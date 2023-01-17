Incident in Rangeley closes Route 4 for several hours

RANGELEY – An incident occurred during the day Tuesday which resulted in Route 4 between Rangeley and Oquossoc being closed for several hours, reopening just after 3 p.m. according to Rangeley Fire Rescue.

Traffic between Rangeley and Oquossoc was redirected over South Shore Drive and Route 17.

A notice was sent to the Rangeley Lakes Regional School community at 11:51 a.m. to inform of the road closure and to state that the school would hold students until parents could safely pick them up, if necessary.

Rangeley Fire Rescue listed Rangeley Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and NorthStar Ambulance as agencies on scene for the incident.

Requests for additional information were referred to the state police.

This story will be updated when more information is available.