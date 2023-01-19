Garage fire in New Sharon caused by woodstove

NEW SHARON – An unattached garage was damaged during a structure fire on the Starks Road in New Sharon Thursday afternoon, according to a report from New Sharon Fire Chief Felicia Bell.

New Sharon Fire and mutual aid partners were dispatched at approximately 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 to a structure fire in a garage. The garage was not attached to the residence.

Bell reported that there were two sections to the garage, a workshop area and a storage area. The fire was contained and knocked down, and the damage was largely contained to the workshop area with some smoke and water damage to the storage area.

The cause of the fire was related to a woodstove in the garage.

New Sharon Fire was assisted by mutual aid partners from Farmington, Chesterville, Industry, and Temple, along with a Maine Forest Ranger. Bell estimated there were between 15 and 20 firefighters who responded to the scene.

The cold weather was not a significant challenge given the shorter duration of the call, although the driveway was completely iced over and the town road crew assisted by sanding the driveway.

Crews cleared the scene shortly after 3 p.m.