Getaway driver from Stratton sentenced to 4 years for role in violent attempted theft of drugs from Rangeley home

BANGOR – A Stratton man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court today for his role in a violent home invasion in Rangeley in 2016.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen sentenced John Raymond, 36, to 48 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, in July 2016, Raymond, along with others, developed a plan to steal controlled substances from a Rangeley residence. On July 28, 2016, Raymond purchased drugs from the owner of the residence, confirming the illegal drug trafficking. He then drove two of the co-conspirators to the residence later the same evening, remaining in the car while the two men entered the home. During the commission of the robbery, the intended target of the robbery shot and killed one of the co-conspirators. Raymond fled the scene when he heard the commotion and was later stopped by police officers while driving another co-conspirator to a bus station.

Co-conspirators Andre Muller (aka “Dre Muller”), 53, and Robert Holland (aka “Kurt Holland”), 44, both of New York, were both convicted in a jury trial in November 2023 and are awaiting sentencing. Hector Munoz, 56, of Florida pleaded guilty and was sentenced on January 12, 2024 to 54 months imprisonment.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Maine State Police; Rangeley Police Department; U.S. Border Patrol; and Carrabassett Valley Police Department investigated the case, with assistance provided by the Maine Office of the Attorney General.