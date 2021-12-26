News Holiday lights by Administrator December 26, 2021December 27, 2021 1 min read This home in Kingfield is brightly lit for Christmas every year. The starry sky was added with software. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Kingfield is lit up for the holidays, including the bridge over the river. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Brilliance and texture: Pine. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Solstice. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Vine. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Berry fall. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Birch. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) A story in tracks: The mourning dove is taken down and fed on by a hawk. Later, a squirrel confiscates the leftover carcass, heading into the woods with its prize. Finally, a fox trots past the site, not even pausing to investigate. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 3 Comments Don, you caught my favorite – the violet of winter twilight. Thanks. Great photos,so relaxing to look at after the holiday weekend,thank you happy new year to all! Pat, your pictures are fabulous!!! Thanks for sharing them with all of us! Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
