Jay man wanted by police after chase through several towns

PITTSFIELD – Maine State Police have issued a warrant for a Jay man who led officers on a chase through multiple towns Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. on May 20 the Augusta Regional Communications Center received complaints of a black Dodge Ram truck operating erratically northbound on I-95 in Pittsfield. That information was passed to dispatchers at the Bangor Regional Communications Center who put out a general broadcast.

Warden Marc Delia who was in the area spotted the vehicle and activated his emergency blue lights. At first, the operator, later identified as 33-year-old Barry Hall of Jay, started to pull over before speeding off at a high rate of speed. Delia, believing Hall was impaired, began to pursue the vehicle northbound on I-95 before losing sight of him.

An officer with the Hampden Police Department located the vehicle on Western Avenue in Hampden and attempted to stop Hall, but the officer said, Hall failed to stop. State Police Trooper Adam Gould picked up the pursuit on Western Avenue as Hall reportedly continued to travel at high rates of speeds.

“Hall blew through the intersection of Mayo and Kennebec roads and drove his vehicle into the woods where he fled away from the scene. He has not been located,” police said. A warrant has been issued for Hall’s arrest on the following charges: eluding an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation, driving to endanger, criminal speed and violation of bail.

If anybody has information about this case or the whereabouts of Hall please contact State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700.

State Police were assisted by the Maine Warden Service, Hampden police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.