vehicle on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This turned out to be campers and was not abandoned.

08/11/2022 1520hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence in Avon. A teen there was in mental health crisis. A caseworker was contacted to set up crises visits.

08/11/2022 1552hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a complaint of a person in mental health crises at a residence in Carthage. The caller was not on his medications and was hearing voices, but it was determined he was not at risk of harm to himself or others.

08/11/2022 1848hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Deer Cliff Run in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

08/11/2022 2143hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/12/2022 0103hrs, Deputy Sholan and Deputy Elmes responded to Moe’s Cove Road in Industry regarding a report of a structure fire where it was reported a person was inside. Multiple fire departments led by Industry Fire responded to the scene which turned out to be a fatality. The Fire Marshall’s office was called to the scene.

08/12/2022 0942hrs, Deputy Couture received a landlord tenant complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/12/2022 1052hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

08/12/2022 1057hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close assisted Wilton Sgt. Kyes with an issue on the Munson road in Wilton.

08/12/2022 1124hrs, Deputy Couture received a child custody dispute at a residence on Tymadad Lane in New Vineyard.

08/12/2022 1608hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Donna Vaughan (74) of Vero Beach, FL, had parked a 2012 Toyota Camry in a driveway. Upon exiting she did not set the parking brake and the vehicle rolled out of the driveway across the road and into a tree.

08/12/2022 1740hrs, Deputy Sholan received a dog-at-large complaint on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

08/12/2022 1837hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of a theft of two vehicles on the Lee Road in Salem Twp. This turned out to be a possible civil issue and is still under investigation.

08/12/2022 1952hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Smith Road in Phillips. The victim there passed away of natural causes.

08/12/2022 2029hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Beech Hill Road in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

08/12/2022 2149hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a possible disturbance at a camp on Norcross Pond in Chesterville. Upon arrival the occupants there denied there was an issue, Sgt. Close did not find any evidence of wrongdoing.

08/12/2022 2254hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call on the Jenkins Road in Temple. No charges were filed.

08/12/2022 2349hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a teenager attempting to enter a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. The teen was gone upon arrival.

Deputies conducted building 27 checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.