Jay reviews fire protection service agreement for Livermore Falls

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt stated that the Livermore Falls Fire Department has a utility truck that they plan to get rid of and are willing to sell to the Sewer Department for $10,000. The 2004 Dodge will be replacing the existing 2005 GMC truck that the plant currently has, which is in need of extensive repairs.

Holt requested approval to spend $10,000 from the joint reserve account to purchase the truck from the Livermore Falls Fire Department, and any funds from the sale of the 2005 truck will go back to the joint reserve account.

The board voted 4-1 to approve Holt’s request, but he is still pending approval from the Livermore Falls Select Board.

Board members also voted to approve the Livermore Falls, Livermore, and Jay Fire Department’s mutual aid agreement as it was initially submitted with no additional changes. The agreement will allow the town to begin charging Livermore Falls for firefighting services.

“The rates are based on the FD Cost Recovery Rates with a 50% “good neighbor” reduction on the apparatus and a flat rate for materials and personnel,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere wrote in the Dec. 27 agenda. The plan would be retroactive to Oct. 1, 2022 through March 1, 2023 as a short term agreement for non-emergency fire services. If the Livermore Falls Fire Department needs coverage beyond March 1, then the agreement could be revisited for reconsideration.

The Livermore Falls Select Board initially stated that they wanted a more formal document drawn up, but have since decided that the initial draft is the document they want to present to the boards. The agreement is still pending approval from the Livermore and Livermore Falls Select Boards.