GSA awards $1.4 million Construction Manager contract for the land port of entry project at Coburn Gore, Maine

BOSTON, MA – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded a contract for construction management services in support of the Land Port of Entry project at Coburn Gore, Maine.

Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, GSA awarded the $1,455,374 contract to Jacobs Technology, Inc. Under this contract, Jacobs will provide services including construction project management, construction inspection, project scheduling, cost estimating, acquisition support, commissioning and partnering.

The new port will incorporate sustainability features that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate the impact of buildings on the environment, and simultaneously increase the mission readiness of the federal government by increasing resilience to climate change.

GSA’s goals for the new Coburn Gore port of entry includes providing a long-lasting and durable port that is sustainable and climate resilient, with low maintenance and operating costs.

When completed, the new port will be technologically efficient while respecting the historic nature of the existing facility. The project will improve public and officer safety, and provide for the long-term, safe and efficient flow of current and projected traffic volumes.

This announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda in growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our Nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs.

GSA held a public meeting on October 18, 2023, in support of an Environmental Assessment for the proposed modernization and expansion project. Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2026, with substantial completion by the spring of 2029.