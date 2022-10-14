Heavy rain contributing factor in multiple crashes in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – Heavy rains and hydroplaned contributed to two crashes in New Sharon Friday, October 14, according to reports from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Mile Hill Road: Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Deputy Cusson and Detective Davol responded to a reported two-car crash on Mile Hill Road. Lorie LaLiberte, 61, of New Sharon was traveling northbound in a 2015 Honda Civic when a southbound 2007 Toyota Corolla crossed the center line into the path of the Honda, striking almost head on. The Corolla was driven by Colin Herling, 18, of Albany Township, Maine.

Heavy rains were partly the cause of the accident, causing the Corolla to hydroplane on newly paved roads, Sheriff Scott Nichols wrote.

No injuries were reported. New Sharon Fire assisted on the scene.



Farmington Falls Road: Deputy Cusson responded to a second crash involving multiple vehicles around 2:45 p.m. on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

Investigation revealed that Zachary Kinnear, 46, of South Portland was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer westbound when an eastbound white 2017 GMC van being driven by Michael Barter, 72, of Skowhegan hydroplaned into the side of the truck, side swiping it.

Out of control, the van continued and struck two additional westbound vehicles, a 2017 Ford F-150 Pickup behind the tractor trailer and a 2009 Honda Civic which was following the pickup.

The pickup was driven by Steven Moore, 56, of Anson and the Civic was driven by Benjamin Watts, 46, of Belmont.

“It was reported that three people were injured in the large scene,” Nichols wrote.

Multiple wreckers and ambulances responded to the scene as well as New Sharon and Farmington Fire Department personnel. Cusson was assisted at the scene by Lt. Rackliffe, Sgt. Close, Deputy Couture and Deputy Morgan from FCSO. The Department of Environmental Protection was requested due to a leaking fuel tank from the tractor trailer. A Maine State Police commercial vehicle enforcement unit was also called to the scene to assist.

The Farmington Falls Road was shut down for about 40 minutes.

New Sharon Fire shared on social media that they responded to a total of nine calls throughout the day on Friday: two crashes and seven calls for trees/lines down.

Road conditions continued to be poor throughout Friday evening with heavy rain, water pooling in roadways, washed out roadways, and downed branches, trees, and power lines. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for parts of Franklin and Oxford counties.