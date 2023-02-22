Intersection of Routes 4 and 27 closed for several hours due to tractor trailer crash

FARMINGTON – Icy conditions contributed to a tractor trailer truck crash early Wednesday morning, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, a caller reported a tractor trailer off the road at the intersection of Fairbanks Road (Route 4) and New Vineyard Road (Route 27) in Farmington.

The Farmington Police Department and Farmington Fire Department responded to the scene.

The investigation determined Jose Betancourt, 42, of Connecticut was operating a 2022 International truck with a loaded trailer, owned by Western Express.

Betancourt was heading south on New Vineyard Road, on icy roads. He failed to stop at the intersection with Fairbanks road, sliding through the intersection and over the guardrail before coming to a stop near Barker Stream.

No injuries were reported and no charges have been filed at this time, Charles wrote.

AC Towing and Recovery of West Gardiner responded to remove the truck and trailer. Due to the size of the vehicle and concerns for potential fuel leaks, extra caution was used to safely remove vehicle.

The roadway was closed for an estimated five and a half hours, between approximately 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.