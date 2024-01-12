Jay board discusses summer recreation program

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, board members voted unanimously to approve the legislative bill LD 1156 which would establish a $30 million Maine Trails Bond that provides grants to nonprofits, municipalities, and other divisions of government statewide to support non-motorized, motorized, and multi-use trails.

Marc Edwards, the Regional Outreach Coordinator for the Natural Resources Council of Maine was present at the meeting to request that the board support the Maine Trails Bond.

Edwards stated that there is a big need for funding for trail development, maintenance, design, and building, specifically for motorized recreation.

The $30 million bond would be dispersed over a four-year period for the development, maintenance, and building of trails in the state of Maine. Edwards stated that 50% of the funding would be used for multi-use trails, and the remaining 50% would be used for non-motorized recreation trails and motorized recreation trails. Any grant applicants are also required to provide a 10% match in order to receive a grant.

Edwards stated that there are currently 465 signatures for the letter, which include people, towns, and organizations around the state. Edwards also stated that the bill is sponsored by Senator Russell Black of Wilton.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere discussed the cost-shares for the six-week Summer Recreation Program sponsored by Livermore Falls and stated that representatives from Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls have recently met to agree upon the cost-shares.

The total cost of the program is $53,300, with an estimated number of participants being 175 adding up to $305 per child.

LaFreniere stated that based on an estimated number of participants, the current cost-share formula has Jay and Livermore Falls paying 40% adding up to $19,220 each, and Livermore paying 20% adding up to $9,610.

LaFreniere also stated if Jay and Livermore Falls each budget the full amount, then the registration fee would be $60 per child that lives in Jay or Livermore Falls. If the town does not agree to pay the full amount, then the registration fees will increase from the estimated $60.

The Livermore Board also decided at their last meeting that they would include $5,000 on their warrant for Summer Recreation. If this is approved, the registration fee for participants living in Livermore would be $192 per child.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org