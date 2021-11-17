Jay man driving under the influence crashes into three vehicles

JAY – A Jay man was arrested Tuesday morning by Maine State Police after operating erratically and crashing into several vehicles.

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford Focus was reported as driving erratically in Manchester on Route 202 and striking three vehicles. Jeffrey Smart, 48, of Jay, left the scene of the crash, according to the person who reported the incident. That person then followed Smart onto Interstate 95 heading north where Maine State troopers were able to pull him over.

Smart was arrested and charged with nine misdemeanors: operating under the influence, driving without a license, failure to stop for law enforcement, three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and three counts of failing to give notice of an accident by quickest means.

The Kennebec Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police are the investigating agencies.

Nobody was injured in the crashes.