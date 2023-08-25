Franklin County to receive over $9 million in federal funds to replace culverts for fish migration

WASHINGTON D.C. – On August 24, U.S. Senator Susan Collins announced that the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), the Maine Department of Marine Resources (MDMR), and the Passamaquoddy Tribe have received a total of $35,119,271 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Culvert Aquatic Organism Passage (AOP) program. This includes over $9 million for Franklin County, to replace seven crossings in the Sandy River region to remove barriers for fish.

This program, established through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will assist with the replacement of road stream culverts in fifteen communities located across Maine. Senator Collins, Vice Chair of the Senator Appropriations Committee, was part of the core group of 10 Senators who negotiated the text of the IIJA.

“The culverts identified for replacement through this project are undersized and negatively impact the passage of native migratory fish, including the endangered Atlantic Salmon,” said Senator Collins. “By replacing these undersized culverts, we are not only enhancing the health of our aquatic habitats and ensuring safer infrastructure for pedestrians and motorists, but also safeguarding the long-term sustainability of Maine’s fishing heritage.”

“This funding will help address fish passage and infrastructure needs at priority locations in Maine,” said MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note. “We are grateful to Senator Collins for recognizing that the projects we have selected are worthy of these funding awards.”

The funding is allocated as follows:

Franklin County – $9,237,600 to replace 7 crossings that are barriers to one or more anadromous fish species native to the Sandy River Region of Maine.

Kennebec County, Lincoln County, Sagadahoc County – $8,945,221 to replace 7 structures that are barriers to one or more anadromous fish species native to Central Maine, including Atlantic Salmon.

Washington County, Waldo County – $9,195,000 to replace 9 crossings that are barriers to one or more anadromous fish species native to Downeast Maine, including Atlantic salmon.

Towns of East Machias, Perry, and Pembroke – $7,741,450 to replace four municipal road-stream culverts that are barriers to one or more anadromous fish species native to Downeast Maine, including Atlantic salmon, rainbow smelt, river herring, and American shad.

Earlier this year, Senator Collins sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the Maine DOT and Maine DMR grant request. (PDF)

The bipartisan infrastructure law is expected to deliver approximately $2.5 billion to Maine over its first five years of enactment for critical broadband, transportation, energy, and environmental projects. Since 2009, when Senator Collins became a member of the Appropriations Committee, she has helped to secure more than $1 billion in competitive transportation grants for the State of Maine.