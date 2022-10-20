Jay police investigate threat made on school bus

JAY – On Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Jay Police received a report from RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert regarding a threat made on a school bus during the trip home after school. The reported threat involved a firearm.

School Resource Officer Joseph Sage and Chief Richard E. Caton IV began an investigation into the conduct of terrorizing and subsequently arrested a 14-year-old male juvenile from Livermore Falls for the crime of terrorizing, class D.

The juvenile was released to his parents with conditions to not possess firearms or any dangerous weapons, Caton reported. The case will be sent to the Juvenile Court system.