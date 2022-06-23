Investigation into teen’s death by suspected overdose is ongoing

EUSTIS – The State Police is investigating a suspected overdose after a 14-year-old girl was found dead by sheriff’s deputies on June 13.

Three Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:08 p.m. to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Eustis where the victim had passed away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the nature of the incident, the State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate.

“At this point all (we) can confirm is that death is under investigation and that Maine State Police detectives are working with partner agencies,” according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.