Head on crash in Livermore sends four people to the hospital

LIVERMORE — On Tuesday, April 19 at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Maine State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash, which occurred on Federal Road. (Rt. 4) in Livermore, just north of the intersection of Canton Road. (Rt. 108). The road was closed at 3 p.m. for reconstruction of the scene. As of 5:55 p.m., the road was still shut down.

Traffic is currently being re-directed at the intersection of Route 4 and Bear Pond Road in Turner. A total of four occupants were involved in the crash. They were all transported to the Central Maine Medical Center for moderate to serious injuries. Their identities are being withheld at this time, pending notification to their families.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to reach out to Trooper Nicholas Watson at 207-624-7076 (option 9) or Nicholas.e.watson@maine.gov.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, the Livermore Fire Department, the Turner Fire Department, and NorthStar Rescue are all assisting on scene.